David Brock Smith appointed to fill Senate District 1 vacancy

Days after he was appointed assistant leader of the Republican Caucus in the Oregon House of Representative, David Brock Smith learned he will be changing jobs.

On Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session to fill the vacancy in Senate District 1 created by the resignation of Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg). The commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Brock Smith (R-Port Orford) to the post.

Heard announced late last year that he was resigning early, sending a one-sentence notice to Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp.

“I am writing to inform you that I will be resigning my elected position as State Senator for Oregon Senate District 1 effective 12:01 am January 1st, 2023,” Heard wrote.

He later said the decision to leave the Senate was one of the hardest he ever made, but he felt he needed to spend more time at home with his children.

Around a week after he announced he was leaving the Senate, Heard endorsed Brock Smith as his replacement.

On Wednesday, the county commissioners made the appointment official.

Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman chaired the special meeting Wednesday. Freeman said Republican committee members in the three counties chose five candidates to be considered.

The candidates included Brock Smith along with Douglas County residents Tim Allen, Tom Dole, Richard Vander Velden and Todd Vaughn were picked.

Two of those candidates, Vander Velden and Vaughn were disqualified after the secretary of state’s office determined they were not eligible.

On Wednesday, the three remaining candidates were given five minutes to introduce themselves, and they then answered questions from the commissioners. After the discussion, all nine commissioners voted for Brock Smith.

“I am humbled to be chosen to replace my friend and colleague Dallas Heard in the Oregon State Senate with this unanimous vote by the County Commissioners of our three counties,” said Brock Smith. “I was honored by the overwhelming support of the precinct committee person’s during Saturday’s Nomination Convention and I want to thank each and every one of them for their affirmation my work for them in the Oregon Legislature. I also want to thank Representative Osborne, Representative Goodwin, Representative Wright, Senator Anderson and so many other legislative colleagues, industry professionals and community leaders for their support and encouragement in moving forward in this process.”

After the vote, Knopp said he was ready to work with Brock Smith.

“On behalf of the entire Senate Republican Caucus, I want to extend a warm welcome to Senator-Designate David Brock Smith. We have full confidence that you will represent Senate District 1 well and look forward to adding your knowledge and experience to our Caucus,” Knopp said.

Brock Smith has served in the House since 2017. In November, he won his third term in office Details about his swearing-in are to be announced. The District 1 seat will not be up for election again until 2024.

“The 82nd Legislative Session began on Monday and there is a lot of work to be done for our rural district,” said Rep. Brock Smith. “We have incredibly experienced and dedicated Sheriffs, County Commissioners, Police Chiefs, Mayors, School Board Members and Community Leaders in Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties. I look forward to working with them and my Senate and House colleagues to continue to bring our rural conservative values to Salem for our residents, their communities and the businesses that support them.”