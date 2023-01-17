ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adventist Health Glendale Hosts Armenian Christmas Ceremony

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Adventist Health Glendale celebrated Armenian Christmas with the hospital’s physicians,. administration, and associates last Thursday, Jan. 5. Mayor Ardy Kassakhian attended the ceremony that celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ and the Epiphany, the revelation of Jesus as God’s son. The blessing of holy water and Gata bread, a tradition in the Armenian culture for more than 1,700 years, was conducted by His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of Western Diocese Armenian Church of North America. “This meaningful service was the perfect start to the new year and a beautiful reminder of Jesus’ revelation, baptism and, most importantly, His love for each of us,” said Alice Issai, president of Adventist Health Glendale.
Brand Teams Up on New Contemporary Art Exhibit

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Always in pursuit of uniting and elevating the New Contemporary Art community, Thinkspace Projects teams up with Tlaloc Studios and the California Cowboys Collective to present “NEXUS IV: RAIZ” at the Brand Library and Art Center.
La Salle, Maranatha, Poly, Flintridge Prep, St. Francis Collect Wins

First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The La Salle College Preparatory varsity boys’ soccer team blanked visiting St. Anthony High of Long Beach, 2-0, in a Camino Real League matchup last Friday. Thomas Espinoza and Tomas Posada-Awad each scored one goal, Mario Cassina...
Local Squads Suffer League Losses

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ soccer team was shut out for just the second time this season after losing at Arcadia, 2-0, in a Pacific League matchup on Tuesday. The Bears previously blanked visiting Glendale in...
