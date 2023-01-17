ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good luck , no money to illegals , no defunding of law enforcement, you can’t touch the voucher program, and how are you going to build in a surplus?

Gov. Hobbs, AG Mayes pause executions pending independent review

Arizona is pausing putting people to death. Attorney General Kris Mayes on Friday withdrew the state's legal request for the Arizona Supreme Court to issue a warrant allowing the execution of Aaron Gunches, convicted in the 2002 death of Ted Price, his girlfriend's ex-husband. More to the point, Mayes told the justices she won't be seeking any new execution warrants until she gets the findings from a new Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner being named by Gov. Katie Hobbs.
AZ unemployment goes down, but available jobs remain high

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped slightly to 4%, according to the state Office of Economic Opportunity. Doug Walls with the office says there is still a significant gap between the amount of people looking for jobs, and the amount of jobs available. The average hourly wage in Arizona...
Arizona water cuts may result in slim pickings in produce aisle

Shoppers may start seeing fewer choices and lower quality produce at supermarkets, as federal water cuts take effect. Chelsea McGuire is with the Arizona Farm Bureau. She says state farmers are feeling the brunt of a 21% reduction of Colorado River water. “An acre is about a football field so...
Arizona Lottery sales and redemption temporarily suspended

Arizonans trying to buy or redeem lottery tickets are temporarily out of luck. Scientific Games, which operates the state’s gaming system, suffered a crash. The outage impacted all Arizona Lottery retailers preventing sales and redemptions. Lottery officials have also halted those sales and redemptions until the company can resolve...
