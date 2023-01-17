ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

CA: NEIGHBOR CONCERN OVER SLIDING HOMES AFTER STORM

CA: Landslide shifts Orinda home off base, several feet down hillside after storms.
ORINDA, CA
2.5 magnitude earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone

NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE— The USGS (United States Geological Survey) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near the Missouri —Tennessee state line, Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. According to the USGS, it occurred around 2:53 a.m. The epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. There were...
TIPTONVILLE, TN

