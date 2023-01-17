ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Woman killed in hit-and-run at Sparks crosswalk

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
 2 days ago

A middle-aged woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident at a Sparks crosswalk Tuesday morning.

Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in the case.

Dispatch received a call at 6:24 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck at East Prater Way and Probasco Way, a few blocks east of Dilworth Middle School, said Stephen Goodrum, Sparks Police public information officer.

“Witnesses told responding officers that they witnessed an adult female crossing Prater through the crosswalk with the lights activated,” he told the RGJ. “Because of the school right there, there's a pretty large, distinct crossing sign with two large lights that were activated so she was obeying the law as best as she could.

“At some point while she was crossing, she was struck by a sedan," Goodrum said. "We don't have much information about the car. Unfortunately, the car did not remain on scene so this is a hit-and-run.”

Debris at the scene indicates the sedan was damaged in the incident.

Goodrum said the victim was in her late 40s.

“Medical personnel transported her to a local area hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased,” he said.

Goodrum added that this is a good time for a safety reminder for all pedestrians and drivers to be especially aware early in the morning and with snow or other weather.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the Sparks PD’s nonemergency dispatch number at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go online at secretwitness.com .

Updated to add the reward.

Zack Johnson
2d ago

This was right in front of my work they had everything taped off. I really hope they catch the prick who did it !!!

treezy
2d ago

dam thats messed up.. and what a failure of our system.. people who think they are protected by crosswalks weren't the way to go.. need to reinvent frogger and teach people about cars vs humans again like when I was a kid

