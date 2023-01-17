CBRE has released its Q4 2022 figures for the Northern and Central New Jersey industrial markets, which closed the year on a high note with a record-low availability rate of 4.1%, 6.1 million square feet of positive absorption and 19.9 million square feet in total leasing activity. During Q4, leasing totaled 5.36 million square feet and positive net absorption of 2.5 million square feet. Northern and Central New Jersey’s Class A average industrial rents ended the year at $19.02 per square feet, up 3.4% from the prior quarter and 8% year-over-year.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO