Willacy County, TX

Willacy County woman killed in one-car crash

Valley Morning Star
 5 days ago
(Metro Photo)

SAN PERLITA — State troopers are investigating a one-car crash that killed a San Perlita woman.

Juanita Rodriguez, 72, was killed when the Ford pickup truck which she was driving eastbound on Highway 186 veered to the left across the westbound lane, running into a ditch near Garcia Road at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

“The Ford continued east in the westbound ditch when it struck a culvert causing the Ford to flip and rollover,” Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman, stated.

Rodriguez died at the scene, Montalvo stated.

