TravelPulse
KHM Travel Group Expands Commitment to Supporting Diversity
WHY IT RATES: KHM Travel Group, a host agency for travel advisors, is actively developing programs and initiatives to support diversity, equity and inclusion within its agency and body of advisors. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. KHM Travel Group is continuing its commitment to building a culture that...
TravelPulse
Palladium Hotel Group Achieves Revenues of Over $1 Billion, Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Business Volume
Palladium Hotel Group has announced that for the first time in its history, the company expects to exceed one billion euros of managed turnover in 2023. Palladium, which closed the year with a turnover of 948 million euros or roughly $1.027 billion, representing 113 percent more revenue compared to 2021, and 26 percent more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
TravelPulse
Accor Introduces Independent Midscale Hotel Portfolio Handwritten Collection
Global hospitality group Accor announced a brand-new independent midscale hotel portfolio, the Handwritten Collection, with thirteen signed hotels with a goal of reaching 250 properties by 2030. As unique as someone’s handwriting, the hotels in the Handwritten Collection will feature stylishly designed accommodations and host-led hospitality, ranging from bespoke welcome...
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
TravelPulse
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
TravelPulse
Phil Sproul Appointed CEO of Huntington Travel Group
Phil Sproul, a long time veteran of the Travel Industry, has joined Huntington Travel Group as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), taking control of the well known Consolidator and Tours arm, Escapades by Huntington. Sproul will oversee further development of the Canadian market while expanding the existing business in the United States.
In The Face Of Chinese Space Progress, US and Japan Agree Space Attacks Will Trigger Mutual Defense Treaty
For some time now the officials of the United States military have been aware of the rapid advancements being made by China in the realm of outer space military capabilities. According to Lt. General Nina Armagno, the director of staff of the United States Space Force, China has made significant progress in a number of areas, such as satellite communications and re-usable spacecraft which are important for the scaling up of a space program. Even more concerning is how Ye Peijian, the head of China’s Lunar Exploration Program, has compared Earth’s moon and Mars to contested islands in the South China Sea. Islands which China has exerted significant efforts to claim for itself.
TravelPulse
Richard Branson Announces Consolidated Virgin Hotels Collection Brand
Sir Richard Branson announced that his Virgin Group and Virgin Limited brands would come together under the new parent brand named Virgin Hotels Collection. The two brands will also be joined under the Virgin Hotels Collection brand by Virgin Residences, with plans to boast a significant growth strategy to add more city locations, resorts and residences.
TravelPulse
Report Highlights American LGBTQ+ Traveler Habits
A new study of American LGBTQ+ travelers highlighted some of the group’s behaviors, sentiments and attitudes when hitting the road. According to MMGY Global’s “Portrait of LGBTQ+ Travelers in America” report, respondents said representation in destination marketing materials was “very/extremely important,” and 43 percent revealed it would make them feel more confident that the destination is inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.
TravelPulse
New WTTC Report Reveals Majority of Travelers Seeking Sustainable Travel
Sixty-nine percent of travelers are seeking out sustainable travel options, according to a report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com Group, in partnership with Deloitte, showcasing once again how the industry is entering a change-making period for travel from airlines to accommodations and more. MSC Cruises...
TravelPulse
Club Med Offers Quality Ski Vacations at Affordable Rates
For many U.S. travelers, Club Med conjures up images of all-inclusive tropical getaways to such destinations as Cancun, the Dominican Republic and Turks Caicos. But the company also features a considerable amount of mountain resorts – upward of 20 – within its portfolio of properties, which provide high-quality ski vacations at affordable rates.
Executive Behind National Gallery of Canada Layoffs Is External Consultant Potentially Paid More Than Its CEO
The National Gallery of Canada’s interim chief operating officer and human resources director is being paid annual fees potentially worth up to a third more than its next chief executive and director. Outside consultant Tania Lafrenière is currently juggling the two leadership positions, being paid as much as $306,150 annually under interim director Angela Cassie, while also maintaining her own consultancy firm. By comparison, the last chief executive of the gallery, Sasha Suda, was hired at a salary range up to $210,800 in 2019. A job listing for a replacement chief executive and direction position was posted last fall with...
TravelPulse
Celestyal Names New Global Chief Commercial Officer
WHY IT RATES: Lee Haslett brings a variety of key experience as a well-versed travel executive having worked in tour operations and airlines.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Editor. Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, has announced the appointment of Lee...
TravelPulse
Jamaica’s 2023 Visitor Arrivals Poised to Surpass Projections
Jamaica is poised to reach 11 percent visitor arrivals growth in 2023 compared with 2022, ahead of the forecast set by the Caribbean nation’s government, said Edmund Bartlett, tourism minister. Jamaica’s higher growth projection is based on the island’s “primary markets registering growth over the previous period,” including “steady...
TravelPulse
US Travel and American Express Renew Partnership
The U.S. Travel Association and American Express have announced the renewal of their successful partnership with American Express returning as U.S. Travel's sole official sponsor and official card for 2023-2024. “We’re thrilled to continue this highly successful partnership, which has been beneficial for both organizations,” said U.S. Travel Association President...
TravelPulse
US Virgin Islands Joins Caribbean Tourism Organization
The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) joined the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) as its 25th member country, said CTO officials. The USVI’s membership comes as “CTO seeks to refocus its mandate on shaping the Caribbean tourism sector of the future,” officials said in a statement. “The relationship between...
Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Environmental Insurance Program
NEW YORK , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint"), to expand into Environmental,. Construction Pollution. and. Professional Insurance. ("Environmental"). As part of the agreement, SiriusPoint's Environmental team led by. will move to Distinguished. Business...
The war for talent has turned into a ‘war for skills’
“What a lot of CEOs and CFOs are grappling with now is the anticipation of this recession and continued inflation, and managing against those dynamics in an environment where we’re still seeing a lot of demand,” says Mark Elliott, CFO of the consulting firm Mercer, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC). “It doesn’t feel like a normal recession in that sense.”
India is set to become the world's most populous country. Can it create enough jobs?
India will overtake China this year to become the world's most populous country.
