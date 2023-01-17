no they're not, they show a crumbling of society an eagerness to accept delusional idealisms as normal knowing full well that those delusional idealisms are probably not a healthy thing for anyone. things Ike this only open the door for even more delusional and ludacris ideals.
Can we just stop throwing the 'gender' word in every aspect of our daily lives? The whole new "Gender inclusive' definition is the exact same thing that 2 decades ago was called 'Unisex'...."The uniform is unisex." "The uniform is gender inclusive." 🤔It's exactly the same. And it's been part of our vocabulary and lives for decades. It seems like with this new push for gender inclusion, gender this and gender that, that somehow they are saying something new. It's not new. "Everyone has to wear the same uniform. Everyone has to do it. Everyone is required to have the same." That's gender inclusion. They are just trying to make it sound like some new sort of inclusion to make people feel better about themselves.
there's no reason to help kids view trabs and nonbinary people any other way than they do other people, and since therevs really no such thing as nonbinary or trans kids, that should not be an issue, no special signs needed
