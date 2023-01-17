ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home

A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. City lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ...
Hot Yoga Waikiki is using new technology to enhance Yoga sessions

Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders who say they need help to weather a tough economy this year. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Caution tape remains at the...
Memorial service set for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa

A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
Hawaii group collects donations for Ukrainians without electricity or heat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The group Hawaii Stands with Ukraine is collecting donations as harsh winter conditions are leaving many in Ukraine without electricity or heat. The group is looking for necessities like food, sleeping bags, and small generators. “Just to get that warmth, just to get that communication so that...
Hawaii Men's Basketball

A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Lifeguard gives update after large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A large wave swept a baby under...
First Alert Forecast: Big surf holding, with showers on the horizon

Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected Monday and Tuesday, with a hybrid pattern of light trade winds and afternoon sea breezes. More stable air is moving in over most of the islands, but a weak trough will could bring some much needed rainfall for the island of Hawaii and windward Maui on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Massive waves, returning trades for Sunday

Southerly winds will gradually shift with easterly trade winds returning Sunday, with typical windward rainfall until Tuesday. Moisture near a stalled and dissipating front to the northwest will keep weather on the wet side for Kauai overnight into Sunday morning. Volcanic haze will also remain possible Sunday as the winds slowly shift from south to east.
Two coolant leaks in Mauna Kea telescope prompt internal investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two coolant leaks from the chilling system of the Mauna Kea telescope have prompted an investigation, the University of Hawaii said Saturday. UH said the fluid consists of 70% water and 30% ethylene glycol, which is commonly used as an antifreeze in cooling systems. EPA classifies ethylene...
Experts: Hawaii’s economy poised to slow down ‘significantly,’ but stop short of recession

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Economists say the U.S. economy is headed for a mild recession. And while Hawaii is in a good position, we will still feel it. UH Economic Research Organization Executive Director Carl Bonham said Hawaii has the return of international visitors to look forward to along with strong federal spending and a robust construction sector.
First Alert Forecast: Huge swell heading in, Eddie surf contest called on for Sunday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will be limited across the the state. Unsettled weather will continue into the weekend, especially over the western half of the state. A more robust cold front from the northwest will approach Kauai Saturday afternoon/evening. Rainfall chances once again rise across Kauai and possibly Oahu Saturday. The atmosphere starts to trend more stable on Sunday and Monday as trade winds return. Another cold front, with an associated band of moisture and increasing instability, will once again advance over the western end of the state by Wednesday.
Trending: Remembering David Crosby, Austin Butler's Golden Globe speech

Howard reports on efforts to change a state law that affects broadcasters like Hawaii News Now. Massive waves to bring massive crowds: City prepares as ‘The Eddie’ set to kick off Sunday. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The world’s best surfers and millions of fans worldwide are anxiously...
