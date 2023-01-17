Read full article on original website
15 Rare Photos of Betty White When She Was Young
Slide 1 of 16: There's no actress quite like Betty White. In 2018, the Golden Girls icon celebrated her 80th year in the entertainment industry. In that time, she became one of the very first women to host a television show, star in a sitcom, and earn an Emmy Award. We could go on and on about all of her success, but you know what's even more fun? Looking back at old photos!
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Said 1 Previous Co-Star Tried to Destroy His Career on ‘Riverboat’ Set
Actor Burt Reynolds starred on 'Riverboat' before securing his role on 'Gunsmoke,' where a co-star tried to sabotage him on the set.
‘Gunsmoke’: How Much Money James Arness Made Playing Matt Dillon on the ‘Most Perennially Profitable’ Show Ever
Here's a look at how much actor James Arness made off of 'Gunsmoke,' which ran a staggering 20 seasons long.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Refused to Pose for ‘Ridiculous’ Promotional Pictures Because of His Height
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness was so worried about how his height would come off in relation to a horse that he refused to complete a photoshoot.
An On-Set Feud Gave A John Wayne Film Its Most Iconic Scene
You can’t make this up. Life is stranger than fiction. The truth wouldn’t be believed. Time and again, we are reminded of how full to the brim life is with remarkable true stories, so much so that they shape the fictional ones we tell in some way or another. Sometimes, though, that can put people in a very perilous position. Such was chillingly the case for an on-set conflict while filming She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, a famous John Wayne film with an iconic scene rooted in reality.
Carole Cook, Actor and Lucille Ball Protégé, Dies at 98
Carole Cook, a veteran stage and screen actor who was a protégé of Lucille Ball, has died in Beverly Hills, Calif., of heart failure. She was 98. Cook was known for her guest roles on “The Lucy Show” from 1963-68 and “Here’s Lucy” from 1969-74. She began her acting career in 1959 when Ball requested she appear in an episode of “Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse” titled, “The Desilu Revue.” In films, Cook was known for her role as Molly Ringwald’s Grandma Helen in the 1984 John Hughes rom-com, “Sixteen Candles.” She also appeared in “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” “Palm Springs Weekend,”...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Handed Harrison Ford This Iconic Role Long Before He Joined the Sheridanverse in ‘1923’
‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner was the first big name to join the Sheridanverse, paving the way for others like Harrison Ford in ‘1923’ to follow.
Tom Hanks transforms from "nicest man in Hollywood" to grumpiest man alive in 'A Man Called Otto'
In the new movie A Man Called Otto, opening Friday in limited release, Tom Hanks plays Otto, described as being the grumpiest man alive. So was he a grump on set?. "No! He was very sweet like he is," his co-star Mariana Trevino tells ABC Audio. "We confirm his reputation as the nicest man in Hollywood. Totally true. Confirmed. He was really sweet."
americanmilitarynews.com
‘The Goonies’ house will soon become a fan haven, thanks to a Kansas businessman
A dedicated fan of “The Goonies” is looking to bring new life to one of the film’s essential locations nearly 40 years after the movie premiered in 1985. That fan is Kansas businessman Behman Zakeri, who purchased the home, which was listed for more than $1.6 million, in December. Zakeri told the Washington Post on Tuesday that he wants to restore the Astoria, Oregon, abode to its “Goonies” glory as a haven for fellow fans.
