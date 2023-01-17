ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Why some cars from the 1990s are soaring in value

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUozZ_0kHitPqi00

Morning Headlines - 1/17/23 01:24

Not that long ago, cars from the 1990s were just used cars. And, really, most of them still are, if they're still running at all. But as millenials get older, gain some disposable income, and pine for the cars of their own youth , many of these cars have crossed the threshold to becoming sought after collectibles with rising values in the car collecting world.

Cars from brands like Ferrari, Bugatti and McLaren are, of course, highly valued, but some models from manufacturers like Toyota, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen have also seen their values soar .

"Values, for the last three years, for cars and vehicles from the 1990s have increased the most out of any decade," said Brian Rabold, vice president of automotive intelligence at Hagerty, a company that closely tracks the collector car market. In addition to insuring collectible cars, Hagerty also owns the auction company Broad Arrow.

Values for 1990s-era collectible cars have risen by an average of 78% over the past three years, "which is huge," Rabold said.

Several factors are ramping up the interest level, Rabold and others said. First, there is the simple passage of time. Twenty-five years, give or take, marks the time when some special cars become collectible. For one thing, depreciation has run its course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMfvd_0kHitPqi00
This 1990 Nissan 300ZX was sold on Bring A Trailer. Bring A Trailer

Usually, even if their condition remains largely the same, cars become less and less valuable with each passing year, but only up to a point.

Then some cars, ones that are special and desirable for whatever reason, begin to increase in value. That's because, as the cars have been getting older, so have the people who were teenagers or maybe in their early twenties when these models first came out. They may have wanted them back then, but couldn't afford them. Now they've grown up and have the disposable income to buy that Mitsubishi 3000GT, say, just for fun.

Collectors are often attracted cars outside their own age range, too, said Randy Nonnenberg, co-founder and president of the online collector car auction site Bring a Trailer.

"We have young people that like 70 year old cars, and we have an 80 year old guy who just bought a new [Porsche 911] GT3," he said. "So, I mean, it's all over the map."

Also, the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st marked a turning point in automobiles themselves.

"A lot of people think of the golden age of the automobile was the '50s and '60s," said Eric Charnholm, who owns a 1992 Nissan Sentra SE-R, a car he spent 15 years looking for. "There's an argument to be made that the '90s is actually the golden age."

In that era, automakers figured out how to make small cars that met fuel economy requirements, but that could also be fun to drive.

"You had this mix of high horsepower, light weight with minimal safety systems that made them for a very fun combination," he said.

Cars of the 1990s still had a somewhat raw, mechanical feel that is often lost in modern cars replete with computer assisted and drive-by-wire technology, where cables, computers and actuators, rather than just gears and hydraulics, make the connection between the driver and the road, said Nonnenberg.

"Modern cars are very comfortable and wonderful," he said, "but it's more of a sort of ride-along experience."

Still, cars from the 1990s are far from ancient, unlike models from the early 20th century which have, on average, fallen in value in recent years, according to Hagerty. Cars from the '90s have at least some modern comfort and safety features, and even relatively inexpensive cars can have respectable power and performance.

"They have air conditioning, they have power windows, they have airbags, a lot of them," he said, "but they have a little more character."

None of this means that all cars from the 1990s are going up in value. We're talking about "collectible" cars. These are usually, but not always, sports cars or performance models. With some exceptions, like '90s Buick Roadmasters wagons, practical family cars are not generally considered collectible. (Prices for Roadmaster wagons have increased 48% since 2019, according to Hagerty.) Just as in the new car market, pickups and SUVs are now finding fans, too, but not everyone gets the appeal.

"Mid-nineties pickup trucks are the ones that make me scratch my head," said Frank Mecum, consignment director for Mecum Auctions. "We're selling some of these low-mileage pickup trucks for fifty, sixty, seventy grand and they're just normal pickup trucks."

Between 2015 and 2018, buyers paid an average of $13,375 for 1990s Ford Broncos on Bring a Trailer. Now those Broncos are going for almost double that amount. Prices for Volkswagen Vanagons, a more modern version of the VW Bus, have similarly increased, according to the auction site. Toyota Land Cruisers have are also sought after.

"We're big fans of the Land Cruisers in general, but that specific generation, the early '90s to '97, is kind of a favorite," said Mike Marzano, who owns Mouse Motors, a company that deals in collectible vehicles. "I guess it's practical in the sense that it's, you know, a family hauler, but they're not very fuel efficient. They're actually awful."

The 1990s were also an era when there were a lot of appealing Japanese sports cars , thanks to that country's economic boom in the 1980s. Robert Yeager, author of the book "The NextGen Guide to Car Collecting," owns a 1996 Lexus SC 300. He loves the car for its design and it's exciting to drive, he said.

"I think the '90s are really a sweet spot for people who are looking for cars that are fun." he added.

Even inexpensive Japanese cars of that era boasted quality that wasn't matched by American automakers at the time, he said.

Values for the early '90s Mitsubishi Eclipse have risen 40% since 2020 while prices for the closely the closely related Eagle Talon, a product of Mitsubishi and Chrysler, have risen almost 45%, according to Hagerty.

Values for Nissan 300ZX models and '90s Mazda Miatas are also rising, according to Bring a Trailer. But they remain fairly affordable with early '90s Miatas going for about $14,000 and Nissan ZXs for about $26,000 on the site.

Radwood, a series of car meet-ups for 1980s and '90s cars, started in California and has now spread into a series of events around the country. Radwood has become a full time job for co-founder Art Cervantes who owns 1998 BMW M3 and a 1987 BMW 325is. The Radwood event series, which has its own line of branded merchandise, is now owned and operated by Hagerty.

Cervantes also recently purchased a 1996 Nissan Skyline GT-R, a model better known as, simply, the GT-R in the United States. His purchase of the GT-R touches on another reason cars can become collectible after 25 years. The GT-R wasn't available in the US in 1996, but regulations allow for cars that couldn't be owned here when new to be freely imported and driven after after 25 years.

"I bought this car in March of 2022," he said, "and it's appreciated approximately $20,000 since I bought it based on how the market is going."

For many of their owners these cars aren't just for show of for weekend jaunts. While still being desirable and collectible, they can function as vehicles for daily use.

These cars aren't so old and delicate that using them as a primary form of transportation is out of the question, said Bring a Trailer's Nonnenberg.

"There's some people that even want that for their everyday sort of car, right?" he said. "They're not as interested in driving the Tesla, they'd rather drive car from the 90s or the 2000s."

Comments / 1

Related
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
msn.com

There’s One Main Reason Ukraine Might Prefer German Tanks Over U.S. Tanks—The American Vehicles Guzzle Fuel

Pressure is mounting on the German government to sign off on various European countries’ proposals to donate German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. But German officials, clearly desperate to avoid the appearance of arming Ukraine for offensive action, told The Wall Street Journal they wouldn’t approve the Leopard 2s unless U.S. officials agreed to give Ukraine some of America’s own M-1 tanks.
WASHINGTON STATE
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
KENTUCKY STATE
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
torquenews.com

The 12 Best Cars For Winter Driving In 2023 - The Snowbaru Wins 4 Spots

Who makes the best all-wheel-drive vehicles for winter driving? A new U.S. News ranking says Subaru has more models on the list than any automaker. Check out the top twelve picks for 2023. Does Subaru make the best all-wheel-drive vehicles for winter commutes? U.S. News updated its best vehicles report...
torquenews.com

Harbor Freight's Dirty Little Secret Response by Harbor Freight Execs

Turns out, executives from Harbor Freight caught wind of a popular YouTube video titled “Harbor Freight’s Dirty Little Secret” and have taken issue with some of the video claims. Discover now what they said and find out what Asian tool insiders reveal about the HF tools they make.
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
129K+
Followers
22K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy