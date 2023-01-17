ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

7 Must-Buy Nasdaq Stocks to Kick Off the First Quarter

With the Nasdaq Composite having risen a robust 6% in the first two weeks of the New Year, it appears that the exchange, in line with my previous predictions, is well on its way to entering a bull market. Further, recent developments, including strong holiday-season retail sales growth and a month-over-month drop in December’s Consumer Price Index, indicate that the Street’s fears about the macro environment last year were tremendously overdone. Also worth noting is that, with institutional investors now apparently internalizing that the Fed’s rate hikes aren’t going to go on forever or create a credit crisis, many growth stocks have been catching a bid this month. Given these points, it’s a great time for medium-term and long-term investors to find excellent Nasdaq stocks to buy.
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as energy, gold prices gain

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday edged up as crude and gold prices rose, while investors hoped easing inflation could pave the way for the Bank of Canada to slow its pace of monetary tightening. March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up...
Gold Explorer Continues To Hit High Grades in Nevada

As gold continues its upsurge in the markets, junior explorer Western Exploration Inc. (WEX:TSX.V;WEXPF:OTC) has released assay results from the final four holes at the Doby George deposit at its Aura gold project in Nevada. One of those holes, DGC794, intersected 26.06 meters of 6.93 grams per tonne gold (g/t...
Drill Results Support US$88M Valuation for Mining Project

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA:TSX; SA:NYSE.MKT) released the results of its 10-hole drill program conducted at its Iskut project last year, and they were "encouraging," ROTH Capital Partners analyst Joe Reagor noted in a Jan. 9 research report. One exemplary intercept was 174.4 meters of 0.86 grams per ton gold and 0.34% copper.
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs

(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Morgan Stanley Beats Q4 Views

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.95% to 33,977.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.06% to 11,072.64. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 3,995.27. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1...
Gold prices cool after strong rally, head for fifth week of gains

Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered at a nine-month high on Friday after a sharp rally in the prior session, and were headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains amid resurgent safe haven demand and growing uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy. Prices of the yellow metal surged...
JHG Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.56), with the stock changing hands as low as $25.34 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Why Kopin Shares Are Trading 20% Lower Thursday

Kopin Corporation KOPN shares are trading lower by 21.07% to $1.26 Thursday afternoon after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. Kopin sees fourth-quarter sales of some $11.00 million to $11.50 million, which is lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $12.55 million. "On January 5, 2023, we...
Long-term U.S. AUM to Reach $29.8 Trillion by 2027

ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI), a unit of Institutional Shareholder Services and a leading global provider of data, analytics, insights, media, and events solutions to the global financial services industry, announced the release of its State of the Market: Future of Retail Products report covering the 2023-2027 outlook for long-term funds in the U.S.
Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $4,579 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,527 million. The top...

