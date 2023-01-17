Read full article on original website
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH GINA BENNETT & THE KEOTA SPEECH TEAM
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Gina Bennett, a coach for the Keota Speech Team, along with two of its members, seniors Nicole Clarahan and Aiden Conrad, about the District Competition that they will be hosting on Saturday, January 21.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Jean Peiffer
On today’s program, we are talking with Jean Peiffer with the Washington Area Youth Supporters group, about the group’s year in review.
Unsafe Ice Conditions Continue In Southeast Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources released their weekly fishing report Wednesday. With a majority of lakes and ponds in Southeast Iowa continuing to have unsafe ice conditions, very few fishing reports were available. In Washington County, Lake Darling has about four acres of open water above the in-lake silt...
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Carlyle
On today’s program, we are talking with Weatherology Meteorologist Nick Carlyle, about the conditions that lead to frost and black ice.
Alive After Five-Whitney Monument Works and Jones & Eden Funeral Home
The Washington Chamber of Commerce’s next Alive After Five event will be at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home and Whitney Monument Works on January 26th. Whitney Monument Works is celebrating opening their new location in Washington to provide a more convenient place for families in the Washington area. The event will be at 116 East Main St. from 5 to 7 PM. Light refreshments will be served; all are welcome to attend. The Alive After Five program highlights new business ventures, remodeling, relocations, and annual events at established businesses. If you would like more information about the Alive After Five program, contact the Washington Chamber of Commerce.
Washington City Council Discuss Quiet Zone Study Report
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. On the agenda was a workshop to go over a quiet zone study report that SRF Consulting Group facilitated. On November 16th, city officials met with the Federal Railroad Administration, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and officials from Canadian Pacific Railway to have a diagnostic meeting to review all twelve railroad crossings in the City of Washington. This meeting was to identify potential crossing improvements that would be needed if the city were to decide to become a quiet zone or a partial quiet zone area. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien had this to say, “As a policy decision, I think we need to include that community at large. And similarly, it causes angst because we want to make smart decisions; closing a crossing, as we’ve discussed, is not something that gets reopened. And if you want to open a crossing, it requires closing two as the rule of thumb that we have been told over and over and over again. So we certainly want to be very thorough and get it right because these are generational decisions.” The next step, according to the City Council, will be going to the public to receive input, discussion of a possible community forum was had.
Joyce Eileen Lanxon
Funeral services for 75-year old Joyce Eileen Lanxon of Washington, formerly of Eldora will be held on Wednesday, January 18th at 11 a.m. at Abel Funeral Home in Eldora. A viewing and a graveside burial will follow the service. Following the services, reception will be held at Dorothy’s Senior Center in Eldora.
Hillcrest Academy Custodian Collecting Donations To Aid Homeland
Mike Shapovalov is custodian for Hillcrest Academy, and a native of Ukraine. When the country was invaded by Russia in February of 2022, Shapovalov, with family and friends still living in Ukraine, answered the call to action. Through the support of Hillcrest, the Sharon Bethel Church, and residents of Kalona,...
Washington Board of Supervisors Vote For Feasibility Study of Federation Bank Building
On the Washington Board of Supervisors, agenda Tuesday was the discussion and action regarding a remodeling feasibility study of the Federation Bank building. Supervisor Marcus Fedler proposed that the company Encite Architecture & Design perform the study. Encite is the company that was hired for the proposed renovations to the Washington County Courthouse and Orchard Hill. Fedler states, “Reached out to Encite to see if maybe they would have some interest in providing it, and luck would have it, Luke with Encite had been doing work with Federation Bank on that building to do some remodeling and the layout and so on. So he already has some digital footprint. So he can take the work and kind of tetris it into that space.” The Board voted 5-0 for the feasibility study to be performed at the Federation Bank Building. Given that Encite already has a good portion of information, Supervisor Fedler estimated that they should have the results of that study within about two weeks. The final decision has not been made by the board as to the direction that the remodeling project will take at any location.
Beth C. Janecek
Funeral services for 100-year-old Beth C. Janecek of Washington will be held at 11a.m. Friday, January 27th at the West Chester United Methodist Church. Calling hours will begin at 2p.m. Thursday, January 26th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. The service will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for the Washington Public Library or West Chester United Methodist Church.
Registration Open For February STEM Club In Keota
Washington County Extension & 4-H, along with Keota Elementary, are offering a February STEM Club for fourth through sixth grade students. The registration deadline for the club is Wednesday, February 1. The club meets after school every Tuesday in February until 5 p.m. in the Keota Elementary Library. Next month’s...
Washington Girls’ Hoops Hopes to Contain Keokuk on KCII
The Washington Demon girls’ basketball team is seeking to free themselves from a funk as they prepare to host Keokuk in a Southeast Conference showdown you can hear tonight on KCII. The Washington girls will be looking to avoid a fourth straight loss, which included falling 47-28 at Keokuk just four days ago. As just one example of their struggles, senior forward Alex Murphy leads the Demons in scoring and rebounding but has seen her averages drop from 11 points and nine rebounds per game to under 10 points and nine boards. Washington head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports what must change from Friday night’s loss to the Chiefs for his team to avoid falling to 6-7.
Miller, Coblentz and Brenneman Golden For Hawks at Washington
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams were in action Saturday at the Demon Den in Washington. In the Bullseye shoot the Mid-Prairie High School team finished fourth of five schools with a 3060 team score, the Demons won with a 3282. The Hawks were led by a pair of 10th place finishes with Elijah Statler 10th in the boys contest at 272 with 10 tens and Kyla Karnes 10th among girls with a 272 and 12 tens. The Mid-Prairie Middle School team was fifth of six schools with a 3029, Washington won the division with a 3165. Tommy Miller led the Mid-Prairie boys as individual runner-up with a 281 that included 19 tens. Brylee Miller was the top Mid-Prairie girl with a 267 and 11 tens to finish seventh. The Hawks were second of three teams in the elementary race with a 2437, Washington was team champ with a 2764. Mid-Prairie was led by a pair of runners-up with Noah Coblentz second in the boys contest at 261 with 10 tens and Lara Brenneman second in the girls standings with a 232 that included three tens. Alexa Cady was eighth in the girls contest.
Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm holding Planter University Workshop
Specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are teaming up with Iowa State Ag and Biosystems Engineering specialists to bring planter equipment expertise to the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm near Crawfordsville on February 8th. The workshop is an opportunity for farmers, agricultural service providers, equipment and precision ag dealers, and others to gain insight into how planters function, optimize settings for individual seed, field, and equipment needs, and improve their understanding of planter wear and calibration. Specialists from the Iowa State Digital Ag group will lead the workshop and focus on small-group, hands-on learning with row units representing a variety of technologies currently available for planters. Meetings will also offer continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisors. Attendance will be limited to maintain small group sizes and allow for hands-on activities. Registration for each location is $85 and closes seven days ahead of the event. Registration includes lunch, refreshments, reference materials, seed depth tool, closing wheel hold up bracket, and CCA credits. Each workshop will begin with check-in and refreshments at 8:30 a.m. and adjourn at approximately 2:30 p.m. You can find a registration link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Tornadoes Spotted In Iowa County Monday
Multiple tornadoes were spotted in Iowa County Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at approximately 2:01 p.m. after first reports of a brief tornado touchdown in east/northeast Williamsburg in Iowa County. Two minutes later, a tornado was identified by a trained spotter in north/northeast Williamsburg, just two miles southeast of the spotter’s location.
Washington Wrestling Wins, Mid-Prairie Fourth at WACO Invitational
The WACO Invitational brought together many of the area’s top wrestlers on Saturday in Wayland, but it was the Washington Demons who stood above the rest of the crowd. Washington won the team championship, and the Demons had eight of their nine wrestlers not only medal but also finish fourth or better in their weight classes.
Washington City Council Approves New Speed Zones on Hwy 92
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. On the agenda for discussion was the third reading of an ordinance that would amend the speed zone on part of Highway 92, a nearly quarter-mile stretch from Wiley Avenue to Airport Road. The amendment states that the speed limit would go from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien explains, “If passed, Deanna will notify the DOT, and those changes would take place on their timeline for changing the signs.” The Council voted unanimously to pass the amendment.
Shirley Patterson
A memorial celebration of life for 79-year-old Shirley Patterson of Wellman will be held Sunday, January 29th at the Parkside Activity Center. A meal will be served. Burial will be at the Wellman Cemetery at a later date. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Keota Superintendent, High School Principal Hiring Process Update
On Monday, the Keota Community School District Board of Education released an update on the hiring process for its superintendent and high school principal positions. The search began after Jim Henrich, who has held the positions since 2017, announced that he will be retiring at the end of the school year.
Columbus Hoops Pounced on by Pekin
The Columbus Wildcats came up short in a pair of conference basketball battles last night at Pekin. The Columbus girls hung tough early, trailing only 11-8 after one quarter. But seeing that deficit grow to nine points at halftime and get doubled from there would be too much, as the Wildcats fell 45-24. Senior Sara Vela and sophomore Ariana Vergara led Columbus in scoring with 10 points each, but it was not enough to keep the Wildcats from falling to 6-6 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North and 7-9 overall.
