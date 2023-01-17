Read full article on original website
No. 1 Oklahoma Matches Season High in Home Opener Against No. 5 Utah
NORMAN – In front of 7,013 fans – the third-best crowd in program history – the reigning NCAA champion and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team matched a season high with a 197.925 to win its home opener against No. 5 Utah on Sunday night inside Lloyd Noble Center.
Sooners Drop Match at No. 17 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team fell to No. 17 Ohio State, 5-2, on Sunday in Columbus. The Sooners kicked off the match with a clinched doubles point. Carmen and Ivana Corley grabbed the top-court 6-1 win over Isabella Boulais and Kolie Allen. To secure the opening point, No. 22 Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth notched court two against Sydni Ratliff and Shelby Bereznyak 6-2.
Sooner Magic Strikes, Sooners Win Bedlam
NORMAN – It took a dash of Sooner Magic, but when the clock hit zero at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday, No. 15 Oklahoma had overcome a 12-point deficit to hold off Oklahoma State, 97-93, and claim the first round of Bedlam. The win kept Oklahoma (16-2, 6-1) alone...
Men’s Gym Takes Second in Season Opener
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of Oklahoma men's gymnastics team placed second at the season-opening Rocky Mountain Open on Saturday evening at Air Force Academy. The Sooners put up a 411.850 total score to first-place Stanford's 420.100. Nebraska (405.300) took third, Michigan (398.900) placed fourth and Air Force (397.400) and Arizona State (381.450) rounded out the competition in fifth and sixth, respectively.
Sooners Fall to No. 21/22 Baylor
NORMAN – Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill combined for 33 points and 18 rebounds and Oklahoma men's basketball dropped its home contest against No. 21/22 Baylor 62-60 Saturday night at Lloyd Noble Center. Hill recorded a team-best 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting and wrangled nine boards, including a team-high...
Sooners Sweep Bryant To Open 2023 Season
NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team opened the 2023 season off with a 7-0 sweep over Bryant on Saturday at the Headington Family Tennis Center. The Sooners opened the match with a securing the opening point, claiming wins all three courts. First to finish was senior Alex Martinez and newcomer Siphos Montsi at the top court, defeating Diego Trejo and Marcus Macaulay 6-1.
OU Captures 17 Victories at J.D. Martin Invitational
NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team hosted the 21st annual J.D. Martin Invitational at Mosier Indoor Facility in Norman, Okla. The dominating performance by OU led the Sooners to 17 first-place finishes, 19 new personal bests, and numerous Big 12 leader board placements. "What...
Bedlam Battle Set For Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center
NORMAN – The 113th edition of Bedlam tips off at 6 p.m. CT Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center when No. 15/12 Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. The Sooners (15-2, 5-1 Big 12) stand alone on top of the Big 12 standings and are the league's highest-ranked team in the AP Poll for the first time since 2009.
Sooners Host No. 21/22 Baylor on Saturday
NORMAN – Oklahoma hosts No. 21/22 Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. Saturday's game against the Bears will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Mark Neely and Jay Williams on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
Top-Ranked Oklahoma Opens at Home with Top-Five Battle Against No. 5 Utah
NORMAN – The top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team opens its 2023 home slate with a top-five showdown against No. 5 Utah on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 6:45 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. A trio of former Olympians will be on the call for ESPN with OU great Bart...
Men's Tennis Opens 2023 Season With Trio of Matches
NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team is set to open the 2023 season with three matches between Saturday and Sunday at the Headington Family Tennis Center. The match vs. Bryant on Saturday starts at 1 p.m. and the Sooners retake the court on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. vs. UTSA and 3 p.m. vs. Montana State.
Sooners Take Down No. 23 West Virginia to Earn Fourth Straight Victory
Powered by last-second victories from sophomores Jared Hill and Tate Picklo, Oklahoma knocked off No. 23 West Virginia, 18-15, at McCasland Field House on Friday night to post the team's fourth straight victory of 2023. The Sooners (7-3, 1-1 Big 12) got into the win column in Big 12 play...
T&F Hosts 21st Annual J.D. Martin Invitational
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field team is set to host the 21st annual J.D. Martin Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Mosier Indoor Facility in Norman, Okla. "After a good first meet back I'm looking forward to being at home competing," said head coach Tim...
Hall of Fame Classic Tickets On Sale Jan. 25
NORMAN — Tickets for the third annual Omni Hall of Fame Classic played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, March 17-19, go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can purchase both all-session passes and single-session tickets for the three-day event via...
