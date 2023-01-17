ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Darius Miles was “Unaware” of Previous Lawyer Statement, Seeks Counsel from Tuscaloosa Law Group

A Tuscaloosa lawyer is speaking on behalf of Darius Miles, who said her client was "unaware" of statements released from a Birmingham law group earlier this week. Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder after a Sunday morning shooting left a 23-year-old Birmingham mother dead. Court documents claim Miles did not fire the bullet that killed her, but said he provided a handgun to a friend, 20-year-old Michael Davis from Maryland, and that Davis shot and killed the victim.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Guard Pours Gasoline on Iron Bowl Rivalry

The Alabama basketball team is having one of its best seasons ever as the Tide is currently ranked No. 4 nationally and is undefeated in the early portions of SEC play. Alabama and Auburn fans famously don't get along and in basketball it's no different. The Tigers currently boast the longest active home-court winning streak (28) and have two winnable games remaining before hosting the Crimson Tide in Neville Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Former Georgia Linebacker Transfers to Alabama

Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall has announced his transfer to Alabama. He made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday night. "I want to first thank my Heavenly Father for all the blessings He has bestowed upon me. Without him I am nothing," wrote Marshall. "Secondly, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. Lastly, I would like to thank coach Smart, his staff and the entire University of Georgia for supporting me these last three years. It has been an incredible experience and I am thankful for the lifelong memories and the brotherhood I have been a part of, during my time here at UGA. With that said, I am announcing my transfer to the University of Alabama."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bessie Threadgill Bridges (August 29th, 1924 – January 12th, 2023)

Bessie Threadgill Bridges, age 98, of Northport, Alabama passed away Thursday morning, January 12, 2023, at Northport Medical Center. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Magnolia Chapel North. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Williamson Cemetery in Northport, Alabama with Bro. Jerry Croft and Jon Townsend officiating.
NORTHPORT, AL
18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Wreck near Tuscaloosa Saturday

A teenage driver was killed and two other juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle near Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers, said the 18-year-old killed in the accident was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer on Old Lock 15 Road in northeast Tuscaloosa County when the vehicle left the roadway.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

