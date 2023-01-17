Read full article on original website
Sports on TV for Monday, January 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) CBSSN — Colgate at Boston U. ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Morgan St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) ESPN2 — Iowa at Ohio St. FS2 — The French Cup Pays de Cassel vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 32, Lens, France. 3 p.m. USA...
No. 1 Houston 'never could make the big play' in loss to Temple
Summing it all up as "a bad day," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson watched his No. 1 Cougars fall to Temple 56-55 at home on Sunday afternoon, adding to a weekend of upsets across the Top 25.
Williams scores 26, Memphis defeats Cincinnati 75-68
CINCINNATI (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Cincinnati 75-68 on Sunday. Williams also grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (15-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 21 points with five rebounds and six assists. Keonte Kennedy added 10 points. The Bearcats (14-7, 5-3) were...
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96
Bengals return to AFC championship after 27-10 rout of Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati's defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Damar Hamlin's inspirational presence while watching...
Allen scores 28 in Kansas City’s win over North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Shemarri Allen had 28 points in Kansas City’s 75-73 victory against North Dakota State on Saturday. Precious Isiaru’s 3-pointer broke a tie with 1:27 left and Kansas City held on for the win. Allen also had five rebounds and seven assists for the...
Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field,...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CINCINNATI BENGALS at BUFFALO BILLS — CINCINNATI: RB Chris Evans, DB Tre Flowers, OL Alex Cappa, LT Jonah Williams, TE Nick Bowers, DE Jeff Gunter, DT Jay Tufele. BUFFALO: DT DaQuan Jones, CB Christian Benford, OL Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney, LB Terrel Bernard, LB Baylon Spector, S Jared Mayden.
NFL Playoff Glance
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Kansas City or Kansas City vs. Buffalo at Atlanta, 3:30 (CBS) Dallas/San Francisco winner at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) <. Copyright...
Stricker opens PGA Tour Champions with 6-shot win in Hawaii
KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Steve Stricker competed for the first time in three months and nothing changed. He began the PGA Tour Champions year by closing with a 7-under 65 for a six-shot victory Saturday in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Stricker seized control with a 60...
Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player born in Tennessee to dress in an NHL game.
