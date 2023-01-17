NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team is set to open the 2023 season with three matches between Saturday and Sunday at the Headington Family Tennis Center. The match vs. Bryant on Saturday starts at 1 p.m. and the Sooners retake the court on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. vs. UTSA and 3 p.m. vs. Montana State.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO