* Residents cannot shovel snow from their property back onto the streets. This is not only a code infraction, but a potential safety issue. Streets are plowed overnight to avoid traffic, and with 100+ miles of streets to clear, it is difficult for crews after a snowstorm to keep returning to areas after people have moved snow back into the street. City officials understand how frustrating shoveling can be, but ask the public to please, help keep the streets clear and safe for everyone.

1 DAY AGO