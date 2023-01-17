Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall has announced his transfer to Alabama. He made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday night. "I want to first thank my Heavenly Father for all the blessings He has bestowed upon me. Without him I am nothing," wrote Marshall. "Secondly, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. Lastly, I would like to thank coach Smart, his staff and the entire University of Georgia for supporting me these last three years. It has been an incredible experience and I am thankful for the lifelong memories and the brotherhood I have been a part of, during my time here at UGA. With that said, I am announcing my transfer to the University of Alabama."

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO