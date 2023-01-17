Read full article on original website
Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR
Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
Red Ravens Battle Broncbusters on Road
The conference championship chase is on, and the Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens hit the road to face an extremely tough Garden City Broncbusters team tomorrow afternoon. The Lady Ravens have won three in a row after their brief two game skid out of the break, and sit at 13-6...
