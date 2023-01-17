Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Las Vegas Legal Judge David Barker Commits Suicide One Year After Ethics Probe ResignationcreteLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
Deadspin
It would be cool if some of the Jacksonville Jaguars kneeled in protest of Ron DeSantis’ recent actions
When the Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, it will be Jacksonville’s first time playing in the Divisional Round since 2017 — which is also the last time the Jags made the playoffs. 2017 is coincidentally the same year in which members of the team kneeled against a politician’s hateful ways. Donald Trump was the cause then. If it happened this time, it would be because of Ron DeSantis.
Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys blunders vs 49ers lead to offseason questions
The season’s over for the Dallas Cowboys, but there’s still things to sort out. The 19-12 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers leaves an empty feeling where the hope of finally ending the long drought should be sitting. The game was intense, edge-of-seat action but from the beginning the feeling of impending doom seemed to be closing in on Dallas.
Deadspin
Where's the outrage about the rest of the NBC NFL crew?
Ever since NBC NFL analyst Tony Dungy tweeted out a common right-wing, anti-trans, completely-debunked talking point, much of sports media has been focused on Dungy’s history of aligning himself with anti-LGBT+ individuals and organizations. And rightly so. I myself was so outraged by Dungy’s transphobic remarks that I immediately grabbed my phone to call him out on Twitter. (Dungy has since tweeted out an apology.) But Dungy isn’t the only problematic member of NBC’s premier football crew. Both announcer Mike Tirico and analyst Matthew Berry have, in the past, been accused of sexual harassment by their female colleagues.
Deadspin
Maybe Byron Leftwich shoulda took that Jacksonville Jaguars' job
Not long ago, former NFL QB Byron Leftwich was a hot-shot coaching candidate du jour. Last offseason, the moribund Jacksonville Jaguars — the team that drafted him — in particular, were ready to go all in on Leftwich as their next head coach. Contemporary reports in 2022 depicted...
Deadspin
Shannon Sharpe, Memphis Grizzlies nearly scuffle at halftime: 'They didn't want this smoke'
The Memphis Grizzlies have always exuded extreme black Air Force energy. It’s one thing for their trash talk to agitate LeBron. However, their penchant for trash talk nearly approached Malice at the Palace levels on Friday night before halftime of a Friday night ESPN matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, when a screaming match erupted between Dillon Brooks and Undisputed host and NFL Hall of Famer Sharpe, who was seated courtside.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
LSU offers 2026 defensive lineman from the Boot
Richard Anderson is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman from the class of 2026. He is from New Orleans, where he plays for Edna Karr High School. The Edna Karr Cougars finished the 2022 season 7-4 with a loss to Catholic-B.R. in the second round of the playoffs. With Edna Karr...
Deadspin
Since reboots are what’s hot these days, let’s crank up Cowboys vs. 49ers again
Reboots from the previous millennium are all over television these days. If this is the direction that entertainment is heading, of course the NFL would bring back one of it’s classic programs, the Dallas Cowboys vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. I’m sure many have seen the...
Deadspin
Daniel Jones is a long road to nowhere
Daniel Jones’ sputtering whip finally broke down Saturday. The red light has been on all season, but for 19 games, Brian Daboll’s offensive alchemy kept the New York Giants’ well-oiled machine rolling down the NFL interstate at 40 miles per hour. Their makeshift season reached its dead end in a sobering 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Deadspin
Another Giant upset?
Last week, sports bettors across America chose the New York Giants to upset the Minnesota Vikings. According to OddsChecker US, 83.3 percent of bettors were putting money on the Giants to win outright last week. That’s nuts! Bettors have cooled off on the G-Men since. Only 50 percent of bets are being placed on them to take down the Eagles this weekend. However, 13 percent of Super Bowl bets are being placed on the Giants, as opposed to 5.6 percent going in favor of the Eagles.
Deadspin
I guarantee Brett Maher will not miss a kick this Sunday
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett “The Triple Threat” Maher was anything but automatic during PATs during last Monday’s Wild Card Round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That was the first Cowboys’ playoff road win since 1992, but Maher certainly didn’t help. He went 1-for-5 on PAT attempts, with zero points added via field goals. It was such a horrendous performance, even Peyton Manning, who’s dealt with an “idiot kicker” of his own in the past, had to excuse himself in order to comprehend the ineptitude he’d just witnessed.
Deadspin
Jim Harbaugh just had a cookie, he doesn't need another one
There’s a difference between “working at the pleasure” of your alma mater and holding it hostage, and Jim Harbaugh is slowly creeping toward the latter. The University of Michigan coach made an overt pass at the Vikings opening a year ago at this time, and spent parts of this offseason chatting with the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. Savvy U-M fans know this is something that Harbaugh does. It’s a personality quirk that you just have to let him get out of his system.
Deadspin
Brian McBride out as USMNT GM, and Gregg Berhalter should be next
Brian McBride, the general manager of the USMNT, is out, per sources. No exact reason has been given. The casual assumption is it had something to do with the drama that came to light after the U.S. was ousted from the World Cup. Being the GM of a national team...
Deadspin
Bronny's bound to be a Buckeye
Has there been an athlete ever more hyped before becoming a professional, and lived up to those expectations, more than LeBron James? How many other high schoolers got solo covers of Sports Illustrated? Kevin Garnett graced the magazine’s front before James, while Sebastian Telfair did after. It’s completely hit-and-miss for future expectations but sets the stage for a ceiling of expectations to be in the stratosphere. And James conquered all of them on the court.
