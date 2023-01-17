Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit
A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. John P. Scaperotto, 44, of Winchester, was apprehended in Frederick County in the Thursday morning incident, which began, according to Virginia State Police, with the attempt of a state trooper to initiate a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m. on Route 37 in Frederick County.
Metro News
Berkeley prosecutor to seek special prosecutor in connection with traffic crash involving sheriff’s daughter
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti says she’ll ask that a special prosecutor be appointed to review the traffic crash involving Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon’s daughter earlier this month. Responding to a request for comment from MetroNews affiliate WEPM in Martinsburg, Delligatti said...
Metro News
Former employee charged with robbing Martinsburg business
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A former employee who had recently been fired has now been arrested in the armed robbery of a Martinsburg business. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon tells the Panhandle News Network an armed robbery occurred Dec. 18 at the business, called Jakki’s, at 157 Warm Spring Avenue in Martinsburg.
Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
local21news.com
PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
wfmd.com
Lane Shift Taking Place Friday In Washington County
It will occur along Md. 65 at the I-70 bridge. Hagerstown, Md (KM) There will be a lane shift on Friday in Washington County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the lane shift will take place from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM along Md. 65 or Sharpsburg Pike under the I-70 bridge.. The contractor will shift the lanes to the right, allowing personnel to do work on the left side of Route 65.
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Mayor To Join Incoming Moore Administration
Emily Keller will resign her position as Mayor. Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller (Photo from City of Hagerstown, Md) In a press conference today, groundbreaker and trailblazer Emily Keller revealed the newest path down which she is about to embark hours after Maryland’s Governor-elect Wes Moore announced her appointment as his administration’s Special Secretary of Opioid Response.
Crews say wind damage to Hagerstown church so extensive, building may not be salvageable
Crews continue to assess the damage at a Hagerstown church that collapsed during the heavy windstorm last weekend.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Fulton County bank robbery
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a robbery took place at F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County on Friday, Jan. 20. A police report states that troopers with PSP McConnellsburg responded to the bank at 11:07 a.m. State police say a black...
WSET
Field fire that burned multiple acres in Big Island caused by downed power line: Officials
BIG ISLAND, Va. (WSET) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist Big Island crews in a large field fire on Friday. The department said at 1:31 p.m. it was dispatched to a large field that had caught fire from a downed power line. Deputy Chief 2...
theriver953.com
VSP arrest a Winchester man after a high speed chase
Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Information Officer Sergeant Brent Coffey reports by email the arrest of a Winchester man after a high speed chase. John P. Scaperotto of Winchester is facing several charges after the chase through Frederick County just past 8 a.m. Jan. 19. VSP initiated a traffic stop...
Rollover crash caused coal spill, traffic delays on US 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews worked several hours to clear the scene of a coal truck that rolled over on US 219 in Richland Township Wednesday morning. The accident happened on US 219 northbound at the PA 56 east – Scalp Avenue/Windber exit around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, according to Cambria County 911. […]
morgancountyusa.org
Bike Trail at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs Threatened by Recreational Vehicle Camp Proposal
The brand new Rock & Roll mountain bike trail behind the Nature Center at Cacapon State Park is being threatened by a proposal to put in a recreational vehicle campsite. Last month, Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks, put out a request for proposals to develop the campground and additional recreational facilities such as “winter sports, zip line, ropes courses, mountain coaster and bicycle rental.”
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Maryland
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Maryland is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg man killed in head-on crash near Greencastle, police say
A Chambersburg man was killed in a head-on crash north of Greencastle late Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened at 4:19 p.m. in the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway (U.S. 11) in Antrim Township. Yogesh Padalia, 61, was driving a Toyota Corrolla in the northbound...
PSP: Trio busted with 83lbs of cannabis after calling 911 on themselves in Bedford County
BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Trio of men from New York are behind bars after police said they tried to hide 83 pounds of marijuana behind a dumpster after one of the men called 911. State troopers out of Bedford responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Marathon gas station on Lincoln Highway in […]
Six Display Phones Stolen From T-Mobile
On 1/10/2023 at approximately 1958 hours, CPD was dispatched to T-Mobile at 450 Gateway Avenue for retail theft. The store manager said two suspects wearing hospital-style masks asked him to retrieve product out of the back room. When the manager left the sales floor, the males grabbed six display phones...
Two juveniles arrested for shooting threats against Greater Johnstown School District
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Two juveniles have been arrested following an investigation of shooting threats against the Greater Johnstown School District. During a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Johnstown Police Department, alongside Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio, announced the arrest of two juveniles. Arcurio also announced the district would reopen on Thursday, Jan. 19. […]
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
wfmd.com
Knoxville Woman Sentenced For Manslaughter For Killing Her Fiancé
She will also serve time for a weapons offense. Frederick, Md (KM) Sentence was handed down on Tuesday to a Knoxville woman who pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter for killing her fiancé. Michelle Leigh Handord, 39, was given ten years incarceration with all but three years suspended. In addition, she received five years suspended sentence for the use of a firearm in a crime of violence with minors present. That sentence will be consecutive with the manslaughter sentence.
Comments / 1