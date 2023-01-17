Read full article on original website
Toobeornottobe
5d ago
Good luck , no money to illegals , no defunding of law enforcement, you can’t touch the voucher program, and how are you going to build in a surplus?
kjzz.org
Gov. Hobbs, AG Mayes pause executions pending independent review
Arizona is pausing putting people to death. Attorney General Kris Mayes on Friday withdrew the state's legal request for the Arizona Supreme Court to issue a warrant allowing the execution of Aaron Gunches, convicted in the 2002 death of Ted Price, his girlfriend's ex-husband. More to the point, Mayes told the justices she won't be seeking any new execution warrants until she gets the findings from a new Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner being named by Gov. Katie Hobbs.
kjzz.org
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: Arizona should take talk of a government shutdown seriously
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week from Arizona and beyond. From social services to infrastructure to education, Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal did not get a warm reception from GOP state lawmakers this week. And U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton says he won’t run for Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate seat.
kjzz.org
AZ unemployment goes down, but available jobs remain high
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped slightly to 4%, according to the state Office of Economic Opportunity. Doug Walls with the office says there is still a significant gap between the amount of people looking for jobs, and the amount of jobs available. The average hourly wage in Arizona...
kjzz.org
Arizona water cuts may result in slim pickings in produce aisle
Shoppers may start seeing fewer choices and lower quality produce at supermarkets, as federal water cuts take effect. Chelsea McGuire is with the Arizona Farm Bureau. She says state farmers are feeling the brunt of a 21% reduction of Colorado River water. “An acre is about a football field so...
kjzz.org
Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee partners with Waymo for upcoming events
The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is partnering with Waymo One. It’s available at Sky Harbor International Airport as well as at several stops in the downtown corridor, where numerous Super Bowl events will take place in February. Kerry Brennan with Waymo says safety is the No. 1 priority.
kjzz.org
Arizona Lottery sales and redemption temporarily suspended
Arizonans trying to buy or redeem lottery tickets are temporarily out of luck. Scientific Games, which operates the state’s gaming system, suffered a crash. The outage impacted all Arizona Lottery retailers preventing sales and redemptions. Lottery officials have also halted those sales and redemptions until the company can resolve...
