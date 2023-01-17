Read full article on original website
Doors to the Dank Closet will open soon
BARTON — The former B & W Snack Bar on the Barton-Orleans Road is getting new life and a new purpose after being shuttered five years. Lifelong Newport resident John Carter has purchased the property and is in the process of building a brand-new cannabis dispensary side by side with the snack bar. Both businesses will be designed and operated around his vision for quality and local products.
Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
Town of Essex wants a municipal office large enough for staff and one that resides in the town
ESSEX TOWN — The current municipal offices for the Town of Essex are not large enough for the Town’s operations, and the building stands in the City of Essex Junction – not the Town. The Selectboard identified a new municipal complex as one of its priorities for...
Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents
In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host a live auction of the following units on or after 9am 2/11/23:. Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT 05446. William Himan, unit #1011: household goods. Shavon...
Staff save child’s life at Jay Peak waterpark
JAY — A 9-year-old girl who suffered a medical event at Jay Peak Resort last month is recovering thanks to the quick response of park staff. On Christmas Eve, the child, who was with her father and mother at the Pumphouse Indoor Waterpark, was found unconscious and unresponsive by several Jay Peak staff members.
Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester 2023 Sidewalk Spot Repairs
The Town is requested separate sealed bids for the 2023 Sidewalk Spot Repairs Project for concrete sidewalk repairs at various locations, which generally includes the sidewalk panel milling at 11 locations and the installation of approximately 380 square feet of replacement and new concrete sidewalk panels, subgrade materials, and associated items in accordance with these contract documents and the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works Specifications and Standards, effective date of November 12, 2019.
Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont
Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester Line Striping 2023
The Town is requesting separate sealed bids for roadway line striping of various roads around Town. The scope of work includes a combination of line striping of the centerline and edgeline for a combined total of 469,140 linear feet. Work to be performed in accordance with the technical specifications provided in the Appendix, and the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works Specifications and Standards, effective date of November 12, 2019. All work for this project must be completed by Friday, June 16, 2023.
Vermont transportation officials hold meeting on new type of highway interchange set to be built in Winooski
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is about to begin construction on a highway interchange project. The Diverging Diamond Interchange at the Winooski exit north of Burlington will be the first of its kind in the state. First planned in 2012, a new type of highway interchange at Exit 16 in...
Red Cross aids 10 people after fire in Schuyler Falls
SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. — Volunteers from the Red Cross aided 10 people after a fire in Schuyler Falls displaced several families on Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the fire, which took place on Norrisville Road. The cause and origin of the fire have not been reported. Red Cross...
10 places to go ice skating in Northwest Vermont
Looking to beat the winter blues? Ice skating is a fun and inexpensive way to get out of your house and have a blast. Here are 10 places you can go skating in Chittenden and Franklin County. Bombardier Park West, Milton. The rink is not open yet, according to Milton...
Former rec director sues city
NEWPORT — Andrew Cappello, a former head of the Newport Department of Parks and Recreation, has sued the city over a no trespass order barring him from Newport’s parks or other city property. Mr. Cappello, with help from the ACLU Foundation of Vermont, filed suit against the city, Police Chief Travis Bingham, Director of Public Works Tom Bernier, and Mayor Paul Monette.
Public Hearing - Colchester Development Review Board
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on February 8, 2023 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road. a) VAR-23-02 3G LLC: Variance...
