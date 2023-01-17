ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, MD

Augusta Free Press

Virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit

A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. John P. Scaperotto, 44, of Winchester, was apprehended in Frederick County in the Thursday morning incident, which began, according to Virginia State Police, with the attempt of a state trooper to initiate a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m. on Route 37 in Frederick County.
WINCHESTER, VA
Metro News

Former employee charged with robbing Martinsburg business

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A former employee who had recently been fired has now been arrested in the armed robbery of a Martinsburg business. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon tells the Panhandle News Network an armed robbery occurred Dec. 18 at the business, called Jakki’s, at 157 Warm Spring Avenue in Martinsburg.
MARTINSBURG, WV
PennLive.com

Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
wfmd.com

Lane Shift Taking Place Friday In Washington County

It will occur along Md. 65 at the I-70 bridge. Hagerstown, Md (KM) There will be a lane shift on Friday in Washington County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the lane shift will take place from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM along Md. 65 or Sharpsburg Pike under the I-70 bridge.. The contractor will shift the lanes to the right, allowing personnel to do work on the left side of Route 65.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Mayor To Join Incoming Moore Administration

Emily Keller will resign her position as Mayor. Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller (Photo from City of Hagerstown, Md) In a press conference today, groundbreaker and trailblazer Emily Keller revealed the newest path down which she is about to embark hours after Maryland’s Governor-elect Wes Moore announced her appointment as his administration’s Special Secretary of Opioid Response.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
theriver953.com

VSP arrest a Winchester man after a high speed chase

Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Information Officer Sergeant Brent Coffey reports by email the arrest of a Winchester man after a high speed chase. John P. Scaperotto of Winchester is facing several charges after the chase through Frederick County just past 8 a.m. Jan. 19. VSP initiated a traffic stop...
WINCHESTER, VA
morgancountyusa.org

Bike Trail at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs Threatened by Recreational Vehicle Camp Proposal

The brand new Rock & Roll mountain bike trail behind the Nature Center at Cacapon State Park is being threatened by a proposal to put in a recreational vehicle campsite. Last month, Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks, put out a request for proposals to develop the campground and additional recreational facilities such as “winter sports, zip line, ropes courses, mountain coaster and bicycle rental.”
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg man killed in head-on crash near Greencastle, police say

A Chambersburg man was killed in a head-on crash north of Greencastle late Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened at 4:19 p.m. in the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway (U.S. 11) in Antrim Township. Yogesh Padalia, 61, was driving a Toyota Corrolla in the northbound...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Six Display Phones Stolen From T-Mobile

On 1/10/2023 at approximately 1958 hours, CPD was dispatched to T-Mobile at 450 Gateway Avenue for retail theft. The store manager said two suspects wearing hospital-style masks asked him to retrieve product out of the back room. When the manager left the sales floor, the males grabbed six display phones...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Two juveniles arrested for shooting threats against Greater Johnstown School District

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Two juveniles have been arrested following an investigation of shooting threats against the Greater Johnstown School District. During a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Johnstown Police Department, alongside Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio, announced the arrest of two juveniles. Arcurio also announced the district would reopen on Thursday, Jan. 19. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wfmd.com

Knoxville Woman Sentenced For Manslaughter For Killing Her Fiancé

She will also serve time for a weapons offense. Frederick, Md (KM) Sentence was handed down on Tuesday to a Knoxville woman who pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter for killing her fiancé. Michelle Leigh Handord, 39, was given ten years incarceration with all but three years suspended. In addition, she received five years suspended sentence for the use of a firearm in a crime of violence with minors present. That sentence will be consecutive with the manslaughter sentence.
KNOXVILLE, MD

