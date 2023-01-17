Read full article on original website
The Monthly Megazine #452: Twice The Firepower, Twice The Thrills, Plus The Return Of One-Eyed Jack?
Welcome once more to The Monthly Megazine – doing just what it says, taking you through the latest goings-on in the sister monthly to 2000 AD. The first Megazine of 2023 and we’re settling nicely into the new format now. Gone is the bagged graphic novel collection and instead we have the reprint material as part of the new squarebound design. So it’s all the usual five ongoing new strips, including continuations of Storm Warning: Dead & Gone, Dark Judges: Death Metal Planet, Devlin Waugh: Karma Police, and Surfer: Book Two, plus that new ‘One-Eyed Jacks’ storyline in Judge Dredd, bringing together hard bitten 7’0s New York cop Jack McBane and one Joseph Dredd – but how? Then we have the reprints, with the second issues of two IDW Dreddworld comics, Judge Dredd: Year One and Mega-City Two, plus a sampler reprint from the One-Eyed Jack collection from the 70s.
Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #11 From DC Black Label
“It’s been 11 days since he was poisoned on a mission that went sideways and Christopher Chance has finally solved his own murder. But is it too late to save himself?! The penultimate chapter to the Eisner-nominated series will leave readers stunned!”. The Human Target #11 is out Tuesday...
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Day Special’ One-Shot Announced By IDW
Already announced as a five-issue prequel to the best selling The Last Ronin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Years will be expanded with the inclusion of an all-new one-shot by writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, illustrator Ben Bishop, and colourist Luis Antonio Delgado. Teenage Mutant Ninja...
The ‘Sins Of Sinister’ Are Coming
Earlier this week, Immortal X-Men #10 revealed the most shocking moment of the past year of X-Men, with a key member of the Quiet Council compromised by the machinations of Mister Sinister. The X-Men are about to have their hands full, as Sins of Sinister kicks of in earnest on January 25th with Sins of Sinister #1. Then Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, and Si Spurrier begin the tales of the Immoral X-Men, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants and Nightcrawlers with artists Paco Medina, Andrea Di Vito, and Alessandro Vitti with covers by Leinil Yu.
DC Comics’ Reveals A First Look At ‘I Am Batman’ #18
“Jace Fox is on the most urgent mission of his tenure as Batman: to save the life of his mother. At war with the domestic terror group called the Moral Authority, Jace fights a relentless battle alongside his sister Tiffany and a new hero who bridges DC’s past, present, and future as I Am Batman comes to a spectacular and emotional close.”
TV Review: ‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 4
When dealing with any show, not every episode can be a significant character development piece or move the plot along in major ways. Sometimes, a side adventure is enough. That’s exactly what this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch accomplished. By taking some characters out of the equation, it allowed others to interact and grow some of their relationships in different ways. It also hinted at more to come with Cid (Rhea Perlman), as it has been set up that her allegiance and loyalty to the clones could be tested in future episodes.
Image Comics Announces ‘Deep Cuts’ Spanning Sixty Years Of The Highs And Lows OfJazz History
Radiant Black writers Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark team up for the forthcoming music related miniseries Deep Cuts. This miniseries will feature six double-length issues and will launch in April from Image Comics and a whole array of artist contributing to each issue. The artists involved in the six-issue series...
Danger For The Oceans Deep – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods’ #1
“As the Lazarus rain beats down upon planet Earth, human beings are only a fraction of those affected by this transformative upheaval–enter: We Once Were Gods. This series of vignettes explores Lazarus Planet’s effects across the many extraordinary locations and creatures in the DC Universe, and like their human counterparts, these beings are in for some big changes. Can Themyscira survive the resurrection of every invading army that ever graced its shores? Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest? What happens when the monsters from the Trench gain the ability to breathe air? And look out, Shazam Family…the Rock of Eternity is about to get rocked.”
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2315: Angry? Positively Vexxed
Since 1977 2000 AD has been the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic, and every week we give you a glimpse inside the new Prog… it’s The Weekly 2000 AD. Well, last week I was very late with my Weekly 2000 AD, this week I’ve got it down to just late. (Cough Hack Bleurgh, etc.)
Post-Apocalyptic Peril In Your First Look At ‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #3, from writer Jason Aaron, artists Alexandre Tefenkgi and Nick Dragotta, colorists Lee Loughridge and Rico Renzi, and letterer AndWorld Design. Just as Maceo and Mezzy manage to find a touch of...
Don’t Get Mad, Get Oven… Err… Even: Dark Horse Announces “The Great British Bump-Off”
Dark Horse Comics and John Allison whisk together a new Agatha Christie-style mystery set in the world of English competitive baking in The Great British Bump-Off. Max Sarin folds their art into Allison’s scrumptious story, with Sammy Borras incorporating her color to create the light and fluffy, yet perfectly mixed new comic series.
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Season 1, Episode 7
National Treasure: Edge of History has done a fairly decent job at navigating its various twists and turns. The movies were never really built off of twists; it didn’t need them as the riddles and puzzles were enough to withstand a full feature length story. But the show has been much more plot driven, and while the riddles and puzzles have been nice to use as plot devices, they were never a driving factor the same way that the twists have been. This makes sense as there is much more screen time, and this episode shows that the twists still have steam to keep the show engaging.
Things Take A Sinister Turn: Reviewing ‘Immortal X-Men’ #10
A dream is shattered as ‘Immortal X-Men’ #10 dives deep into the mind of the man that helped begin it all while sinister motivations begin to spin Krakoa toward the endgame of the evil geneticist working in plain sight all along. Two narratives are woven within this issue seamlessly coming together at the very end to help kick this book into gear for the upcoming event that will see it completely changed for months.
Review Round Up: Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
Another good selection of reviews for you again this week and from a good variety of publishers too. Scott Redmond managed to get through the following comics and share his thoughts:. Captain America: Symbol of Truth #9 (Marvel) Black Panther #13 (Marvel) Strange #10 (Marvel) Immortal X-Men #10 (Marvel) Wakanda...
