Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
Boys basketball: No. 15 Manasquan edges No. 14 Rutgers Prep
Darius Adams netted a game-high 21 points to help Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 take a 64-54 win over No. 14 Rutgers Prep at Ramapo College in Mahwah. The Argonauts (11-6) jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and took a 44-32 lead into the final quarter. The Warriors’ (14-3) defense clamped down in the fourth quarter which allowed the Shore Conference team to end the game on a 22-10 run.
Boys basketball: No. 20 Camden Catholic, Notre Dame win - Paul VI Winter Classic
Tobe Nwobu finished with 22 points to help lift Camden Catholic, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-49 win over Middle Township at the Paul VI Winter Classic in Haddonfield. Luke Kennevan tallied 12 points for Camden Catholic (12-2), which shook off a loss to Moorestown on Saturday and has now won nine of its last 10 games.
Swimming: Pope John, Hunterdon Central corral HWS Championship titles
It was a busy day in the water on Saturday in Phillipsburg for the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Championships. The Pope John boys squad and the Hunterdon Central girls unit won the titles, posting 328 and 287 points, respectively. Pope John, ranked No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, collected four victories throughout...
Boys ice hockey: Cai records shutout as No. 1 Delbarton blanks No. 3 Don Bosco
Jason Cai recorded a shutout with 21 saves as Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 3-0 win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep at the Ice Vault in Wayne. The win kept the Green Wave unbeaten at 11-0. Liam Donnelly and Jack Gerne scored to...
Boys ice hockey: McIntyre scores twice to push No. 15 Seton Hall Prep past SJR
Christopher McIntyre netted two goals to lead Seton Hall Prep, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-2 win over St. Joseph (Mont.) at the Sport-o-Rama in Monsey, NY. The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Pirates (5-8-1). SHP led 3-2 after the second period and...
Bloomfield’s Pipkins is N.J.’s first female wrestler to reach 100 career wins (WATCH)
N.J. girls wrestling history was made across state lines at Sunday’s BCWCA Invitational. Bloomfield senior Kira Pipkins picked up her 100th career win thanks to a 126-pound championship victory in the tournament, which was held at Rockland Community College in Suffern (NY). She’s the only girl in the state to reach the triple-digit mark in career wins.
Boys Basketball: West Morris earns top spot for upcoming Morris County Tournament
West Morris had a 10-game winning streak snapped by Delaware Valley on Saturday, though remains undefeated this season against Morris County competition. The seeding committee for the Morris County Tournament obviously suspects the Wolfpack can stay that way behind the steady play of Jack Leonard, Michael Amador, Eli Stoute, Nick Rotundo and Matt Mancini.
South Jersey Times girls basketball notebook: Surging Clayton has a building Blocker
Clayton is enjoying a resurgence this season. The Clippers, who have won nine of their last 10 games, improved to 10-3 with wins over Pitman and Salem last week and have matched their entire victory output of a year ago. Their current six-game winning streak is their longest since they opened the 2016-17 season with seven straight wins.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
Boys basketball: Westwood edges Emerson Boro - Bergen County Classic
Jaeden James finished with 14 points, including six in the fourth quarter, to help lead Westwood to a 38-37 win over Emerson Boro at the Bergen County Classic in Fort Lee. Joe Ceritelli tallied nine points while Robbie Carcich chipped in with seven for Westwood (6-7), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win.
Boys basketball: Teaneck tops No. 16 Paterson Eastside - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Tyler Tejada posted a double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Teaneck defeated Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 68-62 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Keith Mcknight also had 17 points and six rebounds with Jarrell Harmitt tallying nine points, seven rebounds...
Boys ice hockey: Howell holds off Freehold Borough
Howell held off a rally from Freehold Borough to come out on top 3-2 at Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. Aidan Garced gave Howell (11-2-4) the 1-0 lead before Larry Merrill expanded it with an assist from Nico Calandra before the first period ended. Lucas Ruffauf scored Howell’s third off assists from Larry Merrill and Morgan Wilkes.
No. 1 Roselle Cath. rides ‘D’ and spark of Mgbako, Wilcher to overpower St. Rose
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff has seen a few games this season where his star-studded lineup has placed so much faith in its ability to score that commitment at the defensive end was regarded as more of a secondary concern. Saturday was not one of those games.
Girls basketball: Valente’s game-winning three lifts No. 13 IHA to 2OT win over No. 7 St. Rose
Sofia Valente netted a game-winning three-pointer to push Immaculate Heart Academy, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a double overtime 69-67 win over No. 7 St. Rose, in Belmar. Valente, a sophomore, hit the dagger with four seconds remaining in the quarter. St. Rose (13-3) took a 36-28...
Wrestling: George Jockish Bergen County Tournament 1st-, 3rd- and 5th-place results
The Bergen County Tournament’s “Tournament of Champions” is complete. The second-day of action at Rockland Community College in Suffern (NY) featured 16-man brackets composed of the public advancees from Saturday and the non-public entrants. As part of the new format for the tournament, the non-public wrestlers only grappled on Sunday.
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) stops Dwight-Englewood - Bergen County Classic
Luke Gaccione went 10-for-11 from the free-throw line to finish with 27 points along with seven rebounds and four assists as St. Mary (Ruth.) stopped Dwight-Englewood 55-49 at the Bergen County Classic in Fort Lee. Damir Stone tallied 14 points and five rebounds while Victor Torres grabbed 14 rebounds and...
Rutgers wrestling shows fight but upset bid denied by No. 3 Michigan
Michigan arrived in Piscataway to prove its worth as a top-five team in the country. Rutgers put up a fight, but Michigan’s balance proved to be too much Sunday as the third-ranked Wolverines won two early swing bouts and relied on its strength in the middle and upperweights pull out a 24-9 win in front of 4,560 fans at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Wrestling photos: Bergen County Tournament finals, Jan. 22, 2023
It’s the Bergen County Tournament held at Rockland Community College in Suffern (NY). Below check out pictures from the championship round on Sunday. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls fencing: Chatham captures first-ever Santelli title
There are times where life comes full circle. On Sunday afternoon, this was the case for Jerry Duffey. The Chatham head coach developed a passion for fencing 34 years ago during his time at Drew University. Now, he has created another memory at his alma mater.
