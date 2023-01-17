Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
7 Must-Buy Nasdaq Stocks to Kick Off the First Quarter
With the Nasdaq Composite having risen a robust 6% in the first two weeks of the New Year, it appears that the exchange, in line with my previous predictions, is well on its way to entering a bull market. Further, recent developments, including strong holiday-season retail sales growth and a month-over-month drop in December’s Consumer Price Index, indicate that the Street’s fears about the macro environment last year were tremendously overdone. Also worth noting is that, with institutional investors now apparently internalizing that the Fed’s rate hikes aren’t going to go on forever or create a credit crisis, many growth stocks have been catching a bid this month. Given these points, it’s a great time for medium-term and long-term investors to find excellent Nasdaq stocks to buy.
Barrick set to report highest quarterly gold output for 2022
(Reuters) -Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp on Tuesday reported a 13.4% sequential rise in gold production in what could be its highest quarterly output last year, driven by strong performances from its mines in Nevada and Ivory Coast.
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as energy, gold prices gain
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday edged up as crude and gold prices rose, while investors hoped easing inflation could pave the way for the Bank of Canada to slow its pace of monetary tightening. March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up...
streetwisereports.com
Gold Explorer Continues To Hit High Grades in Nevada
As gold continues its upsurge in the markets, junior explorer Western Exploration Inc. (WEX:TSX.V;WEXPF:OTC) has released assay results from the final four holes at the Doby George deposit at its Aura gold project in Nevada. One of those holes, DGC794, intersected 26.06 meters of 6.93 grams per tonne gold (g/t...
streetwisereports.com
Drill Results Support US$88M Valuation for Mining Project
Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA:TSX; SA:NYSE.MKT) released the results of its 10-hole drill program conducted at its Iskut project last year, and they were "encouraging," ROTH Capital Partners analyst Joe Reagor noted in a Jan. 9 research report. One exemplary intercept was 174.4 meters of 0.86 grams per ton gold and 0.34% copper.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
3 Stocks Investors Should Pour Their Money Into in 2023
While inflation has been showing signs of cooling recently, it is still far beyond the Fed’s target rate. Consequently, the Fed is expected to keep raising the interest rates for...
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Hard Landing’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now in Case 2023 Blows Up
Regardless of how the economy and the stock market fare in 2023, these six top Goldman Sachs stock picks with dependable dividends likely will be excellent growth and income investments for those with a patient outlook.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Morgan Stanley Beats Q4 Views
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.95% to 33,977.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.06% to 11,072.64. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 3,995.27. Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1...
investing.com
Gold prices cool after strong rally, head for fifth week of gains
Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered at a nine-month high on Friday after a sharp rally in the prior session, and were headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains amid resurgent safe haven demand and growing uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy. Prices of the yellow metal surged...
NASDAQ
JHG Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.56), with the stock changing hands as low as $25.34 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Why Kopin Shares Are Trading 20% Lower Thursday
Kopin Corporation KOPN shares are trading lower by 21.07% to $1.26 Thursday afternoon after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. Kopin sees fourth-quarter sales of some $11.00 million to $11.50 million, which is lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $12.55 million. "On January 5, 2023, we...
msn.com
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
dailyhodl.com
$600,000,000 in Liquidations Hit Short Sellers As Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins Pop
Crypto short sellers are drowning in a deluge of liquidations as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins rally. According to liquidation data from CoinGlass, the crypto markets have experienced more than $180 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours alone. Since January 13th, short sellers have been hit...
US debt limit, Netflix, Goldman earnings and Davos top week ahead
The U.S. debt ceiling showdown, earnings from Netflix and Goldman Sachs, as well as meetings in Davos, will give investors plenty to digest this week.
Traders Magazine
Long-term U.S. AUM to Reach $29.8 Trillion by 2027
ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI), a unit of Institutional Shareholder Services and a leading global provider of data, analytics, insights, media, and events solutions to the global financial services industry, announced the release of its State of the Market: Future of Retail Products report covering the 2023-2027 outlook for long-term funds in the U.S.
NBC Chicago
Silver Prices Could Touch a 9-Year High in 2023 — With a Bigger Upside Than Gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
NASDAQ
Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $4,579 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,527 million. The top...
Comments / 0