UW’s LRCC Announces 2022 Co-Winners of Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award
Melanie Hornbeck, an outreach librarian at the Laramie County Library System in Cheyenne, and Jennifer Hayward, of Daniel, a Title 1 reading teacher at Pinedale Elementary School, are the co-winners of the 2022 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award from the University of Wyoming Literacy Research Center and Clinic (LRCC) Outreach Advisory Board.
Wyoming Business Tips for Jan. 23-29
A weekly look at issues facing Wyoming business owners and entrepreneurs from the Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, a collection of business assistance programs at the University of Wyoming. I attended a session about business leases at the 2022 Association of Small Business Development Centers conference, which inspired...
100th Anniversary Celebration of UW's Aven Nelson Building Scheduled Jan. 26
The Aven Nelson Building, named after a well-known botanist and the University of Wyoming’s 11th president, will celebrate its 100th anniversary Thursday, Jan. 26. The UW campus and Laramie communities are invited to attend. “My idea for this event was to share, with the campus community and beyond, the...
UW and Wyoming SBDC Network Continue State Trade Expansion Program Webinar Series
The Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network continues its six-part webinar series about the State Trade Expansion Program that will guide small-business owners through the steps to expand into international trade and to provide real-world examples from successful Wyoming small-business exporters. Multiple speakers will explain how small-business owners can...
UW Nordic Skiers Compete With the Pros
The University of Wyoming Nordic ski team celebrated the new year by competing against the country’s fastest skiers. The 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski Nationals were held in Houghton, Mich., Jan. 2-7, followed by the Seeley Hills Classic SuperTour in Cable, Wis., Jan. 14-15. Both events drew the nation’s best professional skiers. The U.S. Nationals determine qualification for World Cup and Olympic teams.
UW Student Team One of Seven to Advance in NASA Design Challenge
A team of University of Wyoming students is one of seven student teams selected to advance to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. Seven undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed the UW Space...
