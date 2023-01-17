Read full article on original website
Ohio State reportedly a top choice for Bronny James
COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be on skid on the court, but on the recruiting trail, it’s hotter than ever. Four-star Cleveland (Ohio) Sierra Canyon (Calif.) guard Bronny James, the son of LeBron James and one of the most coveted uncommitted 2023 prospects, has mentioned three top schools for his pledge.
Miami offers 2024 4-star WR I'marion Stewart
Bolingbrook (Ill.) four-star wide receiver I’marion Stewart received an offer from Miami Friday. He announced the news on Twitter. Stewart is the No. 297 overall prospect and No. 45 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 6 player in Illinois.
ASU, UA report $57.5M in athletics subsidies, operating deficits in 2022
New financial reports show Arizona State University and the University of Arizona continued to pour tens of millions of dollars into their athletics departments, which again generated operating deficits in fiscal 2022 as massive subsidies from the schools at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic receded but not to pre-pandemic levels.
Former NFL Player Hunted and Killed Mountain Lion 'wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood'
Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe said on Instagram that he took down a giant male mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood"... *Predator Control* Late Tuesday night I got a call from @huntnest to see if I wanted to stalk a giant Tom (male mountain lion) who has been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood. He had already killed two of her dogs and was living under her porch, nervous what he might do next. We found a fresh 4x4 mule deer he had just killed. We hiked straight up 2500ft and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side and then back up again to 9600ft. Exhausted,dehydrated,cramping I drew back my @hoytbowhunting and sent an @sevrbroadheads through him. Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get him to the truck I fell 10ft off a rock face on the way down lol. Any guess how big this thing was ?
