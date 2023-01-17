ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13

(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Too? Saudi Arabia To Take Non USD Currencies For Oil

Per a report, the most important oil exporter on the planet, Saudi Arabia, would possibly take a success to the U.S. greenback (USD) supremacy for the advantage of Bitcoin and different international currencies. Through the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos, the nation’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, hinted at the opportunity of accepting non-dollar currencies to commerce oil.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
Blogging Big Blue

Forex update: US Dollar is building on the previous recovery while gold price pulled back from the highest levels

The US Dollar is extending its recent rebound on Tuesday, as risk sentiment remains cautious following the release of China’s economic growth data. The Chinese economy grew at the second-slowest rate since the 1970s, yet exceeded expectations for the fourth quarter. China’s GDP grew 2.9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, according to official statistics issued by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, above the 1.8% consensus prediction and decelerating from the 3.9% growth rate in the previous quarter.
Axios

China's giant downshift

China's economy posted its slowest annual growth since 1976, another indication the post-COVID world economy could be vastly different from the decades that preceded the pandemic. Why it matters: Since it burst onto the world economic stage in the early 1990s, China's economy has been a central driver of business...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold prices fall from multi-month highs

(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
investing.com

Gold’s new year rally fizzles ahead of Fed cues, U.S. data deluge

Investing.com -- A new year rally in gold prices appeared to have run out of steam, with the yellow metal hovering below an eight-month high on Wednesday as markets hunkered down before a slew of Federal Reserve speakers and U.S. economic data due this week. While expectations of a less...
The Hill

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
Reuters

U.S. dollar slumps as data continues to show slowdown; yen rises

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Thursday in choppy trading, as a slew of data continued to show that the U.S. economy was slowing down in the wake of multiple hefty interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, with the market anticipating a pause in tightening this year.
investing.com

Stocks fall, dollar weaker vs yen; recession worries mount

NEW YORK (Reuters) -World stocks fell on Thursday as global recession worries mounted with U.S. Federal Reserve officials maintaining a hawkish stance, while the dollar declined against the Japanese yen. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said the Fed will probably need to raise interest rates to "just above" 5% and...
CNN

Global interest rate hikes are 'yet to bite,' says IMF head

The world economy is still in a sticky spot, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund, despite cautious optimism among economists and business leaders that slowing inflation means the worst of last year's crises may be over.

