Boys basketball: No. 15 Manasquan edges No. 14 Rutgers Prep

Darius Adams netted a game-high 21 points to help Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 take a 64-54 win over No. 14 Rutgers Prep at Ramapo College in Mahwah. The Argonauts (11-6) jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and took a 44-32 lead into the final quarter. The Warriors’ (14-3) defense clamped down in the fourth quarter which allowed the Shore Conference team to end the game on a 22-10 run.
Boys basketball: Westwood edges Emerson Boro - Bergen County Classic

Jaeden James finished with 14 points, including six in the fourth quarter, to help lead Westwood to a 38-37 win over Emerson Boro at the Bergen County Classic in Fort Lee. Joe Ceritelli tallied nine points while Robbie Carcich chipped in with seven for Westwood (6-7), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win.
Boys ice hockey: Howell holds off Freehold Borough

Howell held off a rally from Freehold Borough to come out on top 3-2 at Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. Aidan Garced gave Howell (11-2-4) the 1-0 lead before Larry Merrill expanded it with an assist from Nico Calandra before the first period ended. Lucas Ruffauf scored Howell’s third off assists from Larry Merrill and Morgan Wilkes.
Rutgers wrestling shows fight but upset bid denied by No. 3 Michigan

Michigan arrived in Piscataway to prove its worth as a top-five team in the country. Rutgers put up a fight, but Michigan’s balance proved to be too much Sunday as the third-ranked Wolverines won two early swing bouts and relied on its strength in the middle and upperweights pull out a 24-9 win in front of 4,560 fans at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Wrestling photos: Bergen County Tournament finals, Jan. 22, 2023

It’s the Bergen County Tournament held at Rockland Community College in Suffern (NY). Below check out pictures from the championship round on Sunday. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
