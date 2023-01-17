Read full article on original website
City of Tucson, Tucson Water seek input on 'One Water 2100' master plan
Tucson Water says it wants to continue engaging with the public on its long-term water management, and this time is seeking public input through a survey that closes Tuesday, Jan. 31.
KOLD-TV
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tanque Verde Swap Meet will have a new addition thanks to United Flea Markets (UFM). Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families. The grand opening is February 10th-12th with local food trucks, drinks, and live music.
Tucson Fire Academy trains Heidi Alagha for potential career in firefighting
Being a firefighter takes a lot of training, so before Heidi can see if she has what it takes to become a firefighter, she had to go through their academy.
KOLD-TV
Tucson ready to to lead the country into the future of plastics recycling
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News) - Tucson’s Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik has fully embraced the idea that there’s just way too much plastic being dumped into the landfills and oceans, plastic which needs to be recycled not discarded. He believes he’s found the solution and wants to bring it to the Arizona desert.
Bistro at the J opens to locals for Kosher dining experience
The Tucson Jewish Community Center, also known as the J, has opened a bistro for locals to enjoy a family-friendly Kosher dining experience.
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of campers trapped at Southern Arizona state park
About 300 campers are trapped at Catalina State Park, which is located in the Tucson area. The campers are unable to get out because the water, mud and sand are so deep.
Campers stranded as Catalina State Park near Tucson floods
A rare instance of winter flooding has closed Catalina Sate Park to the public since earlier in the week, according to the park's manager.
KOLD-TV
Humane Society helps save dozens of pets from overcrowded home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staff at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona had their work cut out for them recently after they helped rescue more than 50 pets from a Tucson home. According to a news release, the Humane Society responded to a call from the Lost and...
Fronteras Desk
Hobbs' proposed budget puts state money toward addressing PFAS in AZ groundwater
In a budget proposal released this month, Gov. Katie Hobbs earmarked some state money for cleanup of PFAS — a group of chemicals found in many water sources that are linked to health problems like cancer. Known as forever chemicals, PFAS don’t break down naturally and are found in...
Pima Community College: 'All clear' for school, police activity moves off campus
Pima Community College authorities have notified the public that an 'armed person' was seen on its West Campus, 2250 W. Anklam Rd.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Water, Trash, and Recycling Rate Adjustment
After a series of public meetings and public hearings, the City of Tucson’s Mayor and Council yesterday, Jan. 11, voted to increase rates and fees for Tucson Water and the Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) to keep up with increasing costs and aging infrastructure. Some rates haven’t been...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
realestatedaily-news.com
Latitudes Furniture Opening Second Location in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA (January 19, 2023) -- Longitude Holdings, LLC of Tucson c/o Ricardo and Kristen Boyum, purchased the 19,268 square-foot property at 1302 East Prince Road, from Casa de los Niños, Inc. of Tucson for $1.85 million ($96 PSF). The seller was an owner user using property for the...
AZFamily
How Pinal County farmers are dealing with historic cuts to Arizona’s Colorado River water supply
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Farming thousands of acres of alfalfa, Bermuda grass, and more, isn’t just a job for Jace Miller: it’s in his blood. “My great-great-grandfather came and homesteaded in gilbert in 1919 and began farming,” Miller said. He’s a 5th generation farmer in Arizona and the partner and manager of Triple M Farms. Arizona’s Family recently visited the headquarters in Casa Grande to see how Miller is weathering historic cuts to the state’s Colorado River water supply.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping
1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir Home in Oro Valley, Arizona for Sale. 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, Oro Valley, Arizona outfitted with luxury in mind from top to bottom, designed by the talented architect Marc Soloway. This Home in Oro Valley offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,527 square feet of living space. To know more about 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, please contact Carrisa Martinez (Phone: 520 904 2448) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Code enforcements remain a concern for Tucson neighborhood
Neighborhoods bordering East Ft. Lowell Road met with Tucson police about crime concerns on Tuesday.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
Fire departments rescue four people in swift water
Fire departments in Tucson worked together and responded to a swift water. The Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire Department, and Golder Ranch Fire Department rescued
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
TEP: Power outage apparently moving along Speedway Boulevard
Tucson Electric Power is working on getting customers their power back. Customers near East Speedway Boulevard and North Camino Seco are dealing with a power outage.
