On Tuesday, defendant Netflix Inc. filed a Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings under in a patent infringement suit filled against it by plaintiff Lauri Valjakka. In his Third Amended Complaint, the plaintiff alleges that Netflix has infringed two of his patents: the “ ‘102 patent” titled “Method Of and Systems For Providing Access to Access Restricted Content to a User”; and the “ ‘167 patent” titled “Data Communications Networks, Systems, Methods and Apparatus.”

1 DAY AGO