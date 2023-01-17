ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FTC Goes After Investment Advisor WealthPress’s Deceptive Practices, Fining $1.7M

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a complaint Friday against investment advisor WealthPress, as well as investor community InvestPub, along with two officers of WealthPress Holdings. The complaint alleges the defendants committed deceptive business practices in violation of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act (ROSCA).
Irish Data and Privacy Watchdog Fines WhatsApp €5.5M for Data Processing Violations

On Thursday, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) announced the conclusion of a data processing inquiry into WhatsApp Ireland Limited, resulting in an administrative fine of €5.5 million for breaches of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), described as the strongest privacy and security law in the world. The penalty against WhatsApp Ireland follows much bigger assessments levied against its parent company Meta Platforms over Instagram and Facebook ad delivery services that transgressed the GDPR.
Amazon Receives OSHA Fine for Warehouse Safety Violations

On Wednesday, the Department of Labor (DOL) announced that its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined Amazon about $60,000 after inspections at three warehouse facilities in Deltona, Fla., Waukegan, Ill., and New Windsor, N.Y., revealed workers were suffering from heavy lifting and overwork. The DOL said that though the company prides itself on fast and efficient shipping, “ergonomic hazards” come at workers’ expense.
Artists Take on AI Image Generator Stability AI for Copyright Violations

A lawsuit filed in San Francisco, Calif. federal court last Friday challenges two artificial intelligence-powered (AI) image generators as modern collage tools that violate the copyrights of artists whose works are used to “train” the generators, creating derivative works without license. The class action filed by three full-time...
Netflix Moves for Judgment on the Pleadings in Patent Suit Against Individual Inventor

On Tuesday, defendant Netflix Inc. filed a Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings under in a patent infringement suit filled against it by plaintiff Lauri Valjakka. In his Third Amended Complaint, the plaintiff alleges that Netflix has infringed two of his patents: the “ ‘102 patent” titled “Method Of and Systems For Providing Access to Access Restricted Content to a User”; and the “ ‘167 patent” titled “Data Communications Networks, Systems, Methods and Apparatus.”

