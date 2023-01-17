Read full article on original website
Alive After Five-Whitney Monument Works and Jones & Eden Funeral Home
The Washington Chamber of Commerce’s next Alive After Five event will be at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home and Whitney Monument Works on January 26th. Whitney Monument Works is celebrating opening their new location in Washington to provide a more convenient place for families in the Washington area. The event will be at 116 East Main St. from 5 to 7 PM. Light refreshments will be served; all are welcome to attend. The Alive After Five program highlights new business ventures, remodeling, relocations, and annual events at established businesses. If you would like more information about the Alive After Five program, contact the Washington Chamber of Commerce.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH JOHN GISH
On today’s program, we’re talking with Washington County Attorney, John Gish, about the 2022 crime summary for Washington County, as well as his new position in Des Moines.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH GINA BENNETT & THE KEOTA SPEECH TEAM
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Gina Bennett, a coach for the Keota Speech Team, along with two of its members, seniors Nicole Clarahan and Aiden Conrad, about the District Competition that they will be hosting on Saturday, January 21.
From Iowa to Mt. Everest with Jen Loeb
Jen Loeb is an Iowan who will give a presentation of her mountain climbing experiences at the Washington Public Library on January 28th. Loeb is the first Iowa woman to summit Mt. Everest; she made the climb in 2016. She is now the first woman from Iowa to scale the seven summits, which means she has climbed the highest peak on every continent in the world. The presentation will run from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Washington Public Library.
Fred W. Uthe
Visitation for 76-year-old Fred W. Uthe of Iowa City will be held on Friday, January 20 from 4-7 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction. Graveside services with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 at the Columbus City Cemetery. Following the service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Columbus Junction American Legion. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Fred.
Unsafe Ice Conditions Continue In Southeast Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources released their weekly fishing report Wednesday. With a majority of lakes and ponds in Southeast Iowa continuing to have unsafe ice conditions, very few fishing reports were available. In Washington County, Lake Darling has about four acres of open water above the in-lake silt...
Beth C. Janecek
Funeral services for 100-year-old Beth C. Janecek of Washington will be held at 11a.m. Friday, January 27th at the West Chester United Methodist Church. Calling hours will begin at 2p.m. Thursday, January 26th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. The service will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for the Washington Public Library or West Chester United Methodist Church.
Hillcrest Academy Custodian Collecting Donations To Aid Homeland
Mike Shapovalov is custodian for Hillcrest Academy, and a native of Ukraine. When the country was invaded by Russia in February of 2022, Shapovalov, with family and friends still living in Ukraine, answered the call to action. Through the support of Hillcrest, the Sharon Bethel Church, and residents of Kalona,...
Registration Open For February STEM Club In Keota
Washington County Extension & 4-H, along with Keota Elementary, are offering a February STEM Club for fourth through sixth grade students. The registration deadline for the club is Wednesday, February 1. The club meets after school every Tuesday in February until 5 p.m. in the Keota Elementary Library. Next month’s...
Joyce Eileen Lanxon
Funeral services for 75-year old Joyce Eileen Lanxon of Washington, formerly of Eldora will be held on Wednesday, January 18th at 11 a.m. at Abel Funeral Home in Eldora. A viewing and a graveside burial will follow the service. Following the services, reception will be held at Dorothy’s Senior Center in Eldora.
Washington Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Preview
The City of Washington’s Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 PM on February 2nd in the Washington City Hall Council Chambers at 215 E. Washington St. The Commission will review and discuss the Major Site Plan for the Washington YMCA Phase II pool addition at 520 W. 5th St., and a Minor Site Plan for Furniture Distributors Inc in Phase II of the business park at 930 W. Buchanan St. They will also discuss general questions that are brought before the Commission. There will be time for the public to make comments if they have any questions for the Commission.
Miller, Coblentz and Brenneman Golden For Hawks at Washington
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams were in action Saturday at the Demon Den in Washington. In the Bullseye shoot the Mid-Prairie High School team finished fourth of five schools with a 3060 team score, the Demons won with a 3282. The Hawks were led by a pair of 10th place finishes with Elijah Statler 10th in the boys contest at 272 with 10 tens and Kyla Karnes 10th among girls with a 272 and 12 tens. The Mid-Prairie Middle School team was fifth of six schools with a 3029, Washington won the division with a 3165. Tommy Miller led the Mid-Prairie boys as individual runner-up with a 281 that included 19 tens. Brylee Miller was the top Mid-Prairie girl with a 267 and 11 tens to finish seventh. The Hawks were second of three teams in the elementary race with a 2437, Washington was team champ with a 2764. Mid-Prairie was led by a pair of runners-up with Noah Coblentz second in the boys contest at 261 with 10 tens and Lara Brenneman second in the girls standings with a 232 that included three tens. Alexa Cady was eighth in the girls contest.
Washington Board of Supervisors Vote For Feasibility Study of Federation Bank Building
On the Washington Board of Supervisors, agenda Tuesday was the discussion and action regarding a remodeling feasibility study of the Federation Bank building. Supervisor Marcus Fedler proposed that the company Encite Architecture & Design perform the study. Encite is the company that was hired for the proposed renovations to the Washington County Courthouse and Orchard Hill. Fedler states, “Reached out to Encite to see if maybe they would have some interest in providing it, and luck would have it, Luke with Encite had been doing work with Federation Bank on that building to do some remodeling and the layout and so on. So he already has some digital footprint. So he can take the work and kind of tetris it into that space.” The Board voted 5-0 for the feasibility study to be performed at the Federation Bank Building. Given that Encite already has a good portion of information, Supervisor Fedler estimated that they should have the results of that study within about two weeks. The final decision has not been made by the board as to the direction that the remodeling project will take at any location.
Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm holding Planter University Workshop
Specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are teaming up with Iowa State Ag and Biosystems Engineering specialists to bring planter equipment expertise to the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm near Crawfordsville on February 8th. The workshop is an opportunity for farmers, agricultural service providers, equipment and precision ag dealers, and others to gain insight into how planters function, optimize settings for individual seed, field, and equipment needs, and improve their understanding of planter wear and calibration. Specialists from the Iowa State Digital Ag group will lead the workshop and focus on small-group, hands-on learning with row units representing a variety of technologies currently available for planters. Meetings will also offer continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisors. Attendance will be limited to maintain small group sizes and allow for hands-on activities. Registration for each location is $85 and closes seven days ahead of the event. Registration includes lunch, refreshments, reference materials, seed depth tool, closing wheel hold up bracket, and CCA credits. Each workshop will begin with check-in and refreshments at 8:30 a.m. and adjourn at approximately 2:30 p.m. You can find a registration link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Washington City Council Approves New Speed Zones on Hwy 92
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. On the agenda for discussion was the third reading of an ordinance that would amend the speed zone on part of Highway 92, a nearly quarter-mile stretch from Wiley Avenue to Airport Road. The amendment states that the speed limit would go from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien explains, “If passed, Deanna will notify the DOT, and those changes would take place on their timeline for changing the signs.” The Council voted unanimously to pass the amendment.
Kalona Dairy Day Next Week
The Kalona Chamber of Commerce will be the site of the 2023 Dairy Day event on Tuesday, January 24. Hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the event is no charge, with check-in beginning at 9:45 a.m. and concluding by 2:30 p.m. Dairy Days were developed to help dairy...
Tornadoes Spotted In Iowa County Monday
Multiple tornadoes were spotted in Iowa County Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at approximately 2:01 p.m. after first reports of a brief tornado touchdown in east/northeast Williamsburg in Iowa County. Two minutes later, a tornado was identified by a trained spotter in north/northeast Williamsburg, just two miles southeast of the spotter’s location.
Ravens Meet Rival Lions on the Road Tuesday
The next chapter of the Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball rivalry between Lone Tree and Hillcrest Academy will be written Tuesday. The Hillcrest boys are 7-6 this year, 7-3 in the Superconference after a 60-40 loss at home to Keota Saturday, led by 18 points from Grant Bender. This season, the Ravens score 56 points per game and give up 47, shooting 45% from the floor, 34% from three and 51% at the line with 24 boards, 15 assists, 12 steals and 11 turnovers per game. Individually, Bender averages a team best 17 points and six boards per night with Luke Schrock’s four assists and three steals leading the guards.
SK Wrestling 8th at Hudson, Highland’s Roling Wins at Oelwein
Sigourney-Keota wrestling wrapped up another productive week by taking eighth as a team at the Hudson Invitational on Saturday. SK had six medalists, led by Jack Clarahan. The senior was the runner-up in the 170-pound weight class, winning his first two bouts via a pin and a 7-2 decision before getting pinned in the final for just his third loss of the season. Junior Jake Moore finished sixth at 160 lbs, while senior DJ Hammes was fifth at 145. Sigourney-Keota also had a trio of fourth-place finishers in senior Dan Mclaughlin and sophomores Brady Clark and Reanah Utterback.
Golden Hawk Girls Travel to Final Tri Of the Season
The Mid-Prairie Girls wrestling team has their final duals of the year tonight at Solon against the Mount Vernon Mustangs and the home Lady Spartans. Mid-Prairie is 5-1 in duals this year, including a 57-47 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Senior Night last week. The Hawks have one ranked wrestler in their lineup with Gabi Robertson No. 7 at 100lbs, in the latest poll from IAwrestle.com. Ellie Brenneman has the team lead with 27 wins, followed by Robertson’s 26, 24 each for Ashlee Farrier and Marissa Cline and 22 for Mia Garvey.
