Keala Kennelly on women making a historic splash at ‘the Eddie’ this year
In rare honor, Abigail Kawananakoa lay in state at Iolani Palace as public offered final respects
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 1,600 people waited hours Sunday to pay their final respects to the late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who lay in state at Iolani Palace in a rare honor. The last time a royal family member lay in state at the palace was more than 100...
Large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home
Hot Yoga Waikiki is using new technology to enhance Yoga sessions
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
Memorial service set for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa
Public memorial held at Iolani Palace for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa
Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
Hawaii group collects donations for Ukrainians without electricity or heat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The group Hawaii Stands with Ukraine is collecting donations as harsh winter conditions are leaving many in Ukraine without electricity or heat. The group is looking for necessities like food, sleeping bags, and small generators. “Just to get that warmth, just to get that communication so that...
Hawaii Men's Basketball
Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession
First Alert Forecast: Big surf holding, with showers on the horizon
Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected Monday and Tuesday, with a hybrid pattern of light trade winds and afternoon sea breezes. More stable air is moving in over most of the islands, but a weak trough will could bring some much needed rainfall for the island of Hawaii and windward Maui on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Massive waves, returning trades for Sunday
Southerly winds will gradually shift with easterly trade winds returning Sunday, with typical windward rainfall until Tuesday. Moisture near a stalled and dissipating front to the northwest will keep weather on the wet side for Kauai overnight into Sunday morning. Volcanic haze will also remain possible Sunday as the winds slowly shift from south to east.
First Alert Forecast: More showers for Kauai and Oahu as we await an ‘Eddie-’sized swell
A front is forecast to stall northwest of Kauai, bringing some wetter and unsettled conditions mainly for the Garden Isle and Niihau Saturday, and Oahu by Saturday afternoon. Weather will be drier and on the hazy side for Maui County and the island of Hawaii. More stable conditions should move...
Two coolant leaks in Mauna Kea telescope prompt internal investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two coolant leaks from the chilling system of the Mauna Kea telescope have prompted an investigation, the University of Hawaii said Saturday. UH said the fluid consists of 70% water and 30% ethylene glycol, which is commonly used as an antifreeze in cooling systems. EPA classifies ethylene...
Hawaiian Air reaches contract agreement with pilots amid future Amazon cargo operation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines has reached a contract agreement with its pilots offering big raises, bonuses and flexible scheduling. The Air Line Pilots Association confirms a four-year settlement for Hawaiian Air’s roughly 1,000 pilots has been reached. The agreement has an average 33% pay increase, with about half...
Experts: Hawaii’s economy poised to slow down ‘significantly,’ but stop short of recession
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Economists say the U.S. economy is headed for a mild recession. And while Hawaii is in a good position, we will still feel it. UH Economic Research Organization Executive Director Carl Bonham said Hawaii has the return of international visitors to look forward to along with strong federal spending and a robust construction sector.
First Alert Forecast: Huge swell heading in, Eddie surf contest called on for Sunday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will be limited across the the state. Unsettled weather will continue into the weekend, especially over the western half of the state. A more robust cold front from the northwest will approach Kauai Saturday afternoon/evening. Rainfall chances once again rise across Kauai and possibly Oahu Saturday. The atmosphere starts to trend more stable on Sunday and Monday as trade winds return. Another cold front, with an associated band of moisture and increasing instability, will once again advance over the western end of the state by Wednesday.
Trending: Remembering David Crosby, Austin Butler's Golden Globe speech
Massive waves to bring massive crowds: City prepares as ‘The Eddie’ set to kick off Sunday
