Walmart Announces Equity Investment in Sustainable Beef LLC To Provide More High-Quality, Affordable Beef to Shoppers

Related
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte nears historic single-day snowfall from paralyzing storm
A massive snowstorm that shut down most of western Nebraska was on the verge Wednesday of breaking North Platte’s 139-year-old single-day record for snowfall. The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field had received 12.3 inches of snow as of 6 p.m., according to the office’s Facebook page.
WOWT
Iowa bowhunting couple gets probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
knopnews2.com
Street Department crews tackle the most snow seen in 7 years
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The city of North Platte Street Department crew members have been extremely busy since 4:30 Wednesday morning, keeping the streets as clear as possible. The last time North Platte saw 10+ inches of snow dates all the way back to February 1st, 2016, when it snowed 11.2 inches. That drought came to an end Wednesday as North Platte received at least a foot of snow, with more to come later Wednesday night. With the high snow totals, the street department has to be efficient and deliberate in their operations.
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 open, Highway 30 remains closed for lengthy stretches
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Nebraska roadways have begun to re-open, including the biggest of all of them. Interstate 80 was re-opened to traffic at approximately 9:00 a.m. CT Friday, though there are still some areas covered with snow. Parts of the highway remain closed from Big Springs to Ogallala in both directions.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: NDOT prepares for possible closure on I-80, Highway 30 west of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) said they are preparing for possible closure of U.S. Highway 30 and Interstate 80 in western Nebraska as a winter storm comes in. Jeni Campana with NDOT said that they were making plans in case of a closure...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County couple purchases Dave’s Place
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An iconic North Platte establishment is under new ownership. Josh and Jen Kramer have owned and operated Dave’s Place for about a month now. But the Lincoln County couple has been dreaming of owning the establishment for a number of years. “When we first...
Kearney Hub
Citizens Opposed to the Merger postpones meeting due to potential storm
HOLDREGE – Considering the potential winter storm this week, Citizens Opposed to the Merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District has rescheduled its public meeting. The new meeting date will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Phelps County Ag...
knopnews2.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A major winter storm is expected to impact the viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday and for this very reason, we are in a “Weather Alert Day”. An area of low pressure is currently in the Rocky Mountains and this will continue to...
