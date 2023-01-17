Read full article on original website
The APS-C Pancake is the Single Most Important Mirrorless Lens
Nikon’s recent development announcement for a 26mm f/2.8 lens sent chills down my spine, exacerbated by its diminutive proportions. While maybe not the most important lens in their lineup, is any mirrorless system complete without one?. Looking at the latest (v5.2) lens roadmap, the 85mm f/1.2 is a top-shelf...
How to Develop B&W Film at Home: A Simple Guide for Mere Mortals
The film photography revival is going strong but these pictures don’t just magically appear out of thin air! Eventually you need to develop your film so I put together this step-by-step guide to process black and white negatives at home. It’s easier than you might think!. I went...
WhatsApp May Let You Share Photos in Their Original Quality Soon
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned app, is working on letting users share photos in their original quality without any compression. To help minimize server load and save space on a user’s phone, WhatsApp compresses all photos shared through it — greatly reducing the resolution on any shared images. Whatsapp currently...
