Last week, sports bettors across America chose the New York Giants to upset the Minnesota Vikings. According to OddsChecker US, 83.3 percent of bettors were putting money on the Giants to win outright last week. That’s nuts! Bettors have cooled off on the G-Men since. Only 50 percent of bets are being placed on them to take down the Eagles this weekend. However, 13 percent of Super Bowl bets are being placed on the Giants, as opposed to 5.6 percent going in favor of the Eagles.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO