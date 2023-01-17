ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton Chronicle

Doors to the Dank Closet will open soon

BARTON — The former B & W Snack Bar on the Barton-Orleans Road is getting new life and a new purpose after being shuttered five years. Lifelong Newport resident John Carter has purchased the property and is in the process of building a brand-new cannabis dispensary side by side with the snack bar. Both businesses will be designed and operated around his vision for quality and local products.
BARTON, VT
WCAX

Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
NEWPORT, VT
sevendaysvt

European-Style Belleville Bakery Opens Doors in Burlington

It's been a long, slow build toward the full opening of Belleville Bakery, which chef-owner Shelley MacDonald launched in late fall 2020 with weekly pickups from her Burlington apartment. On January 5, after six months of renovations and three months of takeout-window sales, the public finally stepped into Belleville's new brick-and-mortar location at 217 College Street — perfect timing for the second story in our Bakery Month series. (Diet in January? Not us.)
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents

In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host a live auction of the following units on or after 9am 2/11/23:. Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT 05446. William Himan, unit #1011: household goods. Shavon...
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Staff save child’s life at Jay Peak waterpark

JAY — A 9-year-old girl who suffered a medical event at Jay Peak Resort last month is recovering thanks to the quick response of park staff. On Christmas Eve, the child, who was with her father and mother at the Pumphouse Indoor Waterpark, was found unconscious and unresponsive by several Jay Peak staff members.
JAY, VT
Hungry Hong Kong

Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort, Lake Placid

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Take a beautiful family vacation on stunning Mirror Lake and stay at the cozy and picturesque Golden Arrow. The inviting and grand hotel is located at the heart of Main Street and has prime location right on the lake. As soon as we entered the warm and ambient lobby we were greeted by friendly staff and breathtaking scenery. The alpine lodge design, detailed accents, and friendly service ensured we felt right at home and we loved the spectacular panoramic views of Mirror Lake and the natural scenery.
LAKE PLACID, NY
sevendaysvt

Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester 2023 Sidewalk Spot Repairs

The Town is requested separate sealed bids for the 2023 Sidewalk Spot Repairs Project for concrete sidewalk repairs at various locations, which generally includes the sidewalk panel milling at 11 locations and the installation of approximately 380 square feet of replacement and new concrete sidewalk panels, subgrade materials, and associated items in accordance with these contract documents and the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works Specifications and Standards, effective date of November 12, 2019.
COLCHESTER, VT
VTDigger

Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont

Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester Line Striping 2023

The Town is requesting separate sealed bids for roadway line striping of various roads around Town. The scope of work includes a combination of line striping of the centerline and edgeline for a combined total of 469,140 linear feet. Work to be performed in accordance with the technical specifications provided in the Appendix, and the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works Specifications and Standards, effective date of November 12, 2019. All work for this project must be completed by Friday, June 16, 2023.
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Red Cross aids 10 people after fire in Schuyler Falls

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. — Volunteers from the Red Cross aided 10 people after a fire in Schuyler Falls displaced several families on Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the fire, which took place on Norrisville Road. The cause and origin of the fire have not been reported. Red Cross...
SCHUYLER FALLS, NY
colchestersun.com

10 places to go ice skating in Northwest Vermont

Looking to beat the winter blues? Ice skating is a fun and inexpensive way to get out of your house and have a blast. Here are 10 places you can go skating in Chittenden and Franklin County. Bombardier Park West, Milton. The rink is not open yet, according to Milton...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Shelburne Museum Curator Kory Rogers Talks Action Figures and Fancy Glasses

Last week, Kory Rogers marked his 19th year at the Shelburne Museum. His official title is Francie and John Downing Senior Curator of American Art, named for longtime benefactors of the museum. Though nearly everything at the renowned institution fits within the rubric of American art, Rogers does have specialties. The curator, whose Oklahoma accent remains undaunted by his Vermont residency, has a background in the history of American design. He's happily hands-on with objects such as the museum's inestimable circus and decoy collections.
SHELBURNE, VT
Barton Chronicle

Former rec director sues city

NEWPORT — Andrew Cappello, a former head of the Newport Department of Parks and Recreation, has sued the city over a no trespass order barring him from Newport’s parks or other city property. Mr. Cappello, with help from the ACLU Foundation of Vermont, filed suit against the city, Police Chief Travis Bingham, Director of Public Works Tom Bernier, and Mayor Paul Monette.
NEWPORT, VT
sevendaysvt

Public Hearing - Colchester Development Review Board

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on February 8, 2023 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road. a) VAR-23-02 3G LLC: Variance...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
DANVILLE, VT
