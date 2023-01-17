ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oro Valley, AZ

KOLD-TV

Tucson ready to to lead the country into the future of plastics recycling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News) - Tucson’s Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik has fully embraced the idea that there’s just way too much plastic being dumped into the landfills and oceans, plastic which needs to be recycled not discarded. He believes he’s found the solution and wants to bring it to the Arizona desert.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Humane Society helps save dozens of pets from overcrowded home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staff at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona had their work cut out for them recently after they helped rescue more than 50 pets from a Tucson home. According to a news release, the Humane Society responded to a call from the Lost and...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Water, Trash, and Recycling Rate Adjustment

After a series of public meetings and public hearings, the City of Tucson’s Mayor and Council yesterday, Jan. 11, voted to increase rates and fees for Tucson Water and the Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) to keep up with increasing costs and aging infrastructure. Some rates haven’t been...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Latitudes Furniture Opening Second Location in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA (January 19, 2023) -- Longitude Holdings, LLC of Tucson c/o Ricardo and Kristen Boyum, purchased the 19,268 square-foot property at 1302 East Prince Road, from Casa de los Niños, Inc. of Tucson for $1.85 million ($96 PSF). The seller was an owner user using property for the...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

How Pinal County farmers are dealing with historic cuts to Arizona’s Colorado River water supply

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Farming thousands of acres of alfalfa, Bermuda grass, and more, isn’t just a job for Jace Miller: it’s in his blood. “My great-great-grandfather came and homesteaded in gilbert in 1919 and began farming,” Miller said. He’s a 5th generation farmer in Arizona and the partner and manager of Triple M Farms. Arizona’s Family recently visited the headquarters in Casa Grande to see how Miller is weathering historic cuts to the state’s Colorado River water supply.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping

1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir Home in Oro Valley, Arizona for Sale. 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, Oro Valley, Arizona outfitted with luxury in mind from top to bottom, designed by the talented architect Marc Soloway. This Home in Oro Valley offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,527 square feet of living space. To know more about 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, please contact Carrisa Martinez (Phone: 520 904 2448) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ

