Related
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
The Couple That Stole $3.6 Billion worth of Bitcoin
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
lawstreetmedia.com
FTC Goes After Investment Advisor WealthPress’s Deceptive Practices, Fining $1.7M
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a complaint Friday against investment advisor WealthPress, as well as investor community InvestPub, along with two officers of WealthPress Holdings. The complaint alleges the defendants committed deceptive business practices in violation of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act (ROSCA).
lawstreetmedia.com
Irish Data and Privacy Watchdog Fines WhatsApp €5.5M for Data Processing Violations
On Thursday, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) announced the conclusion of a data processing inquiry into WhatsApp Ireland Limited, resulting in an administrative fine of €5.5 million for breaches of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), described as the strongest privacy and security law in the world. The penalty against WhatsApp Ireland follows much bigger assessments levied against its parent company Meta Platforms over Instagram and Facebook ad delivery services that transgressed the GDPR.
lawstreetmedia.com
Amazon Receives OSHA Fine for Warehouse Safety Violations
On Wednesday, the Department of Labor (DOL) announced that its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined Amazon about $60,000 after inspections at three warehouse facilities in Deltona, Fla., Waukegan, Ill., and New Windsor, N.Y., revealed workers were suffering from heavy lifting and overwork. The DOL said that though the company prides itself on fast and efficient shipping, “ergonomic hazards” come at workers’ expense.
lawstreetmedia.com
Artists Take on AI Image Generator Stability AI for Copyright Violations
A lawsuit filed in San Francisco, Calif. federal court last Friday challenges two artificial intelligence-powered (AI) image generators as modern collage tools that violate the copyrights of artists whose works are used to “train” the generators, creating derivative works without license. The class action filed by three full-time...
lawstreetmedia.com
Netflix Moves for Judgment on the Pleadings in Patent Suit Against Individual Inventor
On Tuesday, defendant Netflix Inc. filed a Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings under in a patent infringement suit filled against it by plaintiff Lauri Valjakka. In his Third Amended Complaint, the plaintiff alleges that Netflix has infringed two of his patents: the “ ‘102 patent” titled “Method Of and Systems For Providing Access to Access Restricted Content to a User”; and the “ ‘167 patent” titled “Data Communications Networks, Systems, Methods and Apparatus.”
