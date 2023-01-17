ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

Industrial Leasing Ends 2022 on High Note

CBRE has released its Q4 2022 figures for the Northern and Central New Jersey industrial markets, which closed the year on a high note with a record-low availability rate of 4.1%, 6.1 million square feet of positive absorption and 19.9 million square feet in total leasing activity. During Q4, leasing totaled 5.36 million square feet and positive net absorption of 2.5 million square feet. Northern and Central New Jersey’s Class A average industrial rents ended the year at $19.02 per square feet, up 3.4% from the prior quarter and 8% year-over-year.
Register for NJ Innovation Evergreen Fund Info Session

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) will hold a virtual information session to provide venture capitalists, private equity investors, and New Jersey startups with information on how they can access capital from the New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund (NJIEF). Established by Gov. Phil Murphy’s New Jersey Economic Recovery Act...
