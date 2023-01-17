Read full article on original website
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon says bitcoin is a 'waste of time' and a fraud, and warns Russia-Ukraine war is threat to the global economy
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slammed bitcoin as a "hyped-up fraud" speaking in an interview at Davos. Dimon, a vocal crypto skeptic, has pointed to illegal activity in the industry to make his points in the past. He also warned that war between Russia and Ukraine is the biggest threat to...
Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
Everyone at Davos is celebrating China’s reopening—but Norway’s wealth fund head warns it could be ‘inflationary’ and ‘really bad for markets’
China's reopening has come as welcome news for markets, but it could also cause a global inflationary surge.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Too? Saudi Arabia To Take Non USD Currencies For Oil
Per a report, the most important oil exporter on the planet, Saudi Arabia, would possibly take a success to the U.S. greenback (USD) supremacy for the advantage of Bitcoin and different international currencies. Through the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos, the nation’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, hinted at the opportunity of accepting non-dollar currencies to commerce oil.
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon Has Bold Prediction for What Fed Will Do With Interest Rates
Head of largest U.S. bank sees challenges for the economy and financial regulators.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
CNBC
Gold rises above $1,900 per ounce after U.S. inflation data cements Fed slowdown bets
Gold prices rose over 1%, hovering near the $1,900 per ounce pivot on Thursday after data showing signs of cooling inflation in the United States boosted bets for slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. U.S. consumer prices grew 6.5% on an annual basis in December, in line with expectations,...
Forex update: US Dollar is building on the previous recovery while gold price pulled back from the highest levels
The US Dollar is extending its recent rebound on Tuesday, as risk sentiment remains cautious following the release of China’s economic growth data. The Chinese economy grew at the second-slowest rate since the 1970s, yet exceeded expectations for the fourth quarter. China’s GDP grew 2.9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, according to official statistics issued by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, above the 1.8% consensus prediction and decelerating from the 3.9% growth rate in the previous quarter.
China's giant downshift
China's economy posted its slowest annual growth since 1976, another indication the post-COVID world economy could be vastly different from the decades that preceded the pandemic. Why it matters: Since it burst onto the world economic stage in the early 1990s, China's economy has been a central driver of business...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
investing.com
Gold’s new year rally fizzles ahead of Fed cues, U.S. data deluge
Investing.com -- A new year rally in gold prices appeared to have run out of steam, with the yellow metal hovering below an eight-month high on Wednesday as markets hunkered down before a slew of Federal Reserve speakers and U.S. economic data due this week. While expectations of a less...
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
U.S. dollar slumps as data continues to show slowdown; yen rises
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Thursday in choppy trading, as a slew of data continued to show that the U.S. economy was slowing down in the wake of multiple hefty interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, with the market anticipating a pause in tightening this year.
investing.com
Stocks fall, dollar weaker vs yen; recession worries mount
NEW YORK (Reuters) -World stocks fell on Thursday as global recession worries mounted with U.S. Federal Reserve officials maintaining a hawkish stance, while the dollar declined against the Japanese yen. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said the Fed will probably need to raise interest rates to "just above" 5% and...
Global interest rate hikes are 'yet to bite,' says IMF head
The world economy is still in a sticky spot, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund, despite cautious optimism among economists and business leaders that slowing inflation means the worst of last year's crises may be over.
CNBC
Treasury Secretary Yellen and China's Liu He talk U.S. tech policy at their first in-person meeting
BEIJING — Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed U.S. economic and tech policy toward China in a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, according to a Ministry of Commerce readout. China "hopes the U.S. side pays attention to the policies' impact on both sides," the readout...
