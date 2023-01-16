ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming

(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX International had $8 billion in assets when new CEO took over and a 'very substantial recovery' is still possible

Sam Bankman-Fried has resurfaced on Substack and claims the firm could have survived the liquidity crisis. He also claims FTX International had $8 billion in assets before the bankruptcy. "In addition to that, there were numerous potential funding offers–including signed LOIs post chapter 11 filing totaling over $4b." Sam...
stillrealtous.com

Longtime WWE Employee Reportedly Done With The Company

WWE has been going through some major changes over the last year or so, and now it looks like another longtime employee is no longer part of World Wrestling Entertainment. Fightful is reporting that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, is done with WWE after 25 years with the company. Prior to becoming the Vice President of Communications, Hopkins took on many different roles including Fan Services Coordinator, Public Relations Coordinator, Manager of Media Relations, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Corporate Communication, Director Of Communications, Senior Director, Public Relations/Corporate Communications.
WWD

Authentic Brands Group Names New CFO as Clarke Transitions to New Role

Authentic Brands Group is adding a new member to its top management team. Jessica Holscott is joining the company as chief financial officer. She will succeed Kevin Clarke, founding partner and longtime company leader, as he transitions into a new position as executive vice chairman. More from WWDKhaite Pre-Fall 2023B+ Umit Benan Men's Fall 2023Valstar Men's Fall 2023 Holscott joins Authentic from Warner Media, where she served as executive vice president and CFO of studios and networks. Her experience ranges from financial management, strategic planning and operations to mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Warner Media, Holscott was executive vice president...
techxplore.com

Uber not planning layoffs: CEO

Ride-hailing giant Uber is not planning any company-wide layoffs, the US firm's boss said Thursday, bucking the downsizing trend in the tech sector. Uber employed some 32,600 drivers worldwide at the end of September, according to the company's last quarterly earnings report. "We're not at this point planning on any...
PYMNTS

ClearBank Names Barclays Vet Mark Fairless as CFO

Embedded banking firm ClearBank has named Mark Fairless to lead its finance team. In addition to his duties as CFO, Fairless, a veteran of companies that include M&G, Santander and Barclays, will also serve on the ClearBank board and executive committee and help the company’s international expansion, the U.K. firm announced on its website Tuesday (Jan. 17).
fintechfutures.com

Clearco lays off 30% of workforce, CEO Michele Romanow resigns

Canadian growth capital firm Clearco’s CEO and co-founder Michele Romanow has stepped down from her role less than a year after being appointed, according to media reports. Romanow will transition to the role of executive co-chair and remain on the company’s board, with Andrew Curtis, who has recently been working in an advisory capacity for Clearco, replacing her as CEO.
WWD

Ulta Beauty Names Michelle Crossan-Matos Chief Marketing Officer

Ulta Beauty has named Michelle Crossan-Matos chief marketing officer. Crossan-Matos, who started Monday, will oversee all integrated marketing, loyalty, creative operations, store design, public relations, consumer insights and media activities, the company said in a statement. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “Joining an organization of Ulta Beauty’s caliber is an incredible opportunity for me, professionally and personally. As a beauty enthusiast myself, I could not be more excited to deliver on the brand’s mission and tap even further into the superpowers of this...
The Hill

Microsoft to lay off 10,000 employees as revenue growth slows

Microsoft plans to lay off 10,000 employees by the end of the third quarter as its revenue growth slows.  CEO Satya Nadella said in a blog post on Wednesday that the cuts represent almost 5 percent of Microsoft’s workforce. He said the layoffs are part of the company’s plan to align its “cost structure” with…
teslarati.com

Much-loved EV startup Arcimoto warns of bankruptcy, idles factory

Well-loved EV startup Arcimoto, which produces “ultra-efficient, affordable electric vehicles,” has warned of a potential bankruptcy in a recent filing. The company also noted that it had idled its factory in Eugene, Oregon because it was almost out of funding. In its filing, Arcimoto noted that it is...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy