10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
theregistrysocal.com
Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita
After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment Complex
Vons, which is located in downtown Santa Monica, is getting demolished within the next week or two to make way for a new five-story apartment complex that will have 280 apartment units with 84 of them for low and moderate-income households.
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
Santa Ana Officials Vote to Dissolve Downtown Business District After Latino Stores’ Outcry
After a pandemic, a streetcar construction project and a debate about what kind of shops are welcome in downtown Santa Ana, City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to dissolve the business improvement system that taxes and promotes the area’s merchants. A protest against Downtown, Inc., an economic interest...
What's behind the recent drop in rent prices?
While Los Angeles County might be one of the most expensive places to live in the United States, rent prices have dropped steadily over the last four months, a trend noticed across nine of California's 10 most-populated cities. After a period in which rent prices skyrocketed consistently from year to year, the change might not seem like much to many renters, but a new study from ApartmentList suggests that the trend could continue through 2023. The city with the largest drop in rental prices was Oceanside, where in December, prices dropped by nearly 4%. In Los Angeles and Long Beach, there was...
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
3rd homeless person found dead at Sherman Oaks shopping center: 'It is traumatizing'
Three homeless people have died in the Sherman Oaks area in a week, according to a local business owner, who believes the city should be doing more to avoid such deaths.
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground
A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
knock-la.com
Disgraced Nury Martinez Steering LA River Planning from Political Grave
The trickling Los Angeles River, which is largely considered a joke and often mistaken for a racetrack, roars to life every few winters in violent displays that could threaten the lives of more Angelenos than most earthquakes. As Angelenos scrambled to prepare for this month’s record rainfalls and local news ran headlines warning of a sinkhole in Chatsworth, flooding in downtown, and mudslides threatening mansions on Mulholland Drive, an important response to the deluge happened quietly in the San Fernando Valley as the Sepulveda Basin was closed by city officials.
Kriz: Another 45 People Died Homeless in OC in December, 488 for the Year. Now, After 2 Weeks of Rain, What’s Next?
Another 45 people died “without fixed abode” in Orange County in December 2022. Their names are:. Walfre POZGONZALEZ who died on December 1st in Anaheim. Hotai GASTON who died on December 1st in San Clemente. David CAHOON who died on December 2nd in Orange. Jesus MURRIETA CEBREROS who...
natureworldnews.com
More Rain to Unload in Los Angeles Next Week; Motorists Advised of Difficult Travel
The latest weather forecast in Los Angeles said that more rain is expected to unload next week as the relentless storm in California continues. Meanwhile, motorists are advised to be extra careful due to travel hazards and difficulty. Los Angeles is not spared from the severe weather conditions in California.
newsantaana.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
foxla.com
Orange County man arrested in New Mexico for South LA street takeover death of nursing student
LOS ANGELES - An Orange County man has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, officials said Monday. Guajaca was killed around 9...
Family of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico hints at possible cover-up
The family of an Orange County, California public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary is speaking out through an attorney, claiming his death was a "brutal crime" and not a drunken mishap as authorities have stated.
