Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools
Rights & Democracy said it had received online threats in advance of an upcoming meeting. The group has worked to support students in the Randolph area in the wake of hate speech directed toward LGBTQ+ youth. Read the story on VTDigger here: Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools.
AI Art Exhibition Vandalized at Champlain College
Art vandalism happens. The reasons vary: Some offenders get a thrill out of anonymous destruction, or they want to take an artist’s creations down a notch. Others just dislike the art on display. But sometimes art vandals are trying to make an impassioned point. That was the case at...
WCAX
2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
Shelburne Museum Curator Kory Rogers Talks Action Figures and Fancy Glasses
Last week, Kory Rogers marked his 19th year at the Shelburne Museum. His official title is Francie and John Downing Senior Curator of American Art, named for longtime benefactors of the museum. Though nearly everything at the renowned institution fits within the rubric of American art, Rogers does have specialties. The curator, whose Oklahoma accent remains undaunted by his Vermont residency, has a background in the history of American design. He's happily hands-on with objects such as the museum's inestimable circus and decoy collections.
WCAX
Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. The Newport Healthcare Center says it’s due to financial troubles, and state officials say other facility closures could follow. Officials confirmed Wednesday that the Newport Healthcare Center will be...
newportdispatch.com
Staff save child’s life at Jay Peak waterpark
JAY — A 9-year-old girl who suffered a medical event at Jay Peak Resort last month is recovering thanks to the quick response of park staff. On Christmas Eve, the child, who was with her father and mother at the Pumphouse Indoor Waterpark, was found unconscious and unresponsive by several Jay Peak staff members.
WCAX
Doctor urges parents not to panic over study on gas stoves and asthma
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent health report made a startling conclusion: gas stoves cause a significant number of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. But a Vermont doctor is urging parents not to panic. Just under 10% of children in Vermont have asthma. But a leading expert in the...
River Butcher Talks Jokes Versus Storytelling and Heckling Versus Cackling
Comedian River Butcher breezes through sharp pandemic-era observations at the top of his 30-minute standup special, "A Different Kind of Dude." A master of calling out things that otherwise might go unchecked — like those dangling fake testicles that some truck owners attach to their back bumpers — Butcher has choice thoughts on everything from how fiber gummies can be dangerous in large quantities to the questionable life choices he associates with men from his home state of Ohio, the "dudes" referenced in the special's title.
VTDigger
Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont
Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
WCAX
Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
vermontbiz.com
Gifford welcomes new director of Strode Independent Living
Erin Barry-Fenton, former administrator at the Loretto Home in Rutland, has joined Gifford Health Care(link is external) as its new director of Strode Independent Living, a 49-unit apartment complex for seniors 62 and older at Morgan Orchards Senior Living Community in Randolph Center. The new position marks a return to...
Garnet Health to Close, Citing Financial Difficulties
Garnet Health, a Chittenden County ambulance service that has played a major role in Vermont's COVID-19 testing and vaccination effort, will close at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties. The company's closure coincides with the Vermont Department of Health's decision to shutter its walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics by...
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
In South Burlington, a Collaboratively Built House Marries Accessibility With Style
On a snowy winter evening, a large pot of water boiled away on a Bertazzoni range — the Steinway of stoves — in Edie Perkins' kitchen. A saucier pan heated on another burner, prepped with ingredients for a classic linguine con vongole. The extra-low soapstone countertops gleamed; appliances were carefully spaced and also lowered.
Now Playing in Theaters: January 18-24
MISSING: Storm Reid plays a girl who must use digital sleuthing to find her mom (Nia Long), who disappeared on a Colombian vacation, in this thriller from Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick. (111 min, PG-13. Essex) WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD: Jesse Eisenberg makes his directorial debut with...
Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less
Funds need to follow the encouraging words. The growing gap between the cost of providing integrated high-quality care and the funds available is unsustainable. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less.
WCAX
New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment
SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
willistonobserver.com
Comics and coffee come to Cottonwood
A former public defender is betting that comic books pair well with coffee. Rory Malone left his job with the Vermont Office of the Defender General in October after 18 years, and in December opened the doors at Champion Comics and Coffee. The business is part of a blossoming retail mix at Cottonwood Crossing, a neighborhood of homes and businesses under construction in Taft Corners.
Barton Chronicle
Former rec director sues city
NEWPORT — Andrew Cappello, a former head of the Newport Department of Parks and Recreation, has sued the city over a no trespass order barring him from Newport’s parks or other city property. Mr. Cappello, with help from the ACLU Foundation of Vermont, filed suit against the city, Police Chief Travis Bingham, Director of Public Works Tom Bernier, and Mayor Paul Monette.
newportdispatch.com
3 sentenced for drug trafficking charges in Rutland
BURLINGTON — Oscar Maldonado, 41, Jamal Jones, 34, and Curtis Christian, 31, all of New York City, were recently sentenced in United States District Court in Rutland following their guilty pleas to charges that they conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base, or actually distributed those substances.
