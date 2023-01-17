ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita

After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

What's behind the recent drop in rent prices?

While Los Angeles County might be one of the most expensive places to live in the United States, rent prices have dropped steadily over the last four months, a trend noticed across nine of California's 10 most-populated cities. After a period in which rent prices skyrocketed consistently from year to year, the change might not seem like much to many renters, but a new study from ApartmentList suggests that the trend could continue through 2023. The city with the largest drop in rental prices was Oceanside, where in December, prices dropped by nearly 4%. In Los Angeles and Long Beach, there was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
knock-la.com

Disgraced Nury Martinez Steering LA River Planning from Political Grave

The trickling Los Angeles River, which is largely considered a joke and often mistaken for a racetrack, roars to life every few winters in violent displays that could threaten the lives of more Angelenos than most earthquakes. As Angelenos scrambled to prepare for this month’s record rainfalls and local news ran headlines warning of a sinkhole in Chatsworth, flooding in downtown, and mudslides threatening mansions on Mulholland Drive, an important response to the deluge happened quietly in the San Fernando Valley as the Sepulveda Basin was closed by city officials.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy