Read full article on original website
Ggg Gggg
5d ago
Either someone ratted him out or something such as tinted windows and missing plates caught their attention, better believe them Cops were not on a donut break. This is New York and trust me we are being WATCHED👤👀🧟
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography to Be Written by Same Author Who Co-Written The A-Team.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Math Hoffa "My Expert Opinion" #1 Hip Hop Podcast In New York Co-Hosted by Sean Bigga, Mecca, & YKTV Located in Harlem.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Dolphins Returning to NYCBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
13-year-old killed, 5 injured in Brooklyn fire
Three firefighters were also among those injured in the fire. One of them was in serious, but stable condition.
NYC teen shot on city bus in the Bronx
A teenager was shot on a city bus in the Bronx on Saturday, according to police. The shooting happened aboard a BX5 bus near Metcalf and Story Avenue in Soundview shortly before 6 p.m., according to police and sources. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, sources said. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.
17-year-old stabbed after being chased down, attacked by group of kids in Coney Island
One of the suspects took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back while the others continued to attack.
Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three
NEW YORK, NY – Aubrey Ammonds, a father of three, was shot and killed at around 7 pm on September 7th outside 781 Belmont Avenue in East New York. On Thursday, the NYPD arrested 24-year-old Stephen Gardner for his murder. Gardner was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police arrived on the scene in September to find Ammonds shot multiple times, unresponsive. He was taken to Interfaith Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Ammonds was survived by his three children Aubrey Elijah, Aubrianna & August; Ammonds-General. The post Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting
NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.READ MORE: Cardi B pleads guilty in case over Queens strip club brawlsShe was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.
Man shot and killed in Canarsie, Brooklyn
Police say the shooting happened on East 83rd Street in Canarsie.
Ex-con arrested for first NYC homicide of 2023, victim stabbed in drunken Bronx New Years fight
An ex-con once convicted of attempted murder has been arrested for taking part in a booze-fueled New Years morning brawl that ended in the first New York City homicide of 2023, police said Wednesday. Ira Shane was nabbed Tuesday for the Jan. 1 slaying of 63-year-old Sergio Garcia, who was fatally stabbed while defending his girlfriend in a drunken fight with a group on College Ave. near E. ...
Teen hospitalized after being stabbed outside Brooklyn laundromat
It happened on 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
bkreader.com
Man Receives 9-Year Sentence for Kings Plaza Mall Sneaker Store Shooting
A 20-year-old Bronx man will serve nine years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that stem from a shooting at the Kings Plaza Mall in late last January. “This defendant shot two teenagers and terrorized everyone around when he opened fire on a group in a crowded mall store,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez in a press release.
Man slashed in face during dispute in Brooklyn apartment building, 3 suspects sought
Police are searching for three men after a man was slashed in the face during an argument inside a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.
Boy, 16, stabbed multiple times in back at Brooklyn laundromat
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in the back at a Brooklyn laundromat on Tuesday, according to police. The teenager was attacked just after 3 p.m. at a laundromat near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park.
The Jewish Press
NYPD Hunting for Crown Heights Gang After Attacks on Young Jewish Boys, 3 Jewish Adults
NYPD police officers are hunting for a gang of four teenage boys who attacked two younger boys Sunday night in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. The two victims were walking to an afterschool Torah learning program when they were attacked by the gang at around 6 pm near the corner of Albany Avenue and Eastern Parkway.
Accused NYC killer caught with stash of guns during family dispute: cops
Cops called to a family dispute in Queens this week discovered their suspect — who was arrested for murder more than a decade ago — had stockpiled a massive cache of guns, ammunition and drugs, authorities said Wednesday. Kevin Sygney, 37, was arrested around 10 a.m. Tuesday following the shocking discovery at his home on 112th Road near 196th Street in St. Albans, authorities said. The victim informed police responding to a domestic violence call that Sygney allegedly had access to firearms, prompting the cops to notify the 113th Precinct’s field intelligence officers. Officers found 18 guns, two ballistic vests, assorted ammunition and...
NYC burglar opened Robert De Niro’s Christmas presents before arrest: prosecutors
The serial burglar charged with breaking into Robert De Niro’s Manhattan townhouse tore through the actor’s Christmas presents and stuffed them into a tote bag before she was caught red-handed, prosecutors said Tuesday as new details of the high-profile heist emerged. Shanice Aviles, 30, used a knife and “crowbar-like tool” to force her way into the actor’s Upper East Side home on Dec. 19 — and was found inside with his earbuds still in her pocket, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Dylan Los Huertos said in court. “She rummaged through the residence’s belongings in the cellar, the kitchen, the living room, and...
Lawyer arrested after removing obstruction from license plate suing NYC, NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn lawyer arrested after removing a piece of plastic covering part of a license plate has sued New York City and the NYPD. Adam White, who was arrested on a criminal mischief charge that’s since been dismissed, filed his lawsuit on Friday. In it, he and his lawyer, Gideon Oliver, […]
Seen Him? Spring Valley HS Grad Goes Missing After Leaving Apartment
Police are asking the public for help after a 29-year-old Spring Valley High School graduate disappeared on Friday, Jan. 6, and hasn't been seen since. Jordan Taylor, of Queens, disappeared after leaving his apartment around 5:30 a.m., according to the New York City Police. Taylor, who is described as being...
Man who forged docs to steal 89-year-old's Brooklyn home gets up to 10 years in prison
A Long Island man will spend up to a decade behind bars for scamming an 89-year-old woman out of her Bushwick home, Brooklyn prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Suspect who groped woman, 20, aboard Brooklyn MTA bus sought
Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a woman aboard an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday, authorities said.
3 women shot at Queens memorial for murder victim
Three women were shot in the Rockaways on Tuesday night while attending a memorial for a murder victim, police said. A shooter opened fire around 9 p.m. during a gathering at Central Avenue and Bayport Place in Far Rockaway.
pix11.com
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
118K+
Followers
9K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 12