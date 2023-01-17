It will occur along Md. 65 at the I-70 bridge. Hagerstown, Md (KM) There will be a lane shift on Friday in Washington County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the lane shift will take place from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM along Md. 65 or Sharpsburg Pike under the I-70 bridge.. The contractor will shift the lanes to the right, allowing personnel to do work on the left side of Route 65.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO