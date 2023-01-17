ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

15 Rare Photos of Betty White When She Was Young

Slide 1 of 16: There's no actress quite like Betty White. In 2018, the Golden Girls icon celebrated her 80th year in the entertainment industry. In that time, she became one of the very first women to host a television show, star in a sitcom, and earn an Emmy Award. We could go on and on about all of her success, but you know what's even more fun? Looking back at old photos!
An On-Set Feud Gave A John Wayne Film Its Most Iconic Scene

You can’t make this up. Life is stranger than fiction. The truth wouldn’t be believed. Time and again, we are reminded of how full to the brim life is with remarkable true stories, so much so that they shape the fictional ones we tell in some way or another. Sometimes, though, that can put people in a very perilous position. Such was chillingly the case for an on-set conflict while filming She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, a famous John Wayne film with an iconic scene rooted in reality.
Carole Cook, Actor and Lucille Ball Protégé, Dies at 98

Carole Cook, a veteran stage and screen actor who was a protégé of Lucille Ball, has died in Beverly Hills, Calif., of heart failure. She was 98. Cook was known for her guest roles on “The Lucy Show” from 1963-68 and “Here’s Lucy” from 1969-74. She began her acting career in 1959 when Ball requested she appear in an episode of “Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse” titled, “The Desilu Revue.” In films, Cook was known for her role as Molly Ringwald’s Grandma Helen in the 1984 John Hughes rom-com, “Sixteen Candles.” She also appeared in “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” “Palm Springs Weekend,”...
‘The Goonies’ house will soon become a fan haven, thanks to a Kansas businessman

A dedicated fan of “The Goonies” is looking to bring new life to one of the film’s essential locations nearly 40 years after the movie premiered in 1985. That fan is Kansas businessman Behman Zakeri, who purchased the home, which was listed for more than $1.6 million, in December. Zakeri told the Washington Post on Tuesday that he wants to restore the Astoria, Oregon, abode to its “Goonies” glory as a haven for fellow fans.
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

