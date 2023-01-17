Read full article on original website
Why The Most Expensive Spice In The World Is Settling In Vermont
What comes to mind when you think of luxury food items? If you're looking to splurge on a meal, you might seek out some high-quality seafood or find a dish that's topped with plenty of truffles. Although spices might not come to mind when you think about pricey menu items, saffron is the most expensive spice in the world and retails for around $5,000 per pound. Thanks to its high price point, one of saffron's nicknames is "red gold." The country that produces most of the world's saffron is Iran, but over the past few years, saffron has been making its way as a crop in the United States.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
The world's No. 1 restaurant Noma is closing. It was never going to last, chefs say.
Noma is closing its doors in 2024. Insider spoke to seven chefs about their thoughts on the news and the future of fine dining.
Here's The Strangest Food In Washington
24/7 Wall St. scoured the country for every state's weirdest dish or food.
Bill Schubart: Is this a January thaw or an apocalyptic warning?
It's past time to reconsider our relationship with our earthly home. We have a model to emulate — the historical relationship that Indigenous peoples had with their lands. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Is this a January thaw or an apocalyptic warning?.
Heat Wave: Vermonters Find Warmth and Wellness in Home Saunas
Saunas were a Friday night tradition in Karen Larsen's Scandinavian community in northern Ontario. Heating in a fragrant wooden room, then plunging into the cold lake just outside, was a way to soothe the stresses of a busy week and connect with family members who shared the ritual. Decades later,...
Thrillist
Meet Super Chill, the California Cannabis Company Making Healthier Rosin Edibles
Candy-styled sweets, corn syrup–filled gummies, oily munchies—junk foods still dominate the world of weed edibles. But consumers are maturing, as are their palates. More are seeking wellness-focused cannabis edibles that don’t add unnecessary sugar. Enter, Super Chill, a California-based brand whose infused fruit chews for those wanting healthy ingredients and quality, full-spectrum cannabis extract.
'Seven Days' Writers Remember Their Own PE Classes
Certain educators are more unforgettable than others. Gym teachers seem to hold a special spot in the memories — or nightmares — of Seven Days writers. Like with that time capsule your grade-school class buried behind the football field, we dug deep to recount formative moments from PE classes of the past. Even the cringiest recollections contain a life lesson of some sort. As old-school coaches were prone to saying: No pain, no gain!
Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral
Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street. The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory...
"Wolf hybrid" dog headed to new home in Vermont
MIDDLETON, R.I. - Part dog, part wolf, "Zeus" is finally headed to his forever home in New England.The canine is a "wolf hybrid," according to the Potter League for Animals in Middleton, Rhode Island. He's been looking for a forever family since the beginning of the year."Zeus is about as fine a canine specimen as you could possibly imagine. He is wonderfully magical to watch as he walks," the shelter posted to Facebook earlier in January. "His movements are mesmerizing, and he looks like he just walked out of a scene from Twilight (yes, we just went there). He is...
Some Lawmakers Say Vermont Should Consider a Milk-Price Premium to Help Struggling Dairy Farmers
Andy Birch and his wife, Sarah, set about reviving his family's Derby dairy farm in 2014, when milk prices were near record highs. They bought a small herd of Holsteins, upgraded the aging barn and began selling milk to the Cabot Creamery cooperative. The next year, milk prices plunged 30...
What's in a Wine Glass? For Many Restaurants, It's Everything
One of the first things you touch when you sit down also happens to be one of the most powerful mood-setters.
'Begging to Work There for Free': Fine Dining Wouldn’t Exist Without Unpaid Labour
When Anna Ugarte joined Noma’s first intake of successful applicants in its new three-month internship in 2018, she was one of about 60 chefs in the kitchen — half of whom were unpaid. At the best restaurant in the world, chefs huddle in groups around beautiful timber benches,...
Bennington Battle Monument to Undergo Multiyear Renovation
One of the tallest structures in Vermont, the Bennington Battle Monument, is due for an extensive renovation over the next few years. The 306-foot-tall obelisk was completed in 1891 to commemorate the 1777 Battle of Bennington, which took place across the state line in Walloomsac, N.Y., and resulted in a pivotal victory for colonial forces during the Revolutionary War. The British troops were seeking to capture provisions stored at the Bennington military supply depot, where the monument now stands.
a-z-animals.com
Taste of the Wild Ancient Grains: Reviewed – Pros, Cons, and Recalls
Taste of the Wild Ancient Grains: Reviewed - Pros, Cons, and Recalls. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. “Taste of the Wild Ancient Grains is a...
macaronikid.com
The Origins Of Southern Food
Since we are getting ready to go into Black History Month, I thought it was a good idea to talk about our cuisine! Southern cuisine is a unique blend of traditional cooking styles, flavors, and ingredients that have been passed down over generations. The cuisine has its roots in the agricultural and agrarian lifestyles of the Southern United States and was heavily influenced by the foods brought over from Africa. Some common ingredients used were okra, bush greens (collard greens for example), yams (which are different from sweet potatoes), eggplant, black-eyed peas, sesame seeds, cornmeal and red rice. Meat was a rarity, so it was first only used for flavoring. Biscuits, cornbread, and corn pone are also popular dishes. Traditional Southern cooking is often served family-style, with large portions of food served on a single platter. Southern cuisine is also known for its use of spices, such as garlic, cayenne, and black pepper. With its deep roots in the past, many people still enjoy Southern cuisine.
Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1043-1B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111
On November 18, 2022, University of Vermont & State Agricultural College, 31 Spear Street Marsh Hall, Suite 10, Burlington, VT 05405 filed application number 4C1043-1B for a project generally described as the suspension of a 200 space off-campus parking lot as required in item 4(b) of UVM's Local Parking Management Plan (Exhibit #018 of LUP #4C1043-1). The parking lot is located at 351 Pine Street in Burlington and is associated with UVM's Health Science Research Facility located at 149 Beaumont Avenue in Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on December 16, 2022.
Tinned Fish Fans, Rejoice: Island Creek Oysters Is Opening a New Cannery
The beloved oyster company will have one of the few canneries left in America when it opens its new operation in Massachusetts.
Eater
The Domestic Spice Trade Is Just Getting Started
This story was originally published on Civil Eats. When Krissy Scommegna took a job at the Boonville Hotel & Restaurant in Anderson Valley, California, she spent a few months helping the innkeepers, bartending and waiting tables, basically doing whatever was needed, before working her way into the kitchen. There, she learned how to cook, paying special attention to how the chefs sourced their ingredients.
The Pitmaster Who Roasts Whole Pigs In The Woods Of New York
Whole hog cooking has been around for centuries — it's one of the oldest styles of cooking found in the United States, but it's more often associated with Southern pitmasters. In fact, you don't find the tradition much outside of Tennesee and the Carolinas. Food historians can trace whole-animal cooking back to the Native Americans, but it was enslaved people on plantations who used the method to feed a crowd, and the tradition was passed down through the generations. Most of the whole hog barbecue restaurants open today are family-owned and operated, according to Eater.
