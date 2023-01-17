First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Adventist Health Glendale celebrated Armenian Christmas with the hospital’s physicians,. administration, and associates last Thursday, Jan. 5. Mayor Ardy Kassakhian attended the ceremony that celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ and the Epiphany, the revelation of Jesus as God’s son. The blessing of holy water and Gata bread, a tradition in the Armenian culture for more than 1,700 years, was conducted by His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of Western Diocese Armenian Church of North America. “This meaningful service was the perfect start to the new year and a beautiful reminder of Jesus’ revelation, baptism and, most importantly, His love for each of us,” said Alice Issai, president of Adventist Health Glendale.

