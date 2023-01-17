This Sustainable Laundry Detergent From Dirty Labs Makes My Clothes Smell Like Fresh Flowers

Ah, laundry...not the most exciting thing to do (which is probably why I wait until I run out of underwear to finally wash my clothes —don't judge me, we've all been there!). Still, it must be done. Fast forward to trying Dirty Labs detergent , and I have to admit, doing my laundry sucks way less this year. In fact, the sustainable laundry detergent smells like a fresh flower bouquet —not too overpowering, where it makes you want to sneeze, or too light, where you can't even tell your clothes hit the washer—it simply smells pure and clean.

Dirty Labs

What Is Dirty Labs?

Dirty Labs is a cleaning innovations lab where environmentalists and chemists take a sustainable and bio-based approach, using natural cleaning ingredients to create nontoxic, biodegradable and cruelty-free laundry detergents that the company claims will clean your clothes just as well as other top detergents (minus the pollution from petrochemicals and the harsh synthetics that are found in most cleaners).

Its products are also hypoallergenic and formulated without sulfates, chlorine-based bleaches or synthetic preservatives—a huge bonus for folks with sensitive skin . (It's even on the Eczema Foundation's list of accepted products for all ages.)

Plus, the fragrances are made using natural ingredients when possible, too. For example, Dirty Labs' signature bio laundry detergent﻿ ﻿with phytolase (the brand's trademarked advanced enzyme cleaning technology, which is made to target stains and odors for fresh-looking and smelling clothes), is made with magnolia, bergamot and cedar scents.

It's available in an 8.6-ounce bottle for 32 loads and a 21.6-ounce bottle for 80 loads. Both are totally recyclable and reportedly take up 50 percent less space than other laundry detergents. It also has a reported shelf life of 24 months. Oh, and did we mention the bottle comes with a cute, rubbery measuring cup?

Our Review

Most detergents come in bulky, garish jugs, but Dirty Labs looks like a hairspray bottle—it's super compact with a super simple design. I was shocked when I discovered that such a small bottle (I got the 8.6-ounce size) could get you 32 loads—especially because I'm a classic over-pourer. For me, more detergent equals cleaner clothes, but this product proved me wrong.

I washed three separate loads using this detergent, trying it with a medium, large and extra-large pile in cold water. I also used the rubbery measuring cup for the suggested amounts. Much to my surprise, my clothes (including underwear, bras and swimsuits ) and bedding (pillowcases, blankets and sheets) came out feeling clean, stain-free and smelling like a fresh bouquet of flowers.

As a person with allergies , I appreciated that the scent was not over-the-top, and I was even more impressed with how much less space the bottle took up than my regular Tide detergent —it can fit just about anywhere.

And while both Tide and Dirty Labs made my clothes feel clean, I used a lot less detergent with Dirty Labs, and I preferred the subtle scent, which got even lighter a day later and gradually faded in roughly three days, whereas Tide has a robust floral smell that lingers on my clothes for days after they've been washed.

Shop the Story

Dirty Labs New Zealand Wool Dryer Balls

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdirtylabs.com%2Fproducts%2Fwool-dryer-balls&xcust=Dirty%20Labs%20Wowtext%20Update

18

Buy It Now

Dirty Labs Laundry Starter Kit

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdirtylabs.com%2Fproducts%2Fbio-laundry-detergent-starter-kit&xcust=Dirty%20Labs%20Wowtext%20Update

26

Buy It Now

Dirty Labs Bio Enzyme Laundry Booster

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdirtylabs.com%2Fproducts%2Fbio-enzyme-laundry-booster&xcust=Dirty%20Labs%20Wowtext%20Update

17

Buy It Now

The Bottom Line

For $4 more, Dirty Labs was worth every penny to me since I probably saved money in the long run knowing there was no need to overpour—I know it gets the job done with less. I also didn't experience any itchiness or irritation wearing the clean clothes straight out of the washer.

So now, thanks to Dirty Labs, my carbon footprint just shrunk, my clothes are clean and they smell great. It's the way to go in 2023.

Get this product (and tons more) at an exclusive discounted price when you sign up for wowtext : a brand new, extraordinarily easy way to shop the latest must-have beauty, home, wellness and family products right from your phone.

10 Laundry Room Organization Ideas That’ll Make Folding Socks Your Favorite Part of the Day

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.