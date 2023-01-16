Read full article on original website
Related
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
KAKE TV
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming
(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX International had $8 billion in assets when new CEO took over and a 'very substantial recovery' is still possible
Sam Bankman-Fried has resurfaced on Substack and claims the firm could have survived the liquidity crisis. He also claims FTX International had $8 billion in assets before the bankruptcy. "In addition to that, there were numerous potential funding offers–including signed LOIs post chapter 11 filing totaling over $4b." Sam...
Microsoft held an invite-only Sting concert for execs in Davos the day before the company announced layoffs of 10,000 employees
The tech giant held a Sting performance in Davos where the business elite is attending the World Economic Forum, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Texas Instruments CEO Templeton to step down; company veteran to succeed
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) said on Thursday that Chief Executive Rich Templeton will step down in April after nearly 20 years in the role, at a time when the chipmaker is looking to navigate a slump in demand following a two-year boom.
stillrealtous.com
Longtime WWE Employee Reportedly Done With The Company
WWE has been going through some major changes over the last year or so, and now it looks like another longtime employee is no longer part of World Wrestling Entertainment. Fightful is reporting that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, is done with WWE after 25 years with the company. Prior to becoming the Vice President of Communications, Hopkins took on many different roles including Fan Services Coordinator, Public Relations Coordinator, Manager of Media Relations, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Corporate Communication, Director Of Communications, Senior Director, Public Relations/Corporate Communications.
The Top 15 Home-Based and Mobile Franchises for 2023
For budding entrepreneurs looking to franchise without leaving the house, these concepts offer flexibility.
CNBC
Texas Instruments replaces CEO Rich Templeton with current operating chief Haviv Ilan
Rich Templeton has run Texas Instruments for almost 19 years, and the company has outperformed one exchange-traded fund for chips. Templeton stepped down in 2018 but came back in weeks after his replacement resigned. on Thursday announced that its CEO for almost 19 years, Rich Templeton, will step down on...
Authentic Brands Group Names New CFO as Clarke Transitions to New Role
Authentic Brands Group is adding a new member to its top management team. Jessica Holscott is joining the company as chief financial officer. She will succeed Kevin Clarke, founding partner and longtime company leader, as he transitions into a new position as executive vice chairman. More from WWDKhaite Pre-Fall 2023B+ Umit Benan Men's Fall 2023Valstar Men's Fall 2023 Holscott joins Authentic from Warner Media, where she served as executive vice president and CFO of studios and networks. Her experience ranges from financial management, strategic planning and operations to mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Warner Media, Holscott was executive vice president...
techxplore.com
Uber not planning layoffs: CEO
Ride-hailing giant Uber is not planning any company-wide layoffs, the US firm's boss said Thursday, bucking the downsizing trend in the tech sector. Uber employed some 32,600 drivers worldwide at the end of September, according to the company's last quarterly earnings report. "We're not at this point planning on any...
ClearBank Names Barclays Vet Mark Fairless as CFO
Embedded banking firm ClearBank has named Mark Fairless to lead its finance team. In addition to his duties as CFO, Fairless, a veteran of companies that include M&G, Santander and Barclays, will also serve on the ClearBank board and executive committee and help the company’s international expansion, the U.K. firm announced on its website Tuesday (Jan. 17).
fintechfutures.com
Clearco lays off 30% of workforce, CEO Michele Romanow resigns
Canadian growth capital firm Clearco’s CEO and co-founder Michele Romanow has stepped down from her role less than a year after being appointed, according to media reports. Romanow will transition to the role of executive co-chair and remain on the company’s board, with Andrew Curtis, who has recently been working in an advisory capacity for Clearco, replacing her as CEO.
Ulta Beauty Names Michelle Crossan-Matos Chief Marketing Officer
Ulta Beauty has named Michelle Crossan-Matos chief marketing officer. Crossan-Matos, who started Monday, will oversee all integrated marketing, loyalty, creative operations, store design, public relations, consumer insights and media activities, the company said in a statement. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “Joining an organization of Ulta Beauty’s caliber is an incredible opportunity for me, professionally and personally. As a beauty enthusiast myself, I could not be more excited to deliver on the brand’s mission and tap even further into the superpowers of this...
Hootsuite replaces CEO, confirms 7% staff reduction
Social media management platform Hootsuite became the latest tech firm to announce layoffs, when it confirmed Wednesday its third round of job cuts since August while also replacing its chief executive.
Microsoft to lay off 10,000 employees as revenue growth slows
Microsoft plans to lay off 10,000 employees by the end of the third quarter as its revenue growth slows. CEO Satya Nadella said in a blog post on Wednesday that the cuts represent almost 5 percent of Microsoft’s workforce. He said the layoffs are part of the company’s plan to align its “cost structure” with…
Amazon and Microsoft’s big layoffs aren’t solving the talent shortage, EY CEO says
Despite historic numbers of layoffs, the pool of tech talent isn't as big as you'd think, says EY CEO Carmine Di Sibio. The boom of presumably now available tech industry workers either doesn’t exist or is just completely elusive to Ernst & Young Chief Executive Officer Carmine Di Sibio.
teslarati.com
Much-loved EV startup Arcimoto warns of bankruptcy, idles factory
Well-loved EV startup Arcimoto, which produces “ultra-efficient, affordable electric vehicles,” has warned of a potential bankruptcy in a recent filing. The company also noted that it had idled its factory in Eugene, Oregon because it was almost out of funding. In its filing, Arcimoto noted that it is...
Comments / 0