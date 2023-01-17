The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. On the agenda was a workshop to go over a quiet zone study report that SRF Consulting Group facilitated. On November 16th, city officials met with the Federal Railroad Administration, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and officials from Canadian Pacific Railway to have a diagnostic meeting to review all twelve railroad crossings in the City of Washington. This meeting was to identify potential crossing improvements that would be needed if the city were to decide to become a quiet zone or a partial quiet zone area. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien had this to say, “As a policy decision, I think we need to include that community at large. And similarly, it causes angst because we want to make smart decisions; closing a crossing, as we’ve discussed, is not something that gets reopened. And if you want to open a crossing, it requires closing two as the rule of thumb that we have been told over and over and over again. So we certainly want to be very thorough and get it right because these are generational decisions.” The next step, according to the City Council, will be going to the public to receive input, discussion of a possible community forum was had.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO