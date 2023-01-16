Ulta Beauty has named Michelle Crossan-Matos chief marketing officer. Crossan-Matos, who started Monday, will oversee all integrated marketing, loyalty, creative operations, store design, public relations, consumer insights and media activities, the company said in a statement. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “Joining an organization of Ulta Beauty’s caliber is an incredible opportunity for me, professionally and personally. As a beauty enthusiast myself, I could not be more excited to deliver on the brand’s mission and tap even further into the superpowers of this...

2 DAYS AGO