Mashed

Why The Most Expensive Spice In The World Is Settling In Vermont

What comes to mind when you think of luxury food items? If you're looking to splurge on a meal, you might seek out some high-quality seafood or find a dish that's topped with plenty of truffles. Although spices might not come to mind when you think about pricey menu items, saffron is the most expensive spice in the world and retails for around $5,000 per pound. Thanks to its high price point, one of saffron's nicknames is "red gold." The country that produces most of the world's saffron is Iran, but over the past few years, saffron has been making its way as a crop in the United States.
Thrillist

Meet Super Chill, the California Cannabis Company Making Healthier Rosin Edibles

Candy-styled sweets, corn syrup–filled gummies, oily munchies—junk foods still dominate the world of weed edibles. But consumers are maturing, as are their palates. More are seeking wellness-focused cannabis edibles that don’t add unnecessary sugar. Enter, Super Chill, a California-based brand whose infused fruit chews for those wanting healthy ingredients and quality, full-spectrum cannabis extract.
sevendaysvt

'Seven Days' Writers Remember Their Own PE Classes

Certain educators are more unforgettable than others. Gym teachers seem to hold a special spot in the memories — or nightmares — of Seven Days writers. Like with that time capsule your grade-school class buried behind the football field, we dug deep to recount formative moments from PE classes of the past. Even the cringiest recollections contain a life lesson of some sort. As old-school coaches were prone to saying: No pain, no gain!
sevendaysvt

Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral

Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street. The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory...
CBS Boston

"Wolf hybrid" dog headed to new home in Vermont

MIDDLETON, R.I. - Part dog, part wolf, "Zeus" is finally headed to his forever home in New England.The canine is a "wolf hybrid," according to the Potter League for Animals in Middleton, Rhode Island. He's been looking for a forever family since the beginning of the year."Zeus is about as fine a canine specimen as you could possibly imagine. He is wonderfully magical to watch as he walks," the shelter posted to Facebook earlier in January. "His movements are mesmerizing, and he looks like he just walked out of a scene from Twilight (yes, we just went there). He is...
sevendaysvt

Bennington Battle Monument to Undergo Multiyear Renovation

One of the tallest structures in Vermont, the Bennington Battle Monument, is due for an extensive renovation over the next few years. The 306-foot-tall obelisk was completed in 1891 to commemorate the 1777 Battle of Bennington, which took place across the state line in Walloomsac, N.Y., and resulted in a pivotal victory for colonial forces during the Revolutionary War. The British troops were seeking to capture provisions stored at the Bennington military supply depot, where the monument now stands.
a-z-animals.com

Taste of the Wild Ancient Grains: Reviewed – Pros, Cons, and Recalls

Taste of the Wild Ancient Grains: Reviewed - Pros, Cons, and Recalls. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. “Taste of the Wild Ancient Grains is a...
macaronikid.com

The Origins Of Southern Food

Since we are getting ready to go into Black History Month, I thought it was a good idea to talk about our cuisine! Southern cuisine is a unique blend of traditional cooking styles, flavors, and ingredients that have been passed down over generations. The cuisine has its roots in the agricultural and agrarian lifestyles of the Southern United States and was heavily influenced by the foods brought over from Africa. Some common ingredients used were okra, bush greens (collard greens for example), yams (which are different from sweet potatoes), eggplant, black-eyed peas, sesame seeds, cornmeal and red rice. Meat was a rarity, so it was first only used for flavoring. Biscuits, cornbread, and corn pone are also popular dishes. Traditional Southern cooking is often served family-style, with large portions of food served on a single platter. Southern cuisine is also known for its use of spices, such as garlic, cayenne, and black pepper. With its deep roots in the past, many people still enjoy Southern cuisine.
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1043-1B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

On November 18, 2022, University of Vermont & State Agricultural College, 31 Spear Street Marsh Hall, Suite 10, Burlington, VT 05405 filed application number 4C1043-1B for a project generally described as the suspension of a 200 space off-campus parking lot as required in item 4(b) of UVM's Local Parking Management Plan (Exhibit #018 of LUP #4C1043-1). The parking lot is located at 351 Pine Street in Burlington and is associated with UVM's Health Science Research Facility located at 149 Beaumont Avenue in Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on December 16, 2022.
Eater

The Domestic Spice Trade Is Just Getting Started

This story was originally published on Civil Eats. When Krissy Scommegna took a job at the Boonville Hotel & Restaurant in Anderson Valley, California, she spent a few months helping the innkeepers, bartending and waiting tables, basically doing whatever was needed, before working her way into the kitchen. There, she learned how to cook, paying special attention to how the chefs sourced their ingredients.
Mashed

The Pitmaster Who Roasts Whole Pigs In The Woods Of New York

Whole hog cooking has been around for centuries — it's one of the oldest styles of cooking found in the United States, but it's more often associated with Southern pitmasters. In fact, you don't find the tradition much outside of Tennesee and the Carolinas. Food historians can trace whole-animal cooking back to the Native Americans, but it was enslaved people on plantations who used the method to feed a crowd, and the tradition was passed down through the generations. Most of the whole hog barbecue restaurants open today are family-owned and operated, according to Eater.
