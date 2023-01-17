Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe said on Instagram that he took down a giant male mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood"... *Predator Control* Late Tuesday night I got a call from @huntnest to see if I wanted to stalk a giant Tom (male mountain lion) who has been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood. He had already killed two of her dogs and was living under her porch, nervous what he might do next. We found a fresh 4x4 mule deer he had just killed. We hiked straight up 2500ft and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side and then back up again to 9600ft. Exhausted,dehydrated,cramping I drew back my @hoytbowhunting and sent an @sevrbroadheads through him. Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get him to the truck I fell 10ft off a rock face on the way down lol. Any guess how big this thing was ?

14 HOURS AGO