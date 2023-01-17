Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, January 19
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in...
Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Free family law clinic open to Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo residents Friday
A free civil legal clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court at 146 West Center Street in Canton. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with...
WLBT
Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says human remains found on Christmas Day have been identified as those of a missing Pike County woman. Sheriff Jones says Chantel McCray’s remains were discovered on Wynndale Road. The 29-year-old was reported missing from McComb, Mississippi back in...
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, January 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have...
WLBT
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Collateral Damage of Police Pursuits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On average, someone runs from police every twenty-one days in the Jackson metro, according to an analysis of pursuits from the WLBT archives over a five-year period. While most of those chases end with the suspect in custody - and few injuries - that doesn’t always...
WLBT
Family, friends, and patients grieve the loss of well-known doctor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family, friends, and patients across the state are mourning the loss of a well-known doctor. East Lakeland OB-GYN Associates announced the death of Dr. Freda Bush, who died Sunday night surrounded by family. She practiced with East Lakeland for years. In a statement, they ask for...
WAPT
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Mendenhall
MENDENHALL, Miss. — A 1966 restored gas station opened on Thursday as Simpson County's first medical marijuana dispensary. Dabbs Cannabis Dispensary in Mendenhall features software that owner Bobby Britton said will help guide patients to the correct medicine based on their condition and how they want to feel. "We...
WAPT
Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads
JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay New Way Mississippi $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
WLBT
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
Hunters discover what appears to be bone inside boot in Mississippi woods
Two young people hunting near the Steele Bayou dam structure found what appeared to be a human bone inside of an old boot on Monday morning. The two reported the finding to Vicksburg Warren 911, which dispatched Warren County Sheriff’s deputies to the scene at about 7:15 a.m. The...
Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash
Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
WLBT
Jackson woman honored on 100th birthday by state, local, and national officials
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reaching a hundred years of life is a milestone that deserves some special attention, and Catherlene Williams got that special attention in a birthday ceremony at Lefleur Haven Apartments. There was a Centenarian Proclamation and Special Presentation by Rev. Kenneth Daniels, President and CEO of United...
Neshoba Democrat
Vicksburg man charged with drugs
A Vicksburg man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after his arrest early New Year’s morning, the authorities said. The man Trevae A. Wilson, 30, 321 Hatson Street, Vicksburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance. He was arrested early New Year’s Day and was...
WLBT
School leaders take action after reports of kidnapping in Canton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department continues to investigate recent reports of attempted kidnappings in the city. The alarming news now has schools taking extra security measures to make sure students are safe. Both school leaders and residents are concerned that someone could be targeting children and teenagers....
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to wire fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former employee of the City of Jackson pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in grant money intended for artistic projects in the city. Keyshia Sanders, 47, the City of Jackson’s former Constituent Service Manager, pled guilty to engaging in a wire fraud scheme to fraudulently induce […]
breezynews.com
More Than 200 New COVID Cases Locally
The State Health Department is reporting more than 9,600 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi in the last two weeks. That includes more than 200 in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. Neshoba had 96, Leake 59 and Attala 50. But there were no additional COVID deaths reported in the three counties.
Unattended minors no longer allowed at Vicksburg Mall
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Unaccompanied minors will no longer be allowed in the Vicksburg Mall. On Sunday, January 15, the mall addressed an incident on social media and stated that police presences are expected to increase, according to the Vicksburg Daily News. “We have clear video footage of the altercation last night and Monday morning. […]
WLBT
Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information on July 9 homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than six months after it happened, Jackson Police say they’re still seeking information related to a July 9 homicide that claimed the life of Jesse Ragsdale. “Jackson Police need your help,” spokesman Sam Brown said in a statement. “Investigators are still gathering information.”...
WAPT
Jackson resident says water problems so frequent, he bought his own water tank
JACKSON, Miss. — Dozens of people in one Jackson neighborhood are under a boil water notice. A water main break disrupted service Tuesday night on Cedarhurst Road. A five-member crew spent the Wednesday in the north Jackson neighborhood working to replace a 10-inch line that burst, leaving 50 customers under a boil-water alert.
Comments / 2