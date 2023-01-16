Restaurant Staff Confirms Britney Spears Was Harassed by Diner Who Wouldn’t Stop Recording Her: REPORT

Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower
Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Selena Gomez is Reportedly Dating Andrew “Drew” Taggart of The Chainsmokers
Selena Gomez is continuing her relationship preference trend by dating another fellow musician — this time, Andrew “Drew” Taggart, who makes up one half of The Chainsmokers. The news of their coupling up is still fresh, and seems to provide a bit of relief from the body shaming critics she’s had to deal with since her 2023 Golden Globes appearance one week ago.
Prince William Has Told Prince Harry His Kids Are Not His Brother’s ‘Responsibility.’ The Spare Author Says He Still ‘Worries’
Prince Harry explained that his brother Prince William said his kids are not the Duke of Sussex's 'responsibility,' but the Spare author still 'worries' about them.
Britney Spears seen yelling and having a ‘meltdown’ in LA restaurant
A casual date night for Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari at a JOEY restaurant Friday in Los Angeles ended in a bizarre Britney “meltdown,” according to TMZ. Upon arriving for dinner, fans quickly spotted the acclaimed pop star and whipped out their phones to snap photos and film her, causing Spears to become visibly upset, footage obtained by the outlet shows. According to witnesses, the seemingly “manic” 41-year-old “Piece of Me” singer began yelling and “speaking gibberish,” prompting Asghari to storm out of the Woodland Hills restaurant, TMZ reported. The Post reached out to Spears representatives and a restaurant spokesperson for comment. In...
Britney Spears Responds To Report About Her Behavior At Restaurant: ‘They Talk About Me Like A Maniac’
Britney Spears issued a statement on Instagram regarding reports about her that surfaced after an outing on Jan. 13. The singer responded directly to TMZ’s report that she was acting “erratic” while out to dinner with her husband, Sam Asghari. “I’m sure I brought a billion smiles to me looking like SHREK at a restaurant,” Britney wrote. “I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant… it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE. I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the ball to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past!!!”
Britney Spears Models Revealing White Dress As The Paris Hilton Photoshop Debacle Rages On
Britney Spears is showing she's model material!On Monday, January 9, the chart topper took to Instagram to strut her stuff in an all white outfit as Justin Bieber's hit song "Honest" played over the video. The "Circus" vocalist spun around to her fellow pop sensation's 2022 hit song as she showed off her white lace dress with a cutout on her chest area that she paired with tan heels.The bizarre video comes on the heels of Spears shutting down claims that she attended Cade Hudson's birthday alongside Paris Hilton after the socialite posted a selfie with the songstress from the...
ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna
ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith is issuing an apology after making comments about Rihanna.
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Britney Spears makes rare comment about Justin Timberlake
Britney Spears has reminisced about her time with Justin Timberlake. The 41-year-old pop icon dated NSYNC star Justin, 41, after they both emerged as teen idols in the late 1990s before splitting in 2002 and took to social media on Tuesday (17.01.22) to remember the times they would play basketball together.
Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans
Nelly had a bizarre moment on stage, and it had fans a bit worried about his well-being. During a performance at Melbourne, Australia’s Juicy Fest on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the St. Louis representative took to the stage for a rendition of his crossover hit “Over and Over” and began to act erratically throughout the live show. More from VIBE.com'Lovers & Friends' 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And MoreAshanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On 'What What Happens Live'Jill Scott Announces 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1' Concert The audience watching the Diamond-selling artist began to notice his...
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Explains 'Manic' Episode, Denies Storming Out
Britney Spears did not have a "manic episode" in a restaurant this weekend -- as had been described to us -- nor did her husband run out on her, according to the man himself. Sam Asghari explained things to a pap Sunday, who asked him about what went down Friday night in Woodland Hills ... where we got video of Britney covering up her face, and talking gibberish, after somebody tried recording her while she was dining.
