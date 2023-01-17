ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WECT

Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson. Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Oates was named the school system’s superintendent...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Junior League of Wilmington to host annual indoor mega yard sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Junior League of Wilmington is inviting the community to its 69th annual Bargain Sale on March 3 and 4 at the Elks Lodge #532 on Oleander Drive. “Bargain Sale is a two-day event featuring an indoor mega yard sale offering items such as housewares,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: cooler & wetter changes coming this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a comfortable Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Wednesday and Thursday featured temperatures that fell just short of records, Westerly winds will limit temperature growth this afternoon to the lower and middle 60s. Aside from some streaky clouds, enjoy more healthy intervals of sunshine, compared to recent days.
WILMINGTON, NC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Southport, North Carolina

Places to visit in Southport, NC. Southport, North Carolina, is a fantastic destination that offers something for everyone. Visitors can explore the area’s Civil War history and beautiful landmarks like the Franklin Square Gallery and Fort Anderson. In addition, plenty of outdoor activities are available, from boating on the Intracoastal Waterway to fishing off the nearby beaches.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration

Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March. ‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington. Eight years after the idea was brought before New Hanover county commissioners, a potentially life-saving facility opened its doors in Wilmington. Pender Co. board approve changes...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
WECT

Lane reopens on I-140 following crash involving four vehicles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The right, eastbound lane has reopened along I-140 near U.S. 421 following a four-vehicle crash that was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. According to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, the incident began when a cement truck lost one of its tires and attempted to pull over onto the shoulder.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leland Fire/Rescue responds to early morning tractor trailer fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue has shared details concerning an early morning fire on U.S. 17. According to their release, crews responded to a tractor trailer fire along U.S. 17 near mile marker 47 at around 3:09 a.m. on Jan. 18. Leland Fire/Rescue was able to quickly extinguish the...
LELAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

Caswell: Message in a bottle remains a mystery

When Bruce Gardner took his dog for a walk on Caswell Beach last week, he noticed something next to the beach access area that caught his eye. A unique, three-sided bottle with a triangular base was lying in the sand, and inside was a note all curled up and handwritten on brown stationery.
CASWELL BEACH, NC

