Read full article on original website
Related
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
WOW: 120 Celebrities Born in MA…Were Any Born in Your Town? (photos)
Massachusetts has a rich history, and diverse culture and is an ideal place for a romantic getaway, family vacation, or even a permanent residence. Many folks who either live in or visit Massachusetts can agree that those characteristics and attractions of our state are more than ideal. Many Big-Name Celebrities...
5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns That Get the Most Snow in the State
It's one of those classic Winter weeks in the New England region when several regions around Massachusetts are getting so snow. So, now as we watch plenty of the white stuff fall outside our window, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
CBS News
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
The Top 5 Things People Hate About Living In MA
Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:
NECN
Mass. Reports 6,804 New COVID-19 Cases, 125 Deaths This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 6,804 new COVID-19 cases and 125 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,994,476 cases and 21,658 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
Up to $50,000 per household available to eligible homeowners and renters
Did you know that up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants in Massachusetts through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to help prevent COVID-related housing instability. The program is federally funded, but each state administers the provided funds by criteria specific to that state.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Is Moving to Massachusetts a Good Way to Avoid Climate Change?
I should apologize in advance in case you might be misled by this title because in general, it really is impossible for anyone to avoid climate change. It's everywhere and affects everything. However, recently, a recent study showed a list of states that made the list of the '7 Best States to Move to Avoid Climate Change'. Could the Bay State possibly be on this list?
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Mass. housing crisis: Gov. Maura Healey files new executive order
Reiterating her nascent administration’s pledge to tackling Massachusetts’ housing crisis, Gov. Maura Healey on Friday issued her second executive order, establishing a working group that will pave the way to a new housing secretary. Within a matter of weeks, Healey told reporters she expects to create the new...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Massachusetts
There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From it's iconic Cape Cod beaches, to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts. Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to...
wgbh.org
Healey urges ‘aggressive’ approach to the housing crisis
Gov. Maura Healey asked local officials Friday to partner with her to tackle the state’s housing crisis, encouraging them to share their ideas and not to fear trying new things. “We're going to have to do some things that we probably haven't done before in our state in order...
WCVB
Winter storm warnings in Massachusetts with messy Monday commutes ahead
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New England's next winter storm is forecasted to arrive Sunday night with heavy, wet snow to the north; rain followed by snow in eastern Massachusetts; and a risk of coastal flooding. The forecasted storm track shifted southward Sunday morning, which has prompted an increase in anticipated...
Massachusetts health officials announce first cases of ‘concerning’ new gonorrhea strain
BOSTON — Massachusetts health officials on Thursday announced the state’s first two cases of a highly “concerning” new gonorrhea strain. A novel strain of gonorrhea was detected in a Bay State resident who showed reduced response to multiple antibiotics, in addition to another case with genetic markers that indicate a similar drug response, according to the Department of Public Health.
‘Concerning’ strain of gonorrhea detected in Massachusetts, officials say
The strain was found to resist five classes of antibiotics, a first in the U.S., according to the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health (DPH).
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
NECN
Authorities Alert Boat Operators About Whales in Cape Cod Bay
Massachusetts authorities sent out an advisory about possible collision with a large number whales that have been sighted in Cape Cod Bay. The North Atlantic right whales were spotted feeding by the Center for Coastal Studies in the lower and eastern Cape Cod Bay on January 18. The center documented...
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 2