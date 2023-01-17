Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Take a beautiful family vacation on stunning Mirror Lake and stay at the cozy and picturesque Golden Arrow. The inviting and grand hotel is located at the heart of Main Street and has prime location right on the lake. As soon as we entered the warm and ambient lobby we were greeted by friendly staff and breathtaking scenery. The alpine lodge design, detailed accents, and friendly service ensured we felt right at home and we loved the spectacular panoramic views of Mirror Lake and the natural scenery.

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO