Waitsfield, VT

sevendaysvt

AI Art Exhibition Vandalized at Champlain College

Art vandalism happens. The reasons vary: Some offenders get a thrill out of anonymous destruction, or they want to take an artist’s creations down a notch. Others just dislike the art on display. But sometimes art vandals are trying to make an impassioned point. That was the case at...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Shelburne Museum Curator Kory Rogers Talks Action Figures and Fancy Glasses

Last week, Kory Rogers marked his 19th year at the Shelburne Museum. His official title is Francie and John Downing Senior Curator of American Art, named for longtime benefactors of the museum. Though nearly everything at the renowned institution fits within the rubric of American art, Rogers does have specialties. The curator, whose Oklahoma accent remains undaunted by his Vermont residency, has a background in the history of American design. He's happily hands-on with objects such as the museum's inestimable circus and decoy collections.
SHELBURNE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Staff save child’s life at Jay Peak waterpark

JAY — A 9-year-old girl who suffered a medical event at Jay Peak Resort last month is recovering thanks to the quick response of park staff. On Christmas Eve, the child, who was with her father and mother at the Pumphouse Indoor Waterpark, was found unconscious and unresponsive by several Jay Peak staff members.
JAY, VT
sevendaysvt

River Butcher Talks Jokes Versus Storytelling and Heckling Versus Cackling

Comedian River Butcher breezes through sharp pandemic-era observations at the top of his 30-minute standup special, "A Different Kind of Dude." A master of calling out things that otherwise might go unchecked — like those dangling fake testicles that some truck owners attach to their back bumpers — Butcher has choice thoughts on everything from how fiber gummies can be dangerous in large quantities to the questionable life choices he associates with men from his home state of Ohio, the "dudes" referenced in the special's title.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont

Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
NEWPORT, VT
vermontbiz.com

Gifford welcomes new director of Strode Independent Living

Erin Barry-Fenton, former administrator at the Loretto Home in Rutland, has joined Gifford Health Care(link is external) as its new director of Strode Independent Living, a 49-unit apartment complex for seniors 62 and older at Morgan Orchards Senior Living Community in Randolph Center. The new position marks a return to...
RANDOLPH, VT
sevendaysvt

Garnet Health to Close, Citing Financial Difficulties

Garnet Health, a Chittenden County ambulance service that has played a major role in Vermont's COVID-19 testing and vaccination effort, will close at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties. The company's closure coincides with the Vermont Department of Health's decision to shutter its walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics by...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Now Playing in Theaters: January 18-24

MISSING: Storm Reid plays a girl who must use digital sleuthing to find her mom (Nia Long), who disappeared on a Colombian vacation, in this thriller from Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick. (111 min, PG-13. Essex) WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD: Jesse Eisenberg makes his directorial debut with...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
VERMONT STATE
willistonobserver.com

Comics and coffee come to Cottonwood

A former public defender is betting that comic books pair well with coffee. Rory Malone left his job with the Vermont Office of the Defender General in October after 18 years, and in December opened the doors at Champion Comics and Coffee. The business is part of a blossoming retail mix at Cottonwood Crossing, a neighborhood of homes and businesses under construction in Taft Corners.
WILLISTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Former rec director sues city

NEWPORT — Andrew Cappello, a former head of the Newport Department of Parks and Recreation, has sued the city over a no trespass order barring him from Newport’s parks or other city property. Mr. Cappello, with help from the ACLU Foundation of Vermont, filed suit against the city, Police Chief Travis Bingham, Director of Public Works Tom Bernier, and Mayor Paul Monette.
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

3 sentenced for drug trafficking charges in Rutland

BURLINGTON — Oscar Maldonado, 41, Jamal Jones, 34, and Curtis Christian, 31, all of New York City, were recently sentenced in United States District Court in Rutland following their guilty pleas to charges that they conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base, or actually distributed those substances.
RUTLAND, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

