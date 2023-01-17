Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Darius Miles was “Unaware” of Previous Lawyer Statement, Seeks Counsel from Tuscaloosa Law Group
A Tuscaloosa lawyer is speaking on behalf of Darius Miles, who said her client was "unaware" of statements released from a Birmingham law group earlier this week. Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder after a Sunday morning shooting left a 23-year-old Birmingham mother dead. Court documents claim Miles did not fire the bullet that killed her, but said he provided a handgun to a friend, 20-year-old Michael Davis from Maryland, and that Davis shot and killed the victim.
Fight Leads to Woman’s Home Being Burglarized, Four Suspects Arrested
The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested four female suspects, two of which are juveniles, for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman following a fight Wednesday night. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night at a trailer park community located in the 3300 block Martin L. King, Jr. Boulevard.
Manhunt Underway for Dangerous Suspects After Walker County Murder
Two suspects remain at large after a Thursday morning shooting in Walker County that left one person dead. According to a Facebook post from the agency, the WCSO received a report of a shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton early Thursday morning. The post states the investigation continues and due...
St. Clair County Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen in Tuscaloosa
A Central Alabama woman has been declared missing and was last seen in Tuscaloosa, police in St. Clair County said Friday. The sheriff's office there said 42-year-old Pamela Jaye has been missing since early Thursday morning. Jaye, who lives in the Chula Vista Mountain area of Alabama, was last seen...
Attorney for Alleged Shooter in Strip Murder Case Say He’s Not the ‘Bad Guy’
A defense attorney for the Maryland man accused of fatally shooting a Birmingham woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip Sunday morning said he isn't the "bad guy" in this case and intends to defend himself vigorously. For background, 20-year-old Michael Davis was one of two men arrested and charged with capital...
Alabama Guard Pours Gasoline on Iron Bowl Rivalry
The Alabama basketball team is having one of its best seasons ever as the Tide is currently ranked No. 4 nationally and is undefeated in the early portions of SEC play. Alabama and Auburn fans famously don't get along and in basketball it's no different. The Tigers currently boast the longest active home-court winning streak (28) and have two winnable games remaining before hosting the Crimson Tide in Neville Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.
GoFundMe Created For Tuscaloosa Strip Shooting Victim’s Son
Early Sunday morning on January 15th, a minor altercation on the Tuscaloosa Strip led to bullets flying and the life of 23-year-old Birmingham woman Jamea Jonae Harris being taken. Jamea was a mother of a 5-year-old and as a result of the violence that took place that early morning, her...
Police Searching for 13-Year-Old Missing from Tuscaloosa Walmart
State and local law enforcement are asking for help locating a 13-year-old who was last seen at the Walmart Supercenter on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Alerts were sent to mobile devices in Tuscaloosa shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, asking for help finding 13-year-old Jakeeian Henderson. Henderson is described as wearing...
Former Georgia Linebacker Transfers to Alabama
Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall has announced his transfer to Alabama. He made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday night. "I want to first thank my Heavenly Father for all the blessings He has bestowed upon me. Without him I am nothing," wrote Marshall. "Secondly, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. Lastly, I would like to thank coach Smart, his staff and the entire University of Georgia for supporting me these last three years. It has been an incredible experience and I am thankful for the lifelong memories and the brotherhood I have been a part of, during my time here at UGA. With that said, I am announcing my transfer to the University of Alabama."
Bessie Threadgill Bridges (August 29th, 1924 – January 12th, 2023)
Bessie Threadgill Bridges, age 98, of Northport, Alabama passed away Thursday morning, January 12, 2023, at Northport Medical Center. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Magnolia Chapel North. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Williamson Cemetery in Northport, Alabama with Bro. Jerry Croft and Jon Townsend officiating.
Greene County Alabama’s Most Expensive Home Was Built in 1845
Greene County Alabama’s most expensive home is in Eutaw, Alabama. This stunning historic home was built in 1845 and just 30 minutes away from Title Town Tuscaloosa. In every step of Eutaw’s most expensive home that is for sale, you will feel its history. We have 50-plus pictures for you to check out.
Mary Janssen “Jan” Sisty Caldwell (August 15th 1948 – January 11th, 2023)
Mary Janssen "Jan" Sisty Caldwell, age 74, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 at Hospice of West Alabama. A Celebration of Life will be held at Magnolia Chapel South, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. and entombment to follow at Memory Hill Gardens Mausoleum at 1:00 p.m. Jan...
Suspect in Custody After Predawn Shooting on Tuscaloosa Strip Sunday
Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip early Sunday morning. That's essentially all we know at 9:15 Sunday after Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit alerted local media to the incident. Kennedy said the VCU, Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama...
VCU: Murder Victim Was Killed Over Earlier “Domestic Altercation”
A man killed Saturday in Tuscaloosa was shot over a "domestic altercation" he had with the suspect's relative, investigators believe. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue Saturday around noon on reports of a shooting.
Shaun Dion Hamilton to Take On Coaching Role in Mobile
The Draft starts in Mobile. That's how the saying goes down in lower Alabama as the annual Senior Bowl typically kicks off the NFL Draft season with prospects hoping to impress future employers. The Alabama Crimson Tide program currently has five players scheduled to go to Mobile and showcase their...
The Venue Tuscaloosa Draws Closer to Opening as Owners Add Finishing Touches to Facility
Tuscaloosa will soon have a new gathering spot for people of all ages to enjoy food and entertainment as the opening of The Venue Tuscaloosa draws near. Bryan Finison, owner of the soon-to-come entertainment spot says the doors for the space are expected to open in the next few weeks as the organizers navigates the final steps to complete the project.
Lamar County Man Charged in Vernon Shooting that Left One Injured
A 50-year-old Lamar County man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Vernon that left a person injured Friday. According to a release from the 24th Judicial Circuit of Alabama, the incident occurred on Tower Road in Vernon. Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in the case.
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa Police On Scene of Fatal Saturday Shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, alerted local media to the incident at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Sellers said Tuscaloosa Police and the VCU are on a scene at Sun Valley Apartments off...
18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Wreck near Tuscaloosa Saturday
A teenage driver was killed and two other juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle near Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers, said the 18-year-old killed in the accident was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer on Old Lock 15 Road in northeast Tuscaloosa County when the vehicle left the roadway.
Tuscaloosa Police in Friday Standoff with Barricaded Fugitive
UPDATE, 9:40 A.M.: The suspect is now in custody -- more details are to follow from TPD. UPDATE, 11:15 A.M.: Police say the fugitive was wanted for attempted murder in Greene County. U.S. Marshals will take him back there to face charges against him. Tuscaloosa Police, their Special Response Team...
