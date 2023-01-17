Read full article on original website
U.S. Marshals arrest final 4 escapees in Ohio Saturday morning; All 5 inmates back in custody
U.S. Marshals arrest final 4 escapees in Ohio Saturday morning; All 5 inmates back in custody.
1 of 5 escaped inmates captured, spotted at resale shop; U.S. Marshals continue seeking tips
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Friday, January 20, 2023, just after 10 a.m. a tip alerted Poplar Bluff Patrolman Richie Phillips that 1 of the 5 escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Jail at was spotted at a local resale store in their city. Chief Michael McClain of the...
CA: NEIGHBOR CONCERN OVER SLIDING HOMES AFTER STORM
CA: Landslide shifts Orinda home off base, several feet down hillside after storms.
2.5 magnitude earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone
NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE— The USGS (United States Geological Survey) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near the Missouri —Tennessee state line, Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. According to the USGS, it occurred around 2:53 a.m. The epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. There were...
