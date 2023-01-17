Walmart Announces Equity Investment in Sustainable Beef LLC To Provide More High-Quality, Affordable Beef to Shoppers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The city of North Platte Street Department crew members have been extremely busy since 4:30 Wednesday morning, keeping the streets as clear as possible. The last time North Platte saw 10+ inches of snow dates all the way back to February 1st, 2016, when it snowed 11.2 inches. That drought came to an end Wednesday as North Platte received at least a foot of snow, with more to come later Wednesday night. With the high snow totals, the street department has to be efficient and deliberate in their operations.

