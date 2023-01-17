Barbara Ann Marbury Callery, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at The Magnolia in Oxford, MS, where she resided for 2 years. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11 AM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Grover Westover officiating. Burial to follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 10 AM until the service hour.

BROWNSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO