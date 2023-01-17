Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
cwbradio.com
Kahl Sentenced to Mandatory Life Sentence Without Parole
The man who killed UW-Madison student and Marshfield native Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago has no possibility of parole. David Kahl was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision. During his recent court appearance, a Dane County Judge decided that Kahl has no possibility of parole. Kahl has 20 days to appeal the decision. As part of his arrangement with the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors agreed to recommend for him to be eligible for the extended supervision after 20 years of incarceration. Prosecutors later reiterated they, along with Kahl’s attorney, would be recommending that sentence during the Jan. 12, 2023, sentencing hearing. Zimmermann’s aunt Kimberly Heeg did speak during Thursday’s hearing, decrying the defense’s request for full sentencing right away, calling the reasoning for it, “nothing short of obnoxious.” “We have a family have had nothing but torture for 14 years while he did his soul searching to decide to come clean,” she continued, adding she and her family hope Kahl stays locked up for good. Kahl had pleaded not guilty in July of 2021 for death of Brittany Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled. The 21-year-old from Marshfield was studying Medical Microbiology and Immunology at the time.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: January 6-17, 2023
Officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived on scene and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Wood County Jail. The suspect additionally had 2 active felony warrants. Charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Has Brief Standoff with Man in an Apartment
The Marshfield Police Department had a brief standoff with a man in an apartment. According to the Department, a woman living in an apartment on E. Harrison Street called and stated a 49-year-old Marshfield male walked into her apartment with a weapon and would not leave. Officers responded and a perimeter was established. Officers had a brief standoff with the male and he was ultimately taken into custody.
939thegame.com
Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man for Engaging in Inappropriate Behavior in Festival Foods Parking Lot
The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man engaging in inappropriate behavior in his vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot. According to the Department, they received the call of a 49-year-old Marshfield male actively engaging in inappropriate behavior within his vehicle. Officers located the man inside Festival Foods.
Life in prison for man convicted in Wausau-area homicide
The man who fatally stabbed a woman in her Weston apartment will never be released from prison, after a judge in Wausau determined his fate. David H. Morris, 45, pleaded guilty and was convicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges of false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes were dismissed but read into the record.
Homicide trial underway in Wausau infant’s death
A jury trial is underway for a Wausau father facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of his infant son. Charges of first-degree reckless homicide were filed Feb. 12, 2021 against 41-year-old Ronnie Lofton, Jr., roughly one month after his 3-month-old son died. Police say the boy had 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing when he died of blunt force trauma in January 2021. But the original charge was upgraded to first-degree intentional homicide months later.
Antigo firefighter accused of inappropriately touching cadets in program he spearheaded
An Antigo firefighter who created a department cadet initiative is now accused of inappropriately touching two minors he worked with in the program. John Krueger, 46, is now on unpaid leave from the Antigo Fire Department, where he is also a paramedic. He was arrested Jan. 12 and was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.
cwbradio.com
Monroe County Sheriff's Department Finds Body of Missing Ho-Chunk Woman
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department believes they’ve found the body of a missing Ho-Chunk woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of January 5th, the Department was still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna of Tomah.
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
Body found in Monroe Co. believed to be that of missing woman
MONROE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is opening a death investigation after a body was found Wednesday morning in the Township of La Grange. According to authorities, deputies found the body of a woman shortly after 10 a.m. in a rural area of the county. They found the body while searching for Felicia J. Wanna, who...
Police ID man whose body was pulled from Portage County pond
Police have identified the man whose body was pulled Sunday from a Portage County pond as 57-year-old Vince Kluck. The circumstances surrounding Kluck’s death remain under investigation. Multiple departments responded just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Robin Ln. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle...
939thegame.com
Name Released in Portage County Death Investigation
TOWN OF LINWOOD, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 57-year-old man found dead in a submerged vehicle on Sunday. He’s been identified as Vince Kluck. Officers say he was found dead in the vehicle after someone reported a possible crash in a pond along Robin Lane.
Former Wausau Clubhouse manager launches new organization for struggling adults
The former manager of the now closed Community Corner Clubhouse has launched a formal effort to set up a similar place and asked the community in Marathon County to support the endeavor. The Clubhouse helped adults with persistent mental illness and those struggling with alcohol and other drug abuse challenges....
939thegame.com
Pick-up truck breaks through ice
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) – A pick-up truck broke through the ice on Saturday on Lake Wausau. It happened near Rookery View Park. The front part of the truck began to enter the water, while the rear of the truck stayed on the ice. It was eventually towed out of the water.
cwbradio.com
County Officials Ask Residents Not to Push Snow Onto Highways
With yesterday’s snowfall, Clark and Wood County officials remind residents that it’s illegal to push snow onto the highway. Plowing snow onto the highway, shoulder, and ditch is dangerous. Any snow/ice you deposit on the roadway, shoulder, or ditch that causes an accident or damage to snow plow equipment may be held liable for injuries and property damage.
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
Comments / 0