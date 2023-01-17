JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi will post a sign acknowledging that slaves built some structures on the main campus founded before the Civil War. The university made the announcement Thursday, also saying Ole Miss will strip the name of James K. Vardaman off a building. Vardaman, a white supremacist, was Mississippi's governor from 1904 to 1908 and a U.S. senator from 1913 to 1919.

