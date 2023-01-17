Read full article on original website
WECT
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson. Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Oates was named the school system’s superintendent...
foxwilmington.com
Junior League of Wilmington to host annual indoor mega yard sale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Junior League of Wilmington is inviting the community to its 69th annual Bargain Sale on March 3 and 4 at the Elks Lodge #532 on Oleander Drive. “Bargain Sale is a two-day event featuring an indoor mega yard sale offering items such as housewares,...
WECT
Lanes of U.S. 17 Business to be closed due to bridge maintenance project over Shallotte River
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Business lanes will be closed in each direction by the NCDOT for one week starting Thursday, Jan. 19. The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. This operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the...
WECT
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WECT
First Alert Forecast: cooler & wetter changes coming this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a comfortable Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Wednesday and Thursday featured temperatures that fell just short of records, Westerly winds will limit temperature growth this afternoon to the lower and middle 60s. Aside from some streaky clouds, enjoy more healthy intervals of sunshine, compared to recent days.
YAHOO!
Human remains found on Savannah River tied to North Carolina investigation
Human remains found Wednesday on the Savannah River are tied to a Wilmington (North Carolina) Police Department investigation, according to a news release from the Chatham County Police Department. The release said officers responded after remains were found in a rocky area on the edge of the Savannah River near...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Southport, North Carolina
Places to visit in Southport, NC. Southport, North Carolina, is a fantastic destination that offers something for everyone. Visitors can explore the area’s Civil War history and beautiful landmarks like the Franklin Square Gallery and Fort Anderson. In addition, plenty of outdoor activities are available, from boating on the Intracoastal Waterway to fishing off the nearby beaches.
WECT
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March. ‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington. Eight years after the idea was brought before New Hanover county commissioners, a potentially life-saving facility opened its doors in Wilmington. Pender Co. board approve changes...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing NC woman he met online agrees to extradition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online still has an opportunity for bond to be set, but that hearing won’t happen in Myrtle Beach, because of a decision he made in bond court Thursday. William Haven Hicks was...
WECT
Portion of Market St. shut down near N 30th St. following traffic incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that the east and westbound lanes are currently shut down at the 3000 block of Market St. following a traffic incident. According to the announcement, an incident involving a truck and power lines has caused the closure near N 30th...
WECT
Lane reopens on I-140 following crash involving four vehicles
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The right, eastbound lane has reopened along I-140 near U.S. 421 following a four-vehicle crash that was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. According to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, the incident began when a cement truck lost one of its tires and attempted to pull over onto the shoulder.
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to early morning tractor trailer fire
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue has shared details concerning an early morning fire on U.S. 17. According to their release, crews responded to a tractor trailer fire along U.S. 17 near mile marker 47 at around 3:09 a.m. on Jan. 18. Leland Fire/Rescue was able to quickly extinguish the...
WECT
Ebonee Spears’s family still waits for answers seven years after disappearance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seven years have passed since someone last reported seeing Ebonee Spears when she left her apartment one night in 2016. “When I think about it coming up seven years and we still don’t know nothing, it’s just unbelievable,” said Harriet Rivers, Spears’s mother.
The State Port Pilot
Caswell: Message in a bottle remains a mystery
When Bruce Gardner took his dog for a walk on Caswell Beach last week, he noticed something next to the beach access area that caught his eye. A unique, three-sided bottle with a triangular base was lying in the sand, and inside was a note all curled up and handwritten on brown stationery.
WECT
Loved ones mourn as police identify suspect in missing woman’s death
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that a man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of KC Johnson, who went missing on Friday, Jan. 13. “Upon further investigation, it has been determined that Johnson was killed in the 1300 block of King St,...
