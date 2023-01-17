ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Ggg Gggg
5d ago

Either someone ratted him out or something such as tinted windows and missing plates caught their attention, better believe them Cops were not on a donut break. This is New York and trust me we are being WATCHED👤👀🧟

New York Post

NYC teen shot on city bus in the Bronx

A teenager was shot on a city bus in the Bronx on Saturday, according to police. The shooting happened aboard a BX5 bus near Metcalf and Story Avenue in Soundview shortly before 6 p.m., according to police and sources. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, sources said. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three

NEW YORK, NY – Aubrey Ammonds, a father of three, was shot and killed at around 7 pm on September 7th outside 781 Belmont Avenue in East New York. On Thursday, the NYPD arrested 24-year-old Stephen Gardner for his murder. Gardner was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police arrived on the scene in September to find Ammonds shot multiple times, unresponsive. He was taken to Interfaith Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Ammonds was survived by his three children Aubrey Elijah, Aubrianna & August; Ammonds-General. The post Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting

NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.READ MORE: Cardi B pleads guilty in case over Queens strip club brawlsShe was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for first NYC homicide of 2023, victim stabbed in drunken Bronx New Years fight

An ex-con once convicted of attempted murder has been arrested for taking part in a booze-fueled New Years morning brawl that ended in the first New York City homicide of 2023, police said Wednesday. Ira Shane was nabbed Tuesday for the Jan. 1 slaying of 63-year-old Sergio Garcia, who was fatally stabbed while defending his girlfriend in a drunken fight with a group on College Ave. near E. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Man Receives 9-Year Sentence for Kings Plaza Mall Sneaker Store Shooting

A 20-year-old Bronx man will serve nine years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that stem from a shooting at the Kings Plaza Mall in late last January. “This defendant shot two teenagers and terrorized everyone around when he opened fire on a group in a crowded mall store,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez in a press release.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Accused NYC killer caught with stash of guns during family dispute: cops

Cops called to a family dispute in Queens this week discovered their suspect — who was arrested for murder more than a decade ago — had stockpiled a massive cache of guns, ammunition and drugs, authorities said Wednesday.  Kevin Sygney, 37, was arrested around 10 a.m. Tuesday following the shocking discovery at his home on 112th Road near 196th Street in St. Albans, authorities said.  The victim informed police responding to a domestic violence call that Sygney allegedly had access to firearms, prompting the cops to notify the 113th Precinct’s field intelligence officers.  Officers found 18 guns, two ballistic vests, assorted ammunition and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC burglar opened Robert De Niro’s Christmas presents before arrest: prosecutors

The serial burglar charged with breaking into Robert De Niro’s Manhattan townhouse tore through the actor’s Christmas presents and stuffed them into a tote bag before she was caught red-handed, prosecutors said Tuesday as new details of the high-profile heist emerged. Shanice Aviles, 30, used a knife and “crowbar-like tool” to force her way into the actor’s Upper East Side home on Dec. 19 — and was found inside with his earbuds still in her pocket, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Dylan Los Huertos said in court. “She rummaged through the residence’s belongings in the cellar, the kitchen, the living room, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
BROOKLYN, NY
