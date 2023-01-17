Read full article on original website
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
Moe’s Penny Bar: TRENT LOTT speaking (6:30 pm); Open Mic Night. Campus Wines: Wine Tasting (5–7 pm) Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library: Oxford Fiber Festival – Learning Lunch with tartan historian PETER MACDONALD (noon); Elementary Crafternoon (4 pm) Proud Larrys: BARK, RB MORRIS. NOTE: ALL HOURS...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Indoor Yard Sale This Saturday
One of Oxford’s popular wintertime events, the Oxford Indoor Yard Sale, returns this Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center. Admission is $2 for adults; children age 12 and under are admitted for free. The event is held rain or shine.
hottytoddy.com
OHS DECA Advances to State Competition
Thirty-three Oxford High students competed at District DECA Competition held on Tuesday at Olive Branch High School. DECA is a Career and Technical Education student organization whose mission is to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
wtva.com
UMMC announces creation of Mississippi's only dedicated burn center
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s largest hospital announced Thursday the establishment of a much-needed burn center. According to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved the hospital’s request to establish and operate the Mississippi Burn Center on its main campus.
desotocountynews.com
Arc Northwest Mississippi to open Achievement Center
Photo: This church building on Pleasant Hill Road in Olive Branch is set to become the new home of the Arc Northwest Mississippi later this spring. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The non-profit organization that the past several years has brought advocacy, awareness and programming for intellectual and developmental disabilities should be in...
Oxford Eagle
Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford
Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
hottytoddy.com
OFD Training Officer Completes 2-Year Managing Officer Program
Oxford Fire Department’s Training Chief Jesse Clock was recognized recently for graduating from the Managing Officer Program at the National Fire Academy. The Oxford Board of Aldermen recognized Clock for his achievement during their regular board meeting on Tuesday. “We are so grateful for your commitment and dedication, not...
hottytoddy.com
First Punkin Water Project Bid OK’d by Oxford Aldermen
A year after the city of Oxford agreed to take over water service from the Punkin Water Association, the first contractor was approved to begin the construction process. The city received seven bids for the labor of installing the new water meters for current Punkin Water customers. The lowest and...
Jackson Free Press
Ole Miss to Recognize Slave Labor on Pre-Civil War Buildings
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi will post a sign acknowledging that slaves built some structures on the main campus founded before the Civil War. The university made the announcement Thursday, also saying Ole Miss will strip the name of James K. Vardaman off a building. Vardaman, a white supremacist, was Mississippi's governor from 1904 to 1908 and a U.S. senator from 1913 to 1919.
actionnews5.com
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
hottytoddy.com
Cpl. Martin Named OPD Officer of the Year
Cpl. Devin Martin was named the 2022 Officer of the Year at the annual Oxford Peace Officers Officer of the Year Banquet recently. Martin, an officer with OPD for seven years, is the 26th winner of the R.L. “Bob” Jones Memorial Officer of the Year Award. He was nominated by 2020 Officer of the Year winner Officer Will Hollowell.
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
Mississippi research showing promise for earlier, better tornado warnings
Tornado season in the South means increased anxiety, hours of televised storm coverage and watching the skies. Unfortunately, it can also lead to “warning fatigue.”. A team of researchers at the University of Mississippi‘s National Center for Physical Acoustics is working to combat this issue by developing an early warning system to detect and track tornadoes using infrasound, low-frequency sound waves that humans cannot hear.
actionnews5.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Germantown executive pastor killed in Texas plane crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for the executive pastor of Harvest Church in Germantown following Tuesday’s fatal plane crash near Yoakum, Texas. Executive Pastor Bill Garner was among four killed in the crash. Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan is the sole survivor. At last check,...
wtva.com
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
wtva.com
Pedestrian killed in Grenada crash
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Grenada. According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, a vehicle collided with the pedestrian Tuesday morning shortly before 6:00 along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He identified the pedestrian as Marcus Blackmon, 43, of Grenada. Blackmon was...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Football Names Wes Neighbors III as Safeties Coach
Wes Neighbors III, who was part of five national championship teams at Alabama as both a player and staff member, has been named safeties coach at Ole Miss, as announced Tuesday by Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin. Neighbors arrives in Oxford after serving as a position coach at Maryland, Louisiana,...
Car accident in Germantown injures 1, shuts down Germantown Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car accident left one person injured in Germantown and shut down traffic on Germantown Parkway Thursday night, Germantown Police said. According to Germantown PD, officers responded to a three car crash in the area of Germantown Road and Wolf River Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.
wcbi.com
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
A local landlord didn’t own the apartments, she evicted tenants anyway
While at work, Erica Hillard received a call from her boyfriend. A sheriff was at their apartment to evict them and her three children. Hillard, who works in fast food, was shocked, angry and confused. She had no idea she was being evicted. She rushed home to discover her dressers,...
