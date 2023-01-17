‘Too late! It’s gone!: Low inventory inflates home prices, even as interest rates rise

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?C. HeslopSchaumburg, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
6 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ElginTed RiversElgin, IL
Related
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Photo Detective: Former gas stations in Woodstock – What’s there now?
With a new year, Photo Detective is beginning a new series of photos. We are highlighting the knowledge and pictures of Gene Limbaugh, a lifelong Woodstock resident and longtime owner […]. Susan W. Murray wrote for The Independent, covering various beats, from 2005 to 2008, returning to the paper...
fox32chicago.com
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
Van stolen from Rockford funeral home with body still inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A van was stolen from a Rockford funeral home on Saturday, and a dead body was still inside. Rockford Police tweeted about the theft on Sunday. They said that a deceased adult was still inside when the van fled the area. The van was found in Chicago on Sunday. Police are […]
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
947wls.com
Check Your Mega Million Tickets!! Five $10,000, one $20,000 and one $1 Million tickets sold in and around Chicago
No one in Illinois won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, but there were plenty of winners in and around Chicago. The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 51, and the Mega Ball was 14. Are you a winner?…. There was one $1 Million winner in Evanston at...
Diabetes drug is harder to find because it's being prescribed for quick weight loss
People in Chicago and across the country who depend on the drug Ozempic for treating Type-2 diabetes and obesity are having a hard time finding it.
wjol.com
East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled
File Photo (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
fox32chicago.com
4 juveniles arrested in suburban Glenview in connection to residential burglary
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Four juveniles were arrested in suburban Glenview Thursday in connection to a residential burglary. At 12:51 a.m., Glenview police responded to the 4100 block of Miller Drive for a report of three people jumping fences and leaving the area in a vehicle. Police determined that a residential...
fox32chicago.com
Mount Prospect police respond to hoax 911 call of a person shot inside residence
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after a hoax 911 call was made stating that a person was shot inside a residence in Mount Prospect. At about 2:51 p.m., Mount Prospect officers responded to the 500 block of South Wille Street for a 911 call of a person shot inside a residence, police said.
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
Offender charged after being shot trying to rob CCL holder on CTA Green Line
CHICAGO — A man shot during an attempted robbery on the CTA Green Line Friday has been charged, according to the Chicago Police Department. Darius Moss, 33, was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of armed habitual criminal after trying to rob a 25-year-old man with […]
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
SUV stuck on its side after crash in Chicago's SW suburbs
CHICAGO - An SUV was stuck on its side following a two-car crash in Willow Springs Wednesday morning. Just after 7 a.m. a white SUV collided with a white sedan and rolled over on 79th Street near the intersection at Willow Springs Road. As crews work to clear the crash,...
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Chicago This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must try
I had wanted to visit this restaurant for many months since I heard it was opening. This restaurant is part of the Cooper’s Hawk restaurant group. The name of the restaurant is Piccolo Buco in Oakbrook, IL.
Comments / 0