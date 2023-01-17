Read full article on original website
What is the Difference Between a Cardiac Arrest, a Heart Attack and Heart Failure?
According the NFL, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. It’s not clear what caused his cardiac arrest. This story led to our question. What is the difference between a cardiac arrest, a heart attack and heart failure?
This Is the Worst Habit for Heart Health, According to Cardiologists
Yep, you're definitely going to want to avoid this one.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
7 Signs of Heart Health Issues That Women Shouldn't Shrug Off
Here's what experts want you to know about the sneaky signs that your heart health isn't in great shape.
heart.org
2023 Heart of Atlanta Gala rallies to advance health equity
ATLANTA, January 19, 2023 — The 2023 Heart of Atlanta Gala will be held Saturday, February 18 at the St. Regis Atlanta. The annual gala is a culmination of the year-round American Heart Association of metro Atlanta’s efforts to address high blood pressure, CPR education, nutrition security, tobacco and the youth vaping crisis.
heart.org
5 Upstate women unite to advance women’s cardiovascular health
GREENVILLE, S.C. January 19, 2023— Five prominent local women will help advance heart health and raise lifesaving funds to fight women’s No. 1 health threat with the American Heart Association, as members of the Upstate's 2023 Woman of Impact class. Each year a select group of individuals across...
Healthline
How Is Third-Degree Heart Block Treated?
Third-degree heart block usually involves treatment with a temporary or permanent pacemaker. In some situations, treatment may include medications or synthetic hormones. Third-degree heart block, also known as complete heart block, is a potentially life threatening condition involving the electrical system that keeps your heart beating consistently and vigorously. Third-degree...
WebMD
People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements
Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
diabetesdaily.com
The Supplements that Do (and Don’t) Help Heart and Diabetes Health
A new study has evaluated the long-term health effects of 27 micronutrient supplements. The work draws on a massive collection of evidence to score each supplement on its cardiometabolic effects, including its influence on cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, which was published in...
heart.org
Checking blood pressure at the West Virginia State Capitol
CHARLESTON, WV, January 6, 2023 — In a setting that is known to raise one’s blood pressure, your American Heart Association is excited to bring blood pressure checks to the State Capitol during the 2023 West Virginia Legislative Session. “We are thrilled to work with local healthcare providers...
Healthline
Understanding Second Degree Heart Block Type 2
Second degree heart block type 2 is a serious but treatable condition that affects the flow of electrical signals through your heart. Treatment may involve a pacemaker to regulate heart function. The steady flow of electrical impulses from the sinus node in the atria (your heart’s upper chambers) down to...
Healthline
What Is Complete Heart Block?
Complete heart block, also known as third-degree heart block, is the most serious type of heart block. It means that there’s a complete separation of electrical activity between the upper chambers (atria) and lower chambers (ventricles) of the heart. Without prompt medical attention, it can be fatal. Your heart...
hcplive.com
New AHA Statement Stresses Need for Rapid Evaluation of Transient Ischemic Attack
Stroke symptoms that disappear in under an hour need emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke. A new scientific statement from the AHA provides guidance and a standardized approach to evaluating people with suspected TIA, particularly in rural areas. Hardik P. Amin, MD. A new scientific statement from the...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Stretch for Health
Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) are some of the most commonly reported work-related injuries, affecting a variety of professions including nurses, truck drivers, office workers, musicians, and oral health professionals.1–3 Approximately $720 billion per year are spent on treating work-related MSDs in the United States.4. Dental hygiene can be a physically...
legalexaminer.com
Gout Medicine Linked to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can be incredibly debilitating, with severe pain and mobility challenges. Gout symptoms include pain, swelling, redness and heat in one joint at a time, often the big toe. Other joints can also be affected, including the knee, ankle and lesser foot. Gout sufferers often go through “flares” when the pain is especially acute, followed by periods of remission (subsided symptoms). Continued flares can lead to joint erosion or permanent deformity, as well as “gouty arthritis,” a more intense form of arthritis.
