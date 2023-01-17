Read full article on original website
Windy Lane Bakehouse Goes Brick and Mortar in Randolph
Kelsey Wolfe started her home-based bakery, Windy Lane Bakehouse, in 2019. In late November — just in time for Thanksgiving pickups — she moved the biz from its eponymous street into a shop in downtown Randolph. Still called Windy Lane Bakehouse, the bakery is one of several new...
Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont
Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
Home tour of the week: A $435,000 home in Colchester with a two car attached garage and granite countertops
For single level living look no further than this cute ranch in Colchester. With a modern kitchen with granite countertops and a open and spacious living and dining room this place could be a great home. The home also includes access to a private local beach. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2...
Comics and coffee come to Cottonwood
A former public defender is betting that comic books pair well with coffee. Rory Malone left his job with the Vermont Office of the Defender General in October after 18 years, and in December opened the doors at Champion Comics and Coffee. The business is part of a blossoming retail mix at Cottonwood Crossing, a neighborhood of homes and businesses under construction in Taft Corners.
Doors to the Dank Closet will open soon
BARTON — The former B & W Snack Bar on the Barton-Orleans Road is getting new life and a new purpose after being shuttered five years. Lifelong Newport resident John Carter has purchased the property and is in the process of building a brand-new cannabis dispensary side by side with the snack bar. Both businesses will be designed and operated around his vision for quality and local products.
In South Burlington, a Collaboratively Built House Marries Accessibility With Style
On a snowy winter evening, a large pot of water boiled away on a Bertazzoni range — the Steinway of stoves — in Edie Perkins' kitchen. A saucier pan heated on another burner, prepped with ingredients for a classic linguine con vongole. The extra-low soapstone countertops gleamed; appliances were carefully spaced and also lowered.
Burlington shelter pods appear close to opening
In November, the expected opening of the pod community in the Old North End was pushed back to this month.
From the Publisher: 'Wellness' Check: Burlington
For decades I was a regular at the Greater Burlington YMCA, daily navigating the mazelike hallways of the historic building at the corner of College and South Union streets to the windowless pool or workout room. The place had plenty of quirks but also a cozy charm. Many of the people I met in the locker room became good friends.
Shelburne Museum Curator Kory Rogers Talks Action Figures and Fancy Glasses
Last week, Kory Rogers marked his 19th year at the Shelburne Museum. His official title is Francie and John Downing Senior Curator of American Art, named for longtime benefactors of the museum. Though nearly everything at the renowned institution fits within the rubric of American art, Rogers does have specialties. The curator, whose Oklahoma accent remains undaunted by his Vermont residency, has a background in the history of American design. He's happily hands-on with objects such as the museum's inestimable circus and decoy collections.
Castleton fire destroys local hardware store
CASTLETON — A fire broke out in Castleton on Sunday, destroying the Gilmore Home Center. The hardware store caught fire at around 11:00 a.m. Authorities are not sure what caused the blaze, but say nobody was injured during the incident. The main building was destroyed, but the lumber yard...
AI Art Exhibition Vandalized at Champlain College
Art vandalism happens. The reasons vary: Some offenders get a thrill out of anonymous destruction, or they want to take an artist’s creations down a notch. Others just dislike the art on display. But sometimes art vandals are trying to make an impassioned point. That was the case at...
Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort, Lake Placid
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Take a beautiful family vacation on stunning Mirror Lake and stay at the cozy and picturesque Golden Arrow. The inviting and grand hotel is located at the heart of Main Street and has prime location right on the lake. As soon as we entered the warm and ambient lobby we were greeted by friendly staff and breathtaking scenery. The alpine lodge design, detailed accents, and friendly service ensured we felt right at home and we loved the spectacular panoramic views of Mirror Lake and the natural scenery.
Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents
In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host a live auction of the following units on or after 9am 2/11/23:. Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT 05446. William Himan, unit #1011: household goods. Shavon...
Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester Line Striping 2023
The Town is requesting separate sealed bids for roadway line striping of various roads around Town. The scope of work includes a combination of line striping of the centerline and edgeline for a combined total of 469,140 linear feet. Work to be performed in accordance with the technical specifications provided in the Appendix, and the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works Specifications and Standards, effective date of November 12, 2019. All work for this project must be completed by Friday, June 16, 2023.
8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10
Since Nadia Comaneci set the precedent in 1976 with her first score of a perfect 10.0, it’s been the dream achievement of most gymnasts in the sport. This past weekend, Jan. 14-15, Hazel Mabey, an 8-year-old from Wallingford, scored Cobra’s […] Read More The post 8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Now Playing in Theaters: January 18-24
MISSING: Storm Reid plays a girl who must use digital sleuthing to find her mom (Nia Long), who disappeared on a Colombian vacation, in this thriller from Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick. (111 min, PG-13. Essex) WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD: Jesse Eisenberg makes his directorial debut with...
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather
The 3 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast won’t make a huge dent in the state’s 17-inch snow deficit, but more storms are on the horizon, meteorologists predict. Read the story on VTDigger here: Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather.
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester 2023 Sidewalk Spot Repairs
The Town is requested separate sealed bids for the 2023 Sidewalk Spot Repairs Project for concrete sidewalk repairs at various locations, which generally includes the sidewalk panel milling at 11 locations and the installation of approximately 380 square feet of replacement and new concrete sidewalk panels, subgrade materials, and associated items in accordance with these contract documents and the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works Specifications and Standards, effective date of November 12, 2019.
