Daily Beast
Adam Kinzinger: It’s ‘Just a Fact’ That Kevin McCarthy’s a ‘Piece of Shit’
Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger didn’t mince words this week while describing newly minted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, saying it was merely a “fact” that his ex-boss is a “piece of shit.”. Kinzinger, who recently joined CNN after exiting Congress this month, talked this...
Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them
It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech
The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”
Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’
Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
msn.com
McCarthy: Removing Schiff and Swalwell from committee is 'what we're supposed to do'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he hasn't changed his mind about his decision to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. The announcement comes shortly after he promised to also remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, removing the...
Matt Gaetz is accusing Kevin McCarthy of squatting in the speaker's office before he's even got the job
"Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today," Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday night.
Trump says it is actually great for Republicans that Kevin McCarthy failed to become speaker 6 times in a row
The Republican Party is in chaos after Kevin McCarthy failed to win enough support to be elected House speaker after a 2nd day of votes
Kevin McCarthy Open To Idea Of Expunging Trump's Impeachments
“I understand why individuals want to do it, and we’d look at it," said the House speaker.
americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Top Biden Secretary
House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, moving quickly to take care of what GOP leaders said would be a top priority in the new Congress.
