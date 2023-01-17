ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thenewscrypto.com

HashKey Capital Completes Fund III at $500 Million in Commitments to Develop Web3

HashKey Capital (“HashKey”), a global asset management focusing on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, has announced the successful closure of HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III, its third fund, with a commitment of US$500 million. Institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, prominent family offices, and businesses, provided significant support for Fund III.
crowdfundinsider.com

European Investment Fund, Invest-NL Back SME Lender October with €35 Million

October, a European marketplace lending platform providing access to capital for SMEs, has received a €35 million commitment from the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Netherlands-based Invest-NL. The capital is split between the two entities with the EIF providing €20 million and Invest-NL the rest – €15 million....
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
New York Post

JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit

JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
Benzinga

Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19

Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
Reuters

Blackstone closes PE secondary funds at record $25 billion

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) raised a record $25 billion for two funds that dabble in secondaries and co-investments, the asset manager said on Wednesday. Strategic Partners IX raised $22.2 billion, the world's largest secondaries fundraise ever, while Strategic Partners GP Solutions raised $2.7 billion.
thenewscrypto.com

Circle CEO Anticipates More Crypto Firms Filing Bankruptcy in 2023

Jeremy is nevertheless hopeful about forthcoming market innovations. Allaire predicted that crypto contagion will have a negative influence on the market. On Tuesday, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire predicted additional bankruptcy filings in the cryptocurrency sector in 2023. Due to ongoing early-stage company struggles. He is nevertheless hopeful about forthcoming market innovations. And an increase in the pace of crypto adoption in 2023 as a result of advancements in legal frameworks and laws.
thenewscrypto.com

Deal Box Unveils Blockchain and Web3 Venture Fund Worth $125M

The industry brought in $36.1 billion throughout the course of the year of 2022. The company, which was established in 2005, claims to have more than 500 clients. Capital markets advisory and token offering platform Deal Box in the United States has announced the formation of a $125 million venture capital fund focused on blockchain and Web3 firms, as stated in a press release dated January 18.
monitordaily.com

BMO Receives Final Regulatory Approvals for Bank of the West Acquisition

BMO Financial Group has received all required regulatory approvals to complete its acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas and expects the acquisition to close on Feb. 1, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. “We are excited to be bringing BMO and Bank of the West...

