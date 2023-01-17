ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Indoor Yard Sale This Saturday

One of Oxford’s popular wintertime events, the Oxford Indoor Yard Sale, returns this Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center. Admission is $2 for adults; children age 12 and under are admitted for free. The event is held rain or shine.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

OHS DECA Advances to State Competition

Thirty-three Oxford High students competed at District DECA Competition held on Tuesday at Olive Branch High School. DECA is a Career and Technical Education student organization whose mission is to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

UMMC announces creation of Mississippi's only dedicated burn center

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s largest hospital announced Thursday the establishment of a much-needed burn center. According to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved the hospital’s request to establish and operate the Mississippi Burn Center on its main campus.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Arc Northwest Mississippi to open Achievement Center

Photo: This church building on Pleasant Hill Road in Olive Branch is set to become the new home of the Arc Northwest Mississippi later this spring. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The non-profit organization that the past several years has brought advocacy, awareness and programming for intellectual and developmental disabilities should be in...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Oxford Eagle

Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford

Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

OFD Training Officer Completes 2-Year Managing Officer Program

Oxford Fire Department’s Training Chief Jesse Clock was recognized recently for graduating from the Managing Officer Program at the National Fire Academy. The Oxford Board of Aldermen recognized Clock for his achievement during their regular board meeting on Tuesday. “We are so grateful for your commitment and dedication, not...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

First Punkin Water Project Bid OK’d by Oxford Aldermen

A year after the city of Oxford agreed to take over water service from the Punkin Water Association, the first contractor was approved to begin the construction process. The city received seven bids for the labor of installing the new water meters for current Punkin Water customers. The lowest and...
OXFORD, MS
Jackson Free Press

Ole Miss to Recognize Slave Labor on Pre-Civil War Buildings

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi will post a sign acknowledging that slaves built some structures on the main campus founded before the Civil War. The university made the announcement Thursday, also saying Ole Miss will strip the name of James K. Vardaman off a building. Vardaman, a white supremacist, was Mississippi's governor from 1904 to 1908 and a U.S. senator from 1913 to 1919.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Cpl. Martin Named OPD Officer of the Year

Cpl. Devin Martin was named the 2022 Officer of the Year at the annual Oxford Peace Officers Officer of the Year Banquet recently. Martin, an officer with OPD for seven years, is the 26th winner of the R.L. “Bob” Jones Memorial Officer of the Year Award. He was nominated by 2020 Officer of the Year winner Officer Will Hollowell.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi research showing promise for earlier, better tornado warnings

Tornado season in the South means increased anxiety, hours of televised storm coverage and watching the skies. Unfortunately, it can also lead to “warning fatigue.”. A team of researchers at the University of Mississippi‘s National Center for Physical Acoustics is working to combat this issue by developing an early warning system to detect and track tornadoes using infrasound, low-frequency sound waves that humans cannot hear.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian killed in Grenada crash

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Grenada. According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, a vehicle collided with the pedestrian Tuesday morning shortly before 6:00 along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He identified the pedestrian as Marcus Blackmon, 43, of Grenada. Blackmon was...
GRENADA, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Football Names Wes Neighbors III as Safeties Coach

Wes Neighbors III, who was part of five national championship teams at Alabama as both a player and staff member, has been named safeties coach at Ole Miss, as announced Tuesday by Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin. Neighbors arrives in Oxford after serving as a position coach at Maryland, Louisiana,...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy